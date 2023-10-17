Latest Headlines

Marvene Noel Wants To Bring On 2 New City Council Staffers

  • Tuesday, October 17, 2023

City Councilwoman Marvene Noel said she wants to bring on two new City Council staff members.

She said there is a need for a council chief of staff as well as a director of constituent services.

Councilwoman Noel said, "I'm tired of being told you I can and cannot talk to."

She said, "We need someone at the table rather than having things  thrown at us at the ninth hour."

Many times, she said, she would have voted differently had she had full information.

She said the chief of staff would be involved in policy and research.

The other new staffer would work only for the council, she said. The employee would keep the council full informed "so we don't have to wait months to find out."

Councilwoman Noel asked for city staff to help determine a pay range for the positions and to find where the money could come from to cover the cost.

Some other council members said they would like to see job descriptions for the posts.

Councilwoman Jenny Hill said she sees the council's main need is help with research and legislative matters.

 

City Councilwoman Marvene Noel said she wants to bring on two new City Council staff members. She said there is a need for a council chief of staff as well as a director of constituent services. ... more

