Police Blotter: Someone Throws Gun Out Of Car Window On Market Street; Woman Concerned When Ex-Husband Texts Her

A woman on Market Street told police she saw a silver 2010-11 Nissan Altima traveling north, and one of the occupants threw a firearm out of the passenger window which came to rest on the side of the roadway. She said the Nissan Altima then took off at a high rate of speed towards the Market Street Bridge. She was unable to see any of the occupants inside but said the Nissan Altima also had multiple bikes mounted on a bike rack on the rear of the vehicle. Police found the semi-auto pistol and it was unloaded. The frame was damaged along with the empty magazine found inside. The firearm was taken to property as "found property" at this time. Dispatch ran the serial number which came back not stolen.

* * *

Police were called to check on an unconscious woman in the grass on Sunbeam Avenue. Officer arrived and spoke with her. She said she was fine and just taking a nap.

* * *

A woman at the Doubletree Hotel at 2232 Center St. told police over the phone her vehicle was damaged while it was parked in the lot, sometime between 1-8 a.m. She discovered the driver side front bumper was hanging and the fender was bent in. Also, there were two lights broken out in the driver side front corner.

* * *

Two vehicles parked in the Hilton Garden Inn’s parking lot at 311 Chestnut St. had their passenger side windows smashed. Both vehicles had been ransacked, however nothing was taken.

* * *

A woman on Mitchell Avenue told police she discovered that her Ebike was stolen off her vehicle sometime overnight. Someone had cut the cable lock on it to get it off the vehicle.

* * *

A man at Papa John’s Pizza at 6210 Hixson Pike told police a white male driving a black Chevy truck pulled up behind their business the previous evening. He showed police video of the man filling up their dumpster with trash and setting a large TV box up against their building. The man said they are having more and more problems with people using their dumpster and filling it up. The officer had someone go to the address that the vehicle was registered to and make contact.

* * *

A woman on Lenny Lane told police over the phone her iPad was stolen out of her vehicle the day before. She said the car was left unlocked.

* * *

A man said his daughter was out of town, and, when he checked on her residence on Cameron Lane, he noticed damage to the front storm door. Apparently, someone attempted to kick it open, but that person gave up and never made entry.

* * *

A woman said she was cleaning a doctor’s office on Brainerd Road when she heard a jiggle at the rear entrance door. When she looked outside, she noticed a white male (with a limp) walking back to his Ford F-150. The woman said she wanted to document the action because the business had been broken into earlier in the week.

* * *

A man at Comfort Inn at 2420 Williams St. called police and said he works for the North Carolina Forest Service as an assistant county ranger. He had left his work truck parked in the lot there overnight and had left a Fire Line Pack (bag) in the bed of the truck. When he got back to the truck, he discovered that the bag was gone. The bag with its contents is worth about $800 total. The man later called back and said he received video footage of the suspect who stole items from his vehicle. The footage showed a white male with a white shirt, gray shorts, black ball cap worn backwards, a navy blue backpack, riding a green and black bicycle. The suspect appeared to have a knee brace on his right knee. The suspect could be seen taking a box out of the right side of the man’s vehicle and riding away with it. There is still no identification of the suspect.

* * *

A woman on N. Hawthorne Street told police her ex-husband was sending her multiple messages via text. She said she hadn’t spoken to him in over a year and was concerned that he was sending her messages out of nowhere. The woman showed the officer messages of her and her ex-husband going back and forth, calling each other names, and arguing. The officer suggested she block him on all forms of communication.