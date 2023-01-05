Latest Headlines

18 Fatalities Reported In Georgia During New Year's Day Holiday Travel Period

  • Thursday, January 5, 2023

Traffic crashes across Georgia during the New Year’s Day holiday travel period resulted in 18 deaths resulting from 16 crashes. This year’s 78-hour holiday travel period began Friday, Dec. 30 at 6 p.m. and ended Monday, Jan. 2 at 11:59 p.m.

Statewide, Georgia State Patrol Troopers investigated nine fatal crashes resulting in nine fatalities. Local agencies reporting traffic deaths during the 2022 New Year’s holiday travel period include: Clayton County Police, Dekalb County Police Department (four), Glynn County Police Department, Gwinnett County Police (two), Hampton Police Department and Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

In addition to fatal crashes, Troopers investigated more than 400 traffic crashes that caused over 200 injuries. Additionally, over 330 people were arrested for driving under the influence, while more than 7,000 citations and over 8,500 warnings were issued.

This year’s fatal crashes slightly increased from the 2021 New Year’s Day travel period when 16 deaths stemmed from 14 fatal crashes.

"Currently, it is too soon to determine why the number of fatalities and fatality crashes rose this year; however, Troopers heavily patrol the roadways during the New Year’s Day travel period, with the goal of reducing fatalities. Variables such as the number of drivers traveling this year, weather, the economy and other factors impact each year’s final fatality and crash numbers," official said.

New Year’s Holiday Traffic Count
78-Hour Holiday Travel Period
Friday, Dec. 30 at 6 p.m. to Monday, Jan. 2 at 11:59 p.m.

 

Total Fatalities Reported in Georgia

Deaths

Fatalities Investigated by GSP Troopers

8 (8 fatal crashes)

Fatalities Investigated by Local Agencies

10 (8 fatal crashes)

 

18 (16 fatal crashes)



 

Troops

Agencies reporting fatalities

Total Fatalities

Total Crashes

Troop A

Post 3; Post 29

2

2

Troop B

 

 

 

Troop C

Post 49; Clayton County PD; Dekalb County PD (4); Gwinnett County PD (2)

8

6

Troop D

Hampton PD; Monroe County SO

2

2

Troop E

Post 8

1

1

Troop F

Post 20 (2)

2

2

Troop G

Post 12

1

1

Troop H

 

 

 

Troop I

Post 23; Glynn County PD

2

2

 

 

18

16

