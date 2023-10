The W Road closed this Sunday, from 8 a.m. - 12 p.m. for litter pick up by the Town of Walden.Motorists should plan on using Roberts Mill Road or Signal Mountain Boulevard/Taft Highway to leave or access Signal Mountain during this time. Residents that live on the W Road will have access to and from their homes.Access to Walden’s Ridge Park will be open; however, visitors must access from the bottom of the W Road.