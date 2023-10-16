Latest Headlines

Police Blotter: Someone Throws Gun Out Of Car Window On Market Street; Woman Concerned When Ex-Husband Texts Her

  • Monday, October 16, 2023

A woman on Market Street told police she saw a silver 2010-11 Nissan Altima traveling north, and one of the occupants threw a firearm out of the passenger window which came to rest on the side of the roadway. She said the Nissan Altima then took off at a high rate of speed towards the Market Street Bridge. She was unable to see any of the occupants inside but said the Nissan Altima also had multiple bikes mounted on a bike rack on the rear of the vehicle. Police found the semi-auto pistol and it was unloaded. The frame was damaged along with the empty magazine found inside. The firearm was taken to property as "found property" at this time. Dispatch ran the serial number which came back not stolen.

* * *

Police were called to check on an unconscious woman in the grass on Sunbeam Avenue. Officer arrived and spoke with her. She said she was fine and just taking a nap.

* * *

A woman at the Doubletree Hotel at 2232 Center St. told police over the phone her vehicle was damaged while it was parked in the lot, sometime between 1-8 a.m. She discovered the driver side front bumper was hanging and the fender was bent in. Also, there were two lights broken out in the driver side front corner.

* * *

Two vehicles parked in the Hilton Garden Inn’s parking lot at 311 Chestnut St. had their passenger side windows smashed. Both vehicles had been ransacked, however nothing was taken.

* * *

A woman on Mitchell Avenue told police she discovered that her Ebike was stolen off her vehicle sometime overnight. Someone had cut the cable lock on it to get it off the vehicle.

* * *

A man at Papa John’s Pizza at 6210 Hixson Pike told police a white male driving a black Chevy truck pulled up behind their business the previous evening. He showed police video of the man filling up their dumpster with trash and setting a large TV box up against their building. The man said they are having more and more problems with people using their dumpster and filling it up. The officer had someone go to the address that the vehicle was registered to and make contact.

* * *

A woman on Lenny Lane told police over the phone her iPad was stolen out of her vehicle the day before. She said the car was left unlocked.

* * *

A man said his daughter was out of town, and, when he checked on her residence on Cameron Lane, he noticed damage to the front storm door. Apparently, someone attempted to kick it open, but that person gave up and never made entry.

* * *

A woman said she was cleaning a doctor’s office on Brainerd Road when she heard a jiggle at the rear entrance door. When she looked outside, she noticed a white male (with a limp) walking back to his Ford F-150. The woman said she wanted to document the action because the business had been broken into earlier in the week.

* * *

A man at Comfort Inn at 2420 Williams St. called police and said he works for the North Carolina Forest Service as an assistant county ranger. He had left his work truck parked in the lot there overnight and had left a Fire Line Pack (bag) in the bed of the truck. When he got back to the truck, he discovered that the bag was gone. The bag with its contents is worth about $800 total. The man later called back and said he received video footage of the suspect who stole items from his vehicle. The footage showed a white male with a white shirt, gray shorts, black ball cap worn backwards, a navy blue backpack, riding a green and black bicycle. The suspect appeared to have a knee brace on his right knee. The suspect could be seen taking a box out of the right side of the man’s vehicle and riding away with it. There is still no identification of the suspect.

* * *

A woman on N. Hawthorne Street told police her ex-husband was sending her multiple messages via text. She said she hadn’t spoken to him in over a year and was concerned that he was sending her messages out of nowhere. The woman showed the officer messages of her and her ex-husband going back and forth, calling each other names, and arguing. The officer suggested she block him on all forms of communication.

Latest Headlines
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 10/16/2023
Make Your Prep Picks - Week 10
  • Prep Sports
  • 10/15/2023
Mercer Too Much For Mocs Volleyball
  • Sports
  • 10/15/2023
Mocs Soccer Loses 2-1 At UNCG
  • Sports
  • 10/15/2023
Mocs 13th After One Round At Mercedes-Benz Collegiate
  • Sports
  • 10/15/2023
Lee Women Remain Undefeated With 1-0 Win Over West Georgia
  • Sports
  • 10/15/2023
Breaking News
Police Blotter: Someone Throws Gun Out Of Car Window On Market Street; Woman Concerned When Ex-Husband Texts Her
  • 10/16/2023

A woman on Market Street told police she saw a silver 2010-11 Nissan Altima traveling north, and one of the occupants threw a firearm out of the passenger window which came to rest on the side ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 10/16/2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BARBERA, APRIL R 32 WOODLAWN DRIVE UNIT 5 CHATTANOOGA, 37411 Age at Arrest: 36 years old Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff Booked for Previous ... more

Firefighters Battle Large Commercial Fire Sunday Afternoon
Firefighters Battle Large Commercial Fire Sunday Afternoon
  • 10/15/2023

Chattanooga firefighters battled a large commercial fire Sunday afternoon. At 2:29 p.m., Red Shift companies responded to the 600 block of Hudson Road after 911 started taking numerous reports ... more

Breaking News
Police Blotter: Man Wants Camera On His Street To Catch Reckless Drivers; Man Doesn’t Know His Car Had Been Stolen
  • 10/15/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 10/15/2023
2 People Shot During Robbery On Glass Street On Friday Night
  • 10/14/2023
Police Blotter: 3 Vehicles Broken Into At Holiday Inn; Woman Wants Her Disrespectful Daughter To Leave
  • 10/14/2023
Humane Educational Society Rescues 56 Dogs From Vacant Ooltewah Property
Humane Educational Society Rescues 56 Dogs From Vacant Ooltewah Property
  • 10/13/2023
Opinion
Thank You To Elder Ace Hardware, And Their Customers, For Supporting The Cub Scouts
  • 10/15/2023
Stop Data Mining Of Students
  • 10/15/2023
What's Next? - And Response
  • 10/13/2023
The Overmountain Men, The Medal Of Honor And Chattanooga Families
  • 10/13/2023
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 10/13/2023
Sports
Weathers, Baird Claim Chattanooga TPC Crowns
  • 10/15/2023
Chattanooga FC Wins NISA Regular Season Championship
  • 10/15/2023
Dan Fleser: D + Dee Adds Up To Vols Win Over A&M
Dan Fleser: D + Dee Adds Up To Vols Win Over A&M
  • 10/15/2023
Mercer Too Much For Mocs Volleyball
  • 10/15/2023
Mocs Soccer Loses 2-1 At UNCG
  • 10/15/2023
Happenings
John Shearer: New Riverview Signs Mark Neighborhood That Is Full Of History
  • 10/13/2023
Chattanooga Police Officers Selected For Prestigious Exchange Program
Chattanooga Police Officers Selected For Prestigious Exchange Program
  • 10/13/2023
Jerry Summers: Bridal Veil Falls
Jerry Summers: Bridal Veil Falls
  • 10/16/2023
PHOTOS: Chattanooga Motorcar Festival
  • 10/14/2023
248th Anniversary Of The U.S. Navy Celebrated
248th Anniversary Of The U.S. Navy Celebrated
  • 10/13/2023
Entertainment
Imani Winds, Wilson To Continue Lee University Presidential Concert Series Oct. 26
Imani Winds, Wilson To Continue Lee University Presidential Concert Series Oct. 26
  • 10/13/2023
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 10/12/2023
Lookout Comedy Festival Is Oct. 18-21
  • 10/12/2023
Dogma Dance Off At Cherry St. Tavern, Oct 21
Dogma Dance Off At Cherry St. Tavern, Oct 21
  • 10/13/2023
Concert Of Hope To Take Place At Lee Oct. 24
  • 10/12/2023
Opinion
Thank You To Elder Ace Hardware, And Their Customers, For Supporting The Cub Scouts
  • 10/15/2023
Stop Data Mining Of Students
  • 10/15/2023
What's Next? - And Response
  • 10/13/2023
Dining
Inspired By Summers & Siskin Kitchens
  • 9/29/2023
Last Day For Zarzour's Is Oct. 20
Last Day For Zarzour's Is Oct. 20
  • 9/28/2023
Flying Squirrel Bar Closing Nov. 5 - With Plans To Reopen Focusing On Chinese, Tiki Cocktails
  • 9/21/2023
Business/Government
Gas Prices Drop 10.4 Cents In Chattanooga
  • 10/16/2023
Conversant Group Announces Leadership Transition
  • 10/14/2023
South Moore Road To Be Closed At Ringgold Road On Monday For Approximately 2 Weeks
South Moore Road To Be Closed At Ringgold Road On Monday For Approximately 2 Weeks
  • 10/13/2023
Real Estate
Walker County Commission Unanimously Turns Down Expansion Of Cloudland Station
  • 10/15/2023
Former Mayor Berke Sells His Riverview Home For $2,050,000
Former Mayor Berke Sells His Riverview Home For $2,050,000
  • 10/12/2023
Local Investment Group Sues Land Trust After Tax Write-Off Denied
  • 10/12/2023
Student Scene
UT Board Of Trustees Approves New Residence Halls, Institute Of Agriculture Leader
UT Board Of Trustees Approves New Residence Halls, Institute Of Agriculture Leader
  • 10/13/2023
Lee University Transfer And Commuter Services House Opens Fall 2023
Lee University Transfer And Commuter Services House Opens Fall 2023
  • 10/13/2023
Federal Grant To Fund Added Insight For Chattanooga's Smart Corridor
Federal Grant To Fund Added Insight For Chattanooga's Smart Corridor
  • 10/12/2023
Living Well
Hamilton County, Local Nonprofit Launch Partnership To Distribute Live-Saving LifeVac Devices
  • 10/12/2023
Signal Mountain Police Department To Hold Blood Drive Oct 30
Signal Mountain Police Department To Hold Blood Drive Oct 30
  • 10/13/2023
Cempa Community Care's Shannon Burger Wins Executive Leadership Award From The Tennessee Primary Care Association
Cempa Community Care's Shannon Burger Wins Executive Leadership Award From The Tennessee Primary Care Association
  • 10/12/2023
Memories
AUDIO: Earl Freudenberg Interview With Ben Haden
  • 10/12/2023
Gold Star Families Memorial Marker Dedication Is Saturday
  • 10/9/2023
Monument Restoration And Education On Chickamauga Battlefield Program Set For Oct. 2
  • 10/6/2023
Outdoors
OHV Rule And Wildlife Management Plans Presented At TWRA Commission Meeting
  • 10/13/2023
Tennessee Aquarium, Local Students Release Hundreds Of Lake Sturgeon Into Tennessee River
  • 10/12/2023
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Trophies
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Trophies
  • 10/12/2023
Travel
Dan Fleser: Visits To Colorado 25 Years Apart
Dan Fleser: Visits To Colorado 25 Years Apart
  • 10/3/2023
New River State Park In Wytheville, Va., Adds To Outdoor And Lodging Options
New River State Park In Wytheville, Va., Adds To Outdoor And Lodging Options
  • 10/3/2023
McLemore Selects Photography Of Kim Hubbard For New Cloudland Hotel
McLemore Selects Photography Of Kim Hubbard For New Cloudland Hotel
  • 10/2/2023
Church
Bob Tamasy: Looking For Evidence? How About Redemption And Transformation?
Bob Tamasy: Looking For Evidence? How About Redemption And Transformation?
  • 10/16/2023
New United M.B. Church To Celebrate Pastor's 14th Anniversary Oct. 21-22
  • 10/12/2023
2nd Missionary Baptist Church Celebrates 8th Pastoral Anniversary
  • 10/12/2023
Obituaries
Alma Jean Conway Doyle
Alma Jean Conway Doyle
  • 10/16/2023
Patrick “Pat” D. Lee
Patrick “Pat” D. Lee
  • 10/15/2023
David Ray Gamble
David Ray Gamble
  • 10/14/2023
Area Obituaries
Bentkowski, Brenda Blackwell (Cleveland)
Bentkowski, Brenda Blackwell (Cleveland)
  • 10/15/2023
Harris, Sarah Belle Brown (Cleveland)
  • 10/15/2023
Corbin, Reva Joan Barrett (LaFayette)
  • 10/15/2023