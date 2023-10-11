Study Looks At Alternative Pedestrian Routes When Walnut Street Bridge Closes For $31.3 Million Refurbishing

A study measuring effects of temporarily closing the Walnut Street Bridge for repairs found that the Market Street Bridge or Veterans Bridge should be altered to accommodate the displaced pedestrians and bikers.

The impact study was conducted by the city of Chattanooga and the Chattanooga Area Regional Transportation Authority. Savannah Ward of CARTA and Eric Asboe of the city presented findings Wednesday at green|spaces on East Main Street.

The study estimated that 6,500 pedestrians and 751 bikers used the bridge over a three-day count in Spring 2023, plus a handful of scooters and wheelchairs. Ms. Ward floated suggestions of reassigning traffic lanes to pedestrians and bikers, with traffic cones set up as physical barriers between them and cars.

The survey reported that bridge users prefer to be rerouted over Market Street Bridge, a track one mile shorter than the one over Veterans Bridge, but rerouting matters may be complicated by the fact that Market Street is a state route, members of the audience said.

Project dates and closure dates for bridge repairs have not been set. Mr. Asboe said bridge repairs have been planned for more than two years.

Renovations of the bridge will include sandblasting, painting, structural repairs and decking repairs. The project is estimated to cost $31.3 million.

The city’s budget for fiscal year 2024 sets aside $18 million for the future renovation of Walnut Street Bridge, $13.3 million of which is coming from federal funding sources.

“I don’t know how in the world it would get up to $31 million,” architect Garnet Chapin told the group. In 1990, Mr. Chapin led efforts to redesign and convert the Walnut Street Bridge to a pedestrian bridge for $4.4 million.

Also in 1990, Mr. Chapin spearheaded efforts to place the Walnut Street Bridge on the National Register of Historic Places, saving it from demolition.

The Walnut Street Bridge is owned by the city of Chattanooga but its designation on the National Register of Historic Places connects it with federal transportation improvement program regulations.

CARTA General Manager of Planning and Grants Philip Pugliese said this study was built upon a bigger study conducted in 2009 through 2011 while he was bicycle coordinator for the city, a study that led to the innovative public bike share program in 2012.

“CARTA is about providing mobility for our residents and visitors,” Mr. Pugliese said. He said CARTA’s downtown electric shuttle passengers walk the Walnut Street Bridge and vice-versa, and that access to CARTA bus stops is a major factor in mapping out effective bus routes.

Members of the audience pointed out that traffic studies of Market Street and Veterans bridges may have to come before any lanes could be reassigned to pedestrians and bikers.

Others suggested that any resulting pedestrian and bike lanes and barriers should be made permanent on both the Market Street Bridge and Veterans Bridge. They spoke of “playing dodging cars” on narrow Market and of speeding cars on wide Veterans.

