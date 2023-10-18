Red Bank Commission Eyeing White Oak As Site For New Elementary School

The discussion of the Hamilton County Schools joint proposal facilities plan was discussed at length during the Red Bank Commission work session on Thursday night. The bottom line, said Commissioner Pete Phillips, is that "we want an elementary school in Red Bank." The discussions showed that the city is willing to invest in that, and to partner with Hamilton County Schools if it would help.

Vice Mayor Stefanie Dalton and Commissioner Jamie Fairbanks-Harvey will be meeting individually with the school board members to try to determine the best way that can be done. Although the community wants to keep Alpine Crest Elementary School, it is recognized that it is an aging facility and not ADA compliant, as is Rivermont, one of the other schools that would be combined in the plan as proposed at this time.

If it is determined that keeping Alpine Crest is not an option, other sites in the city that are possibilities are the former Red Bank Middle School property on Dayton Boulevard and property at the intersection of Memorial Drive and Altamont Road, the site of the former White Oak School, which is already owned by Hamilton County.

“Thinking outside the box,” Commissioner Phillips said that even moving city hall and using that site for building a new school or any other suitable location could be considered. The point is “what are we willing to do, and at what cost," said Commissioner Phillips. Using the former middle school property would come at a hefty price, he said, since it is a prime location for commercial development.

Conversation about how the city could partner with the Hamilton County Schools included for Red Bank to pay demolition costs at Alpine Crest in order to use the site for a new school. The cost of sidewalk infrastructure to connect it with White Oak Park across the street could be shouldered by the city if the location at the intersection of Altamont and Memorial Drive is used. A new building could be put there without displacing students while it is under construction, he said. And there is enough room to accommodate a kindergarten there. Plus that location could have more of a neighborhood feel than on Dayton Pike with so much traffic. A neighborhood feel is one of the attributes wanted the most by residents regarding an elementary school.

The city has just recently put out a request for proposal for a comprehensive plan that included determining what the best use for the former middle school property would be. The final decision would need to include public meetings and include residents of the city to hear what they want at that location. But there is not time to get feedback from the public if the school board’s timeline is definite.

“I’d be happy to discuss any location but the White Oak site seems obviously the most likely one to make sense,” said Mayor Hollie Berry. There is ample space, it is a safe neighborhood away from traffic and it already has ideal vehicle access, said City Manager Martin Granum. And White Oak Park is nearby and good for young kids, he said. The consensus of the commissioners was “to hang our hat on the White Oak location.” The city would like to know what to do to incentivize the school board to consider this location.

School Board Member Ben Conner and Hamilton County Commissioners were at the meeting and will take what they heard back to the larger boards. Commissioner Conner said in addition to keeping an elementary school in the city, it would be important to make sure it is in the best location.

In regular city business, a presentation was given about a property tax relief program for 2023. Elderly and disabled homeowners, and veteran homeowners and widows of disabled veterans are eligible. Details are available to see at www.cot.cc/taxrelief

The city will also be holding a second annual “open house” on Nov. 8. It will be held in the parking lot between the police station and the fire department on Dayton Boulevard from 4-6 p.m. Tax relief applications will be available there along with mailing envelopes. It was noted that this can be done on paper only, and help will be available. There is no online application allowed. At the event there will also be the opportunity to register to vote, to shred documents and to dispose of unused drugs.

A vote was in favor of amending the existing agreement between the city and TDOT. The agreement is to build ADA compliant sidewalks from Newberry Street to Signal Mountain Road along Dayton Boulevard. In 2019 the cost of this project was $290,000 with TDOT paying 80 percent and Red Bank paying 20 percent or $58,000. The project was delayed and inflation and time has resulted in an increase to the cost of materials and labor. Today, the total estimated cost is $362,500. The split remains the same percentages so Red Bank is amending the existing agreement.

Property at 210 Lullwater Road was changed from L-1 Light Manufacturing to R-TZ Townhome and zero lot line residential. On the second and final reading, approval was given which will allow the owner to build four homes there. The planning commission and staff recommended the approval.

The commissioners acting as the Beer Board issued a special event beer permit to Clever Alehouse to serve beer at Red Bank City Park on Saturday from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. for an Octoberfest event. There will also be food available from The Meeting House. And the new owner of Mapco Express at 314 Morrison Springs Road received a new off-premise beer permit that was required due to an ownership change.

On the final vote, a new employee handbook was adopted and will replace the former Red Bank city code for personnel policies.

Hilary Evans was approved to be a new member of the Red Bank Festival Advisory Board.