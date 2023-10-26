Postal Service To Review Facility Operations In Chattanooga

The U.S. Postal Service announced it will be conducting a Mail Processing Facility Review of its facility in Chattanooga this month.Officials said, "As part of its 10-year Delivering for America plan, the Postal Service is investing $40 billion to modernize the nation’s aging postal processing and delivery network. The organization is assessing how this facility can best support service and operational goals, as well as provide platforms for launching new products and competitive services for mailing and shipping customers in the future."The MPFR process is expected to have minimal impact to customer service. Business mail entry, Post Office, station and branch retail services, and delivery services are expected to remain unchanged in most cases."Public input will be considered as part of the review process. Members of the local community may submit written comments at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/mpfr-chattanooga-tn. If the review supports the business case for change to the facility’s processing operations, Postal Service representatives will hold a public meeting to allow members of the local community to provide additional feedback."The Postal Service will work closely with its unions and management associations throughout the facility review process and will continually monitor the impact of any changes that are implemented and will adjust plans as necessary and appropriate."