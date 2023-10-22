String Of Brush Fires Break Out In Bradley County; Arson Investigators Called Out

Firefighters in Bradley County were dealing with a large number of brush fires on Sunday afternoon.

At approximately 4 p.m., Bradley County 911 received a call reporting a small, active brush fire on Dalton Pike near Waterville Community School. Subsequently, an additional 10 locations along Dalton Pike reported similar brush fires, creating a series of isolated incidents that stretched over a six-mile span to the south on Dalton Pike.



Bradley County Fire and Rescue mobilized its resources to respond to all reported locations.

The largest of these fires, covering approximately one acre, was situated at the 6600 block of Dalton Pike, necessitating a temporary road closure as firefighters worked diligently to extinguish the blaze.



In response to these incidents, arson Investigators were dispatched to various fire scenes to gather evidence and determine the cause of the fires.

Officials said, "The safety of the community is our top priority, and we are committed to a thorough investigation. We are now reaching out to the public for assistance. If anyone possesses information related to these fires or witnessed any suspicious activity in the affected areas, we kindly request you to come forward. Your cooperation can greatly aid our ongoing investigation.

"The Bradley County Fire & Rescue team is grateful for the continued support of the community, and together, we will work towards ensuring the safety and well-being of all residents. We will provide further updates as the investigation progresses."



For any information or tips, please contact Bradley County Investigators at (423) 728-7295. Alternatively, information can be shared anonymously through the Tennessee Arson Hotline at (800) 762-3017.



