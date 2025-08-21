Latest Headlines

All Clear At UTC After Active Shooter Scare

  • Thursday, August 21, 2025

The UTC campus was locked down early Thursday afternoon after reports of an active shooter.

An all clear alert went out just before 2 p.m.

At 1:03 p.m. the UTC X account sent out this message: UTC ALERT: Possible active shooter in the University Center or Library. Run. Hide. Fight. More info forthcoming.

At 1:40 p.m., the UTC X account said: UTC-ALERT: Law enforcement is completing a search of the campus. No threat has been identified at this time.

A spokesperson from the Chattanooga Police Department said they received a call about shots fired, but as of the report, no one injured has been found.

The Chattanooga Police Department said on its Facebook page that all Chattanooga city government buildings are also on lock down.

There were many police on campus as the investigation continues.

Students and staff were being evacuated from the Library as police searched the building. Police told the students, "This is not a drill."

An Erlanger Hospital employee said workers were sent an alert saying there was limited access at hospital emergency room.

A UTC freshmen said they are all sheltering in place.

Latest Headlines
Signal Mountain Police & Fire Departments To Host Charity Cornhole Tournament Oct. 4
Signal Mountain Police & Fire Departments To Host Charity Cornhole Tournament Oct. 4
  • Government
  • 8/21/2025
Qualifying For Municipal Elections In Dalton Concludes With No Contested Races
  • Breaking News
  • 8/21/2025
Grand Jury No Bills, True Bills, And Dismissed
  • Government
  • 8/21/2025
All Clear At UTC After Active Shooter Scare
  • Breaking News
  • 8/21/2025
10 Area Schools Crack Opening TSWA Football Poll
  • Prep Sports
  • 8/21/2025
Driver And Passenger Arrested For DUI - And Other East Ridge Police Calls
  • Government
  • 8/21/2025
Breaking News
Qualifying For Municipal Elections In Dalton Concludes With No Contested Races
  • 8/21/2025

There will be no contested races in the City of Dalton's municipal elections this fall. The qualifying period for candidates concluded on Wednesday with four candidates qualifying without opposition ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 8/21/2025

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) ADDISON,STEVEN ... more

TPL To Help Red Bank Expand Its Trail Network' City To Continue CARTA Care-A-Van Service
  • 8/21/2025

The city of Red Bank has entered into an agreement with The Trust for Public Land for help with expanding the city's trail network. The goal of the TPL is to create parks and protect land, ... more

Breaking News
Hixson Home Destroyed By Fire Caused By Lightning Strike
Hixson Home Destroyed By Fire Caused By Lightning Strike
  • 8/20/2025
Man, 53, Found Dead In Whitfield County
  • 8/20/2025
Ooltewah Man Killed In Plane Crash In Arkansas Monday
Ooltewah Man Killed In Plane Crash In Arkansas Monday
  • 8/20/2025
Stolen Gun Recovered From East Hamilton High School Student
Stolen Gun Recovered From East Hamilton High School Student
  • 8/20/2025
County Commission Votes 6-5 In Favor Of "Compromise" Plan Hamilton
  • 8/20/2025
Opinion
Kelly's Former COO Says No Tax Increase, Yes Fire And Police Increase
  • 8/21/2025
Collegedale: A Small Town With So Much To Offer
  • 8/21/2025
A Breach Of Public Trust
  • 8/21/2025
A Raw Deal For A-1 Hamilton County Landowners
  • 8/21/2025
Goodbye To A Hero: Walter F. Williams
  • 8/20/2025
Sports
Countdown to Kickoff Hits 10 Days
  • 8/21/2025
Top Of The Order Leads Lookouts
  • 8/21/2025
Hendon, Hamm Surge From 16th Seed Into Tennessee Four-Ball Semis
Hendon, Hamm Surge From 16th Seed Into Tennessee Four-Ball Semis
  • 8/20/2025
Lookouts Pound Out 15 Hits In 7-3 Win
  • 8/20/2025
Heupel, #18 Vols Begin Mock Game Week
  • 8/20/2025
Happenings
New Hixson High School Principal Daniel Lunt Speaks At Friends Of Hixson Meeting
New Hixson High School Principal Daniel Lunt Speaks At Friends Of Hixson Meeting
  • 8/20/2025
A Summer Of Fun At The Dalton Parks And Rec Department
A Summer Of Fun At The Dalton Parks And Rec Department
  • 8/18/2025
VIDEO: Vietnam Veterans Of America Chapter 203 Posts Colors
  • 8/20/2025
Katie Lamb Public Library Has Grand Reopening Celebration Sept. 18
Katie Lamb Public Library Has Grand Reopening Celebration Sept. 18
  • 8/18/2025
WFGC Annual Fundraiser "Voices" Set For Sept. 24
  • 8/18/2025
Entertainment
Acclaimed Jewish Musician Gives Free Concert Sept. 7
  • 8/20/2025
TVFCU Riverfront Nights Set To Host Who's Bad: The Ultimate Michael Jackson Experience Saturday
  • 8/19/2025
Listen To These Chattanooga Podcasts
  • 8/11/2025
Best Of Grizzard: Political Incorrectness No. 1
Best Of Grizzard: Political Incorrectness No. 1
  • 8/19/2025
Locally Produced Movie, The Solution, Now Available On Streaming Services
Locally Produced Movie, The Solution, Now Available On Streaming Services
  • 8/18/2025
Opinion
Kelly's Former COO Says No Tax Increase, Yes Fire And Police Increase
  • 8/21/2025
Collegedale: A Small Town With So Much To Offer
  • 8/21/2025
A Breach Of Public Trust
  • 8/21/2025
Dining
Culvers Restaurant Coming To Hixson
Culvers Restaurant Coming To Hixson
  • 8/15/2025
Cleveland Chef Wesley True Crowned King Of American Seafood
Cleveland Chef Wesley True Crowned King Of American Seafood
  • 8/2/2025
Panda Express Opens Its Newest Restaurant In East Ridge
Panda Express Opens Its Newest Restaurant In East Ridge
  • 7/30/2025
Business
Unemployment Falls Across Most Of Georgia’s Regional Commissions In July
  • 8/21/2025
1st Horizon Foundation Provides $25,000 To Red Cross To Support Relief Efforts In Chattanooga
  • 8/21/2025
Metro Dalton Sees Slight Rise In July Unemployment Rate
  • 8/21/2025
Real Estate
Invest Chattanooga Invites Developers To Share Mixed-Income Housing Opportunities
  • 8/18/2025
Real Estate Transfers For Aug. 14-20
  • 8/21/2025
Chattanooga's Million Dollar Homes
Chattanooga's Million Dollar Homes
  • 8/21/2025
Student Scene
Sheeks To Serve As Dean Of Lee University School Of Music
Sheeks To Serve As Dean Of Lee University School Of Music
  • 8/20/2025
GNTC Student Is First Male Wheelchair Athlete On U.S. Para-Karate Team
  • 8/19/2025
Red Bank High Celebrates Class Of 1980 45th Reunion
  • 8/19/2025
Living Well
Blood Assurance Calls Asks Community To Meet Immediate Need For Blood Donations
Blood Assurance Calls Asks Community To Meet Immediate Need For Blood Donations
  • 8/20/2025
AdventHealth, GNTC Host 1st Nursing Orientation Under New Partnership
AdventHealth, GNTC Host 1st Nursing Orientation Under New Partnership
  • 8/20/2025
Chattanooga Veterans Benefits Field Office To Have Ribbon Cutting On Friday
  • 8/20/2025
Memories
Earl Freudenberg: Remembering Dr. Glenn Draper
Earl Freudenberg: Remembering Dr. Glenn Draper
  • 8/19/2025
AUDIO: Earl Freudenberg Interviews Johnny Mann In 2007
AUDIO: Earl Freudenberg Interviews Johnny Mann In 2007
  • 8/11/2025
Chattanooga's 1st Preservation Town Hall Announced For Aug. 21
  • 8/6/2025
Outdoors
Groundbreaking For Battlefield Connector Trail Rescheduled For Aug. 27
  • 8/21/2025
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Cathartic Or Constructive?
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Cathartic Or Constructive?
  • 8/18/2025
Missing Boater Recovered On Douglas Lake
  • 8/18/2025
Travel
Oregon Back To Chattanooga, Day 9: Waze Is Not Infallible; Rushmore And The Surprising Needles Highway
Oregon Back To Chattanooga, Day 9: Waze Is Not Infallible; Rushmore And The Surprising Needles Highway
  • 8/19/2025
Oregon Back To Chattanooga, Day 8: A Harrowing Ride To Ten Sleep And Arriving In Pottersville
Oregon Back To Chattanooga, Day 8: A Harrowing Ride To Ten Sleep And Arriving In Pottersville
  • 8/19/2025
Oregon Back To Chattanooga, Day 6; Hand And Foot By The Lake Lodge Fireplace
Oregon Back To Chattanooga, Day 6; Hand And Foot By The Lake Lodge Fireplace
  • 8/17/2025
Church
Ready Right Now Credit Summit Coming Aug. 31
  • 8/20/2025
Bob Tamasy: The Simple Truth of Sowing And Reaping
Bob Tamasy: The Simple Truth of Sowing And Reaping
  • 8/19/2025
"If We Can Just Follow Him, We'll Be Okay" Is Topic Sunday At Middle Valley Church Of God
  • 8/20/2025
Obituaries
Edward Eugene Hunsucker
Edward Eugene Hunsucker
  • 8/21/2025
Christopher LeBron Castleberry
Christopher LeBron Castleberry
  • 8/21/2025
Sally Latham Clemons
Sally Latham Clemons
  • 8/21/2025
Government
DPD Recognizes Officer Of The Month
DPD Recognizes Officer Of The Month
  • 8/19/2025
VIDEO: County Commission Meeting - 8/20/25
  • 8/20/2025
Driver And Passenger Arrested For DUI - And Other East Ridge Police Calls
  • 8/21/2025