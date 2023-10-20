Soddy Daisy Getting Ready For Christmas

The city of Soddy Daisy will have a new holiday attraction this year. There will be a drive through light show at Pine Tree Park on the north end of the city beside the lake.

Each scene of the light displays will be synchronized with music. Nooga Lights will design the light show. It will be open from Thanksgiving through December 31. Hours are from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m. every Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

And two weeks before Christmas and one week after, the light show will be open every night. The cost to ride through the display will be $15 per car if bought online. The price at the gate will be $20 per car.

The city itself is planning to put up a huge 50-foot live Christmas tree outside of the city hall. Electrical capacity will be increased where the tree will be displayed at city hall. Poe’s Tavern will also be decorated with Christmas lights and the city may hold a tree lighting ceremony.

Public Works Director Steve Grant updated the commissioners on the Dayton Pike paving project. He said that it is close to being completed with only a little striping still needed, a few more signs to erect and a section of guardrail. The work is substantially finished, he said and it will be complete when the city’s agreement with TDOT ends on Nov. 1.

Lights and cameras are being installed all around Soddy Daisy. Cameras will be put in when a new pickleball court is built, and lights and cameras will be put in the parking lot at The Big Soddy Gulf.

Before deciding where a new city hall building would go in Soddy Daisy, the city bought an empty building that had previously held a dental practice for a potential city hall location. When plans were finalized for the city’s new building to be built on property behind the current city hall, the commission decided to sell the dental building, which has now been done. Closing the sale is expected to be next week.