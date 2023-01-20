Latest Headlines

Teachers Protest Being Dropped From COVID Aid Funds

  • Friday, January 20, 2023
  • Hannah Campbell

Local teachers turned out at the school board meeting Thursday night to protest being dropped from federal differentiated pay funds just before Christmas.

East Lake Elementary School teacher Heather Anderson Davis told the school board that teachers were not properly notified of some conditions to keep getting the money, and that teacher effectiveness scores should not be counted so harshly against them. She asked that teachers be given more sick days that can be banked, and that teachers be given a year to reverse low scores before losing program money.

“Please let teachers be a part of these conversations,” she said.

Differentiated compensation in Hamilton County is funded through fiscal year 2025 with a federal coronavirus aid program, the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund of 2020.

Teachers at county Hope schools and Promise schools are eligible for the extra money if they teach certain subjects and maintain a state level of effectiveness of three, four or five. Some LOEs are affected by the school’s performance, too. Differentiated compensation ranges from 2.5 to 20 percent of a teacher’s Hamilton County salary.

Ms. Davis said she and others were not aware that their own school attendance would keep them from qualifying for the extra money, and that teachers were being asked to choose between their health and their jobs.

Aaron Fowles, a member of the Tennessee Education Association, said teachers who stayed home with coronavirus or pneumonia, or with a family member who had coronavirus or pneumonia, would lose thousands of dollars a month.

“Reinstate the darned stipends,” he said.

Hamilton County Chief of Talent Dr. Zac Brown said that fewer than one percent of the 1,400 fall recipients had lost their funds due to their attendance records. Those teachers had exceeded the state’s annual allotment of 10 sick days in November when Dr. Brown “ran the numbers.” He said the funding conditions were in videos, websites and e-mails. Some forms of long-term leave such as FMLA or military leave do not disqualify teachers.

“Clearly, hearing from our teachers today, we need to do better,” Dr. Brown said. “We are definitely listening and looking.”

The administration said they will re-examine the attendance cases related to coronavirus sick days. The county does not require teachers to take five sick days for coronavirus this year.

Another teacher, Sarah Cross, lost her funds because her school’s effectiveness score fell, she said.

“I am an effective teacher,” Ms. Cross said. “I’m sure you would all give us more money if you could, so I’m hoping that’s what will happen.”

Fewer than nine percent of recipients lost funds due to under-performance, Dr. Brown said.

Board member Karitsa Jones said she was more worried about losing teachers.

“My biggest concern now is, will we lose them in May?” she said. “I’m offering that we reinstate and have further discussion this summer,” she said, to much applause from the teachers present.

“Everything is on the table,” said Superintendent Dr. Justin Robertson. “We’ve started this and we don’t have a plan to pay for it,” he said. If the program continues after Spring 2025, the department of education must find the $7 million within its own general purpose budget.

“We don’t want to retain the wrong teachers,” said board member Marco Perez, who’s on the board’s finance committee. Before the program is funded locally, he said, the administration should examine the effectiveness of the program at attracting and retaining good teachers.

Latest Headlines
Lady Vols Start SEC Campaign 7-0 With Big Win Over Florida
Lady Vols Start SEC Campaign 7-0 With Big Win Over Florida
  • Sports
  • 1/20/2023
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 1/20/2023
Teachers Protest Being Dropped From COVID Aid Funds
  • Breaking News
  • 1/20/2023
Police Blotter: Driver Bails Out Of Car During Police Chase; Wallet With Cash Found Under Woman's Tire When Her Car Is Towed
  • Breaking News
  • 1/20/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 1/20/2023
BASKETBALL ROUND-UP: Thursday, January 19th
  • Prep Sports
  • 1/20/2023
Breaking News
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 1/20/2023

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. more

Police Blotter: Driver Bails Out Of Car During Police Chase; Wallet With Cash Found Under Woman's Tire When Her Car Is Towed
  • 1/20/2023

An officer saw a Chevy Malibu traveling north on Moss Street with the passenger headlight not working. Also, the license plate was not a real license plate. The officer pulled out onto Moss Street ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 1/20/2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: AHLINE, JORDAN MICHAEL HOMELESS EAST RIDGE, 37412 Age at Arrest: 28 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County CHILD NEGLECT RESISTING ... more

Breaking News
With Wrecker Charges Up, More Companies Want To Get Into The Business
  • 1/19/2023
Police Blotter: Woman Thinks Brother Stole Her ID Documents; Door Dash Driver Says 12-Year-Old Stole Her Car
  • 1/19/2023
Woman Found Dead At North Bradley County Home After Domestic Disturbance
  • 1/19/2023
Cleveland Middle School Student Has Gun On Campus; Is Arrested
  • 1/19/2023
Report Says 2 Teens Charged In Downtown Shooting In Which 6 Were Injured Will Not Be Charged As Adults
  • 1/19/2023
Opinion
Mayor Tim Kelley Will Cost Us Our Hard-Earned "Scenic City" Namesake
  • 1/19/2023
County Mayor Wamp, Join Me In A Huddle
  • 1/19/2023
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 1/20/2023
What Is A Feminist?
  • 1/19/2023
This National School Choice Week, I’m Proud To Be Celebrating My School
  • 1/19/2023
Sports
UTC Women Fall 64-51 At Wofford
  • 1/19/2023
Lee Lady Flames Lacrosse Picked Fourth In Preseason Coaches Poll
  • 1/19/2023
41 Mocs Named Academic All-Conference
41 Mocs Named Academic All-Conference
  • 1/19/2023
College Basketball On TV
  • 1/31/2023
Lady Vols Start SEC Campaign 7-0 With Big Win Over Florida
Lady Vols Start SEC Campaign 7-0 With Big Win Over Florida
  • 1/20/2023
Happenings
Visions Of 2 Change-Making Artists Of The 20th Century On Display At Hunter Museum
Visions Of 2 Change-Making Artists Of The 20th Century On Display At Hunter Museum
  • 1/19/2023
Lakesite To Bury Time Capsule From 50th Anniversary Celebration
Lakesite To Bury Time Capsule From 50th Anniversary Celebration
  • 1/19/2023
Jerry Summers: Frawley Field - McCallie Avenue
Jerry Summers: Frawley Field - McCallie Avenue
  • 1/19/2023
National Women’s March Is Sunday At Coolidge Park
  • 1/19/2023
English Country Dance Class At Don Eaves Heritage House Tuesdays
English Country Dance Class At Don Eaves Heritage House Tuesdays
  • 1/19/2023
Entertainment
Dayz Of Deception Band Gives Back To The Community
  • 1/19/2023
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 1/18/2023
Best Of Grizzard - Country Music
Best Of Grizzard - Country Music
  • 1/20/2023
Fortune Feimster Comes To Memorial Auditorium Feb. 5
  • 1/19/2023
WoodSongs Dalton Presents The Zoe & Cloyd Trio Jan. 28
WoodSongs Dalton Presents The Zoe & Cloyd Trio Jan. 28
  • 1/19/2023
Opinion
Mayor Tim Kelley Will Cost Us Our Hard-Earned "Scenic City" Namesake
  • 1/19/2023
County Mayor Wamp, Join Me In A Huddle
  • 1/19/2023
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 1/20/2023
Dining
Bar To Combine With Dog Hospitality At Go Dog Chattanooga
  • 1/19/2023
Beer Inspector Says Blue Light Bar Owner Joyce Now More Cooperative
  • 1/19/2023
Kitchen Incubator Of Chattanooga Relaunches Senior Hunger Project
  • 1/18/2023
Business
CO.LAB To Launch New Sustainability Program
  • 1/19/2023
Tennessee American Water Accepting Applications For The 2023 Environmental Grant Program
  • 1/19/2023
Tennessee Ends 2022 With Continued Low Unemployment
  • 1/19/2023
Real Estate
Cambridge Square Kicks Off 2023 With 2 New Commercial Starts
  • 1/18/2023
Real Estate Transfers For Jan. 12-18
  • 1/19/2023
Steven Sharpe: How To Prevent Seasonal Property Damage
Steven Sharpe: How To Prevent Seasonal Property Damage
  • 1/18/2023
Placeholder New Ad Type will go here
Student Scene
McCallie Students Learn New Skills During Tornado Term
  • 1/19/2023
Exhibition Featuring Artifacts From Ancient Israel Opening Soon In Southern Adventist University’s Archaeology Museum
Exhibition Featuring Artifacts From Ancient Israel Opening Soon In Southern Adventist University’s Archaeology Museum
  • 1/19/2023
GNTC Instructors Nominated For 2023 Rick Perkins Award
  • 1/19/2023
Living Well
Dwayne Butler Named Director Of Dining Operations For Morning Pointe Senior Living
Dwayne Butler Named Director Of Dining Operations For Morning Pointe Senior Living
  • 1/19/2023
Cempa Community Care Announces 3 New Board Members
  • 1/18/2023
Erlanger Foundation Board Announces 3 New Members
  • 1/17/2023
Memories
Earl Freudenberg: Remembering Dickie Mathews
  • 1/19/2023
Roark-Conner Association: Preserving A 64-Year Hamilton County Tradition Virtually
  • 1/18/2023
Soddy, Daisy & Montlake Historical Association Hosts Annual History Fair Jan. 21
Soddy, Daisy & Montlake Historical Association Hosts Annual History Fair Jan. 21
  • 1/17/2023
Outdoors
Georgia DNR Cracks Down On Illegal Sale Of Venomous Snakes
Georgia DNR Cracks Down On Illegal Sale Of Venomous Snakes
  • 1/19/2023
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Otis
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Otis
  • 1/17/2023
TFWC Concludes First 2023 Meeting In Dyersburg
  • 1/13/2023
Travel
700+ Attendees Expected At RCMA Emerge Conference
  • 1/19/2023
Serengeti 3D Comes To IMAX Friday
  • 1/10/2023
Springtime In Yosemite – A Wonderful Time To Discover The Park
  • 1/3/2023
Church
UTC Professor Continues Series With Lecture On Dietary Rules Of Abrahamic Religions At St. Peter’s Episcopal Church
  • 1/19/2023
Bob Tamasy: Did You Know God Wants Us To Love Him?
Bob Tamasy: Did You Know God Wants Us To Love Him?
  • 1/19/2023
"Having Hope Does Matter" Is Sermon Topic At Middle Valley Church Of God On Sunday
  • 1/18/2023
Obituaries
Tommy Thompson
Tommy Thompson
  • 1/19/2023
Shirley Kennedy Hardy
Shirley Kennedy Hardy
  • 1/19/2023
Pamela Woodruff Ragsdale
Pamela Woodruff Ragsdale
  • 1/19/2023
Area Obituaries
Brown, Faye Jolene Lawson (Trion)
  • 1/19/2023
Lynch, James C. III (Dalton)
Lynch, James C. III (Dalton)
  • 1/19/2023
Ownby, Doris Jean McMahon (Cohutta)
Ownby, Doris Jean McMahon (Cohutta)
  • 1/19/2023