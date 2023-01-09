Woman Says She Was Knocked Unconscious While Riding "Defective" Electric Bicycle From Bike Chattanooga

A woman has filed suit saying she was knocked unconscious due to a fall from a "defective" bicycle from Bike Chattanooga.

Henrietta Morris also sued Shift Transit in the Circuit Court complaint.

She said she purchased an annual membership from Bike Chattanooga and was riding an electric bike on Aug. 9, 2020.

The suit says the bicycle she was riding "was defective and improperly maintained."

It says she was thrown off the bike and over the handlebars. She landed on her face on concrete and was knocked unconscious.

The suit says she had numerous serious and severe injuries, including a traumatic brain injury. She had multiple lacerations to her face and over her right eye, her right optical wall was broken, she suffered an injury to her eye, had left and right hip contusions, had a bruise on her right thigh, had contusions to her breast that necessitated a breast biopsy, and had injuries to her neck, lips and hands, the complaint says.

She also suffered from post-concussion syndrome and anxiety, it was stated.

The complaint, filed by attorney Ronnie Berke, asks $897,500 in damages.