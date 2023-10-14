Latest Headlines

2 People Shot During Robbery On Glass Street On Friday Night

  • Saturday, October 14, 2023
Two people were shot during a robbery on Glass Street in East Chattanooga on Friday night.
At 10:18 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to the 2400 block of Glass Street for a person shot. Officers were then advised a 22-year-old man arrived at a local hospital with non-life threatening gunshot wounds.

Later, officers were advised of a second person shot at another location. Officers responded and made contact with a 21-year-old man with non-life threatening gunshot wounds.

Chattanooga Fire and Hamilton County EMS responded to the scene.
Hamilton County EMS transported the 21-year-old man to a local hospital.

The preliminary investigation indicates the 22-year-old man was in the parking lot of Sandy's Mini Mart when a suspect shot him during a robbery. The 21-year-old was in the same area on Glass Street when he was shot. He left the area and called for emergency services. Investigators are still working to determine the circumstances of this incident.

This information is preliminary and is subject to change as the investigation continues. Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525.

A man at Holiday Inn at 440 W. Martin Luther King Blvd. told police his truck was broken into and his pistol was stolen. The driver's side window had been smashed. The man said he kept his gun ...

The Humane Educational Society has rescued 56 dogs - including nursing mothers and puppies - from a vacant Ooltewah home. HES staff and volunteers set up temporary emergency shelter in short ...

Off-duty HCSO Corrections Corporal James Clift was arrested on Tuesday by members of HCSO Investigative and Uniform Services and booked into the Hamilton County Jail and Detention Center. ...

