Woman Hospitalized After Apartment Fire Early Friday Morning

A woman was taken to the hospital Friday morning from the scene of an apartment fire in Chattanooga.

Chattanooga Fire Department Red Shift companies responded at 7:46 a.m. to the Elements of Chattanooga Apartments at 7310 Standifer Gap Road following reports of an apartment on fire in Building 6. Engine 15 arrived on scene to heavy smoke showing from the structure.

A quick interior attack by Engine 15 and Ladder 13 personnel located a fire in a second story apartment.

The fire was quickly extinguished and two dogs were rescued from the apartment. The only occupant at home when the fire started had exited the structure prior to CFD’s arrival. She was transported to the hospital by HCEMS for smoke inhalation. There were no other injuries.

The fire was due to the occupant cooking and then falling asleep.

The apartment of origin was damaged by the fire and several other units had water damage.

Engine 15, Ladder 13, Squad 13, Quint 6, Engine 4, Squad 7, Engine 4, Quint 10, Squad 19, Battalion 2, Battalion 3, and CFD’s Safety Chief responded.

Fire Prevention Bureau officials urge residents to watch what they are heating and never leave cooking unattended. Set a timer as a reminder. If you leave the kitchen, turn the burner off.





