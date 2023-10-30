Latest Headlines

Chattanoogan.com Sponsoring New Book On Interesting Old Chattanooga Photos

  • Monday, October 30, 2023

Chattanoogan.com is sponsoring another coffee table book on interesting old Chattanooga photos. More Old Chattanooga Photos is currently being printed by College Press and is due out in early December.

There will be a limited edition of 500 copies, and orders are being taken now.

The book is a companion to the earlier Chattanooga in Old Photos.

Editor John Wilson said a rich collection of old pictures of the historic and scenic city initially fell into 25 distinct topics. Thirteen of those were covered in Chattanooga in Old Photos.

More Old Chattanooga Photos includes 12 chapters focusing on some of the most interesting topics. They include Chattanooga's old homes and its businesses and industries. It also includes a chapter of photos of St. Elmo and of North Chattanooga and Riverview as well as ones of Bluff View, Fort Oglethorpe, Lookout Mountain, Missionary Ridge and Brainerd, and Waldens Ridge.

There are also chapters in the new book on Chattanooga's trains and trolleys and on interesting Chattanooga people.

That planned 26th chapter was Cameron Hill, and it could develop into still another photo book in the Historic Chattanooga Photos series, Mr. Wilson said.

More Old Chattanooga Photos is 246 pages in a softbound edition.

Reserve a copy of More Old Chattanooga Photos by submitting a check for $41 (includes the $6 for postage and handling) made out to John Wilson and sent to Chattanoogan.com, PO Box 2331, Chattanooga, Tn., 37409. Mark BOOKS on the envelope. You will be mailed your copy or copies as soon as it comes off the press.

When the book is off the presses, there will be an opportunity to buy those directly from Mr. Wilson for local purchases of three or more copies and avoid the postage and handling charge.

More Old Chattanooga Photos is part of the Historic Chattanooga Photo Books series. No copies remain of The Remarkable Stokes Collection.

You are still able to purchase the other books in the series. They are:

Railroads In And Around Chattanooga, featuring Chattanooga's intriguing railroad history, has 69 chapters and covers rail history here and in surrounding towns. The book, with many photos by Wes Schultz, has 568 pages and 1,546 photos and maps.

Also still available are copies of Paul Hiener's Historic Chattanooga. Mr. Hiener, a longtime Chattanooga printer and lifelong resident, collected over 3,000 historic pictures of his beloved hometown. He made some of the photos available through a four-volume set called Chattanooga Yesterday and Today. The Hiener family in April 1985 donated the more than 3,000 historical Chattanooga photographs in his collection to the Chattanooga Public Library. They were eventually cataloged and are now viewable on the library's website.

The 253-page Hiener book includes over 700 photos.

Chattanooga in Old Photos includes almost 300 pages. It features hundreds of scenes from downtown, local landmarks, rivers and streams, parades, medical, banks, churches, entertainment, hotels, motels and apartments, restaurants, parks and cemeteries and auto and livery.

All the photo books are fully indexed.

The books are printed by College Press of Collegedale.

The price of each of the books is $35, which includes the sales tax. Add $6 for shipping and handling.

For the other books in the series, mail a check for $41 (includes the $6 for postage and handling) made out to John Wilson and sent to Chattanoogan.com, PO Box 2331, Chattanooga, Tn., 37409. Mark BOOKS on the envelope.

Latest Headlines
Sheriff's Office Seizes Approximately $67,000 In Narcotics, Firearms, And Various Contraband In Vehicle Search
Sheriff's Office Seizes Approximately $67,000 In Narcotics, Firearms, And Various Contraband In Vehicle Search
  • Breaking News
  • 10/30/2023
Federal Jury Finds Former Georgia Football Player Guilty In RaceTrac Shooting
  • Sports
  • 10/30/2023
Another Iconic Chattanooga Restaurant Closes - Big River Grille
Another Iconic Chattanooga Restaurant Closes - Big River Grille
  • Breaking News
  • 10/30/2023
Randy Smith: College Football's Changing Landscape
Randy Smith: College Football's Changing Landscape
  • Sports
  • 10/30/2023
Female, 22, Carried Out After Fall At The Pocket On Saturday
  • Breaking News
  • 10/30/2023
Woman, 40, Gets 15-Year Sentence For Supplying Fentanyl To Man Who Died
Woman, 40, Gets 15-Year Sentence For Supplying Fentanyl To Man Who Died
  • Breaking News
  • 10/30/2023
Breaking News
Sheriff's Office Seizes Approximately $67,000 In Narcotics, Firearms, And Various Contraband In Vehicle Search
Sheriff's Office Seizes Approximately $67,000 In Narcotics, Firearms, And Various Contraband In Vehicle Search
  • 10/30/2023

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Uniformed Patrol Services conducted a traffic stop at the 3-mile marker of I-75 South on Thursday after observing a vehicle traveling in excess of the posted ... more

Female, 22, Carried Out After Fall At The Pocket On Saturday
  • 10/30/2023

A 22-year-old female fell off a trail at The Pocket on Saturday and had to be carried out in a complex rescue operation. Mowbray Emergency Services said the hiker was back off Hog Skin Trail ... more

Woman, 40, Gets 15-Year Sentence For Supplying Fentanyl To Man Who Died
Woman, 40, Gets 15-Year Sentence For Supplying Fentanyl To Man Who Died
  • 10/30/2023

A woman who had been charged with second-degree murder for distributing fentanyl resulting in the death of Jonathan Daniel Jones has been sentenced to serve 15 years in state prison. Connie ... more

Breaking News
Babysitter Charged In Incident With Children At East Ridge Motel Gets 2-Year Sentence
Babysitter Charged In Incident With Children At East Ridge Motel Gets 2-Year Sentence
  • 10/30/2023
Driver Freed From Mangled Truck Off I-75 Southbound
Driver Freed From Mangled Truck Off I-75 Southbound
  • 10/30/2023
Federal Charges Filed Against Man Charged With Vandalizing Masonic Center; Faces Up To 20 Years
Federal Charges Filed Against Man Charged With Vandalizing Masonic Center; Faces Up To 20 Years
  • 10/30/2023
Helmet-Less ATV Operator Leads Deputies On High-Speed Chase On Highway 58
Helmet-Less ATV Operator Leads Deputies On High-Speed Chase On Highway 58
  • 10/30/2023
Police Blotter: Woman Has Clothes Stolen At Laundromat; Resident Raises Another Complaint About Loud Bar
  • 10/30/2023
Opinion
My Scary Halloween Story (This Could Happen To You)
  • 10/30/2023
Senator Blackburn: Hamas Attack Reminds Us Of Our Own Border Vulnerabilities
  • 10/30/2023
How I've Been Able To Hire Good Workers
  • 10/30/2023
Do They Think?
  • 10/30/2023
Jerry Summers: Black Tuesday Celebration
  • 10/27/2023
Sports
Randy Smith: College Football's Changing Landscape
Randy Smith: College Football's Changing Landscape
  • 10/30/2023
Dan Fleser: Running Backs Carried Vols In Road Win Over Kentucky
Dan Fleser: Running Backs Carried Vols In Road Win Over Kentucky
  • 10/29/2023
Vols Take Exhibition Win At #4 Michigan State
  • 10/29/2023
Federal Jury Finds Former Georgia Football Player Guilty In RaceTrac Shooting
  • 10/30/2023
Moc Golfers Finished Second At Steelwood Collegiate
  • 10/29/2023
Happenings
John Shearer: An Architectural And Historical Look At Threatened Former White Oak Elementary
  • 10/30/2023
Life With Ferris: The Journey Of Eagle Scout Liam Ensign
Life With Ferris: The Journey Of Eagle Scout Liam Ensign
  • 10/30/2023
Jerry Summers: Quotes On Current Topics
Jerry Summers: Quotes On Current Topics
  • 10/30/2023
12 Nonprofits Receive Arts Build Communities Grants
  • 10/30/2023
“Honoring Those Who Serve” Parade And Market Is Nov. 11
“Honoring Those Who Serve” Parade And Market Is Nov. 11
  • 10/30/2023
Entertainment
UTC Theatre Co. Presents "Alabaster" Nov. 14-18
UTC Theatre Co. Presents "Alabaster" Nov. 14-18
  • 10/30/2023
Chattanooga Ballet Presents The Nutcracker And Land Of Sweets
Chattanooga Ballet Presents The Nutcracker And Land Of Sweets
  • 10/30/2023
Resonant Rogues Performs With Matt Heckler At The Woodshop Saturday
  • 10/30/2023
Lee University’s Chamber Strings To Present A “Lee-Southern Sensational”
  • 10/28/2023
Lee Theatre To Present “It’s A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play”
Lee Theatre To Present “It’s A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play”
  • 10/28/2023
Opinion
My Scary Halloween Story (This Could Happen To You)
  • 10/30/2023
Senator Blackburn: Hamas Attack Reminds Us Of Our Own Border Vulnerabilities
  • 10/30/2023
How I've Been Able To Hire Good Workers
  • 10/30/2023
Dining
Dutch Bros Coffee Getting Ready To Open In Hixson
Dutch Bros Coffee Getting Ready To Open In Hixson
  • 10/30/2023
Kai Bistro, 625 Has Asian Fusion Focus
  • 10/19/2023
Zarzours Packing Them In During Final Days
Zarzours Packing Them In During Final Days
  • 10/18/2023
Business/Government
Cambridge Square Announces New Artisan Coffee Concept
  • 10/30/2023
Gas Prices Rise 5.8 Cents In Chattanooga
  • 10/30/2023
New Hamilton County Business Licenses
  • 10/30/2023
Real Estate
Seminole Pathe Apartments Sells For $6 Million
Seminole Pathe Apartments Sells For $6 Million
  • 10/26/2023
Georgia Avenue Building Sells For $2.8 Million
  • 10/26/2023
Steven Sharpe: A Look At Our Local Commercial Real Estate Market
Steven Sharpe: A Look At Our Local Commercial Real Estate Market
  • 10/26/2023
Student Scene
Hamilton County Schools Announces Updates To Choose Hamilton: School Choice
  • 10/30/2023
GNTC Foundation Awards Gene Haas Scholarships
GNTC Foundation Awards Gene Haas Scholarships
  • 10/30/2023
CSCC Announces MIG Welding Bootcamp Certifications
CSCC Announces MIG Welding Bootcamp Certifications
  • 10/30/2023
Living Well
Foster Care Info Night Offered Nov. 6
Foster Care Info Night Offered Nov. 6
  • 10/30/2023
HCSO Offers Halloween Safety Precautions For Families With Children
  • 10/30/2023
Siskin Hospital Celebrates Groundbreaking Of The Healing Gardens
  • 10/27/2023
Memories
Trail of Tears Motorcycle Ride Leader Bill Cason Dies
Trail of Tears Motorcycle Ride Leader Bill Cason Dies
  • 10/30/2023
AUDIO: Conversation Between Luther Masingill And Violet Parnell
  • 10/28/2023
Jerry Summers: Historical Associations
Jerry Summers: Historical Associations
  • 10/27/2023
Outdoors
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Football - Old School
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Football - Old School
  • 10/29/2023
Cannon County Man, 69, Drowns After Kayak Flips
  • 10/28/2023
Booker T. Washington State Park Wins Excellence In Innovation Award
Booker T. Washington State Park Wins Excellence In Innovation Award
  • 10/26/2023
Travel
Some Area Counties Get Tourism Grants
  • 10/27/2023
Tennessee Aquarium IMAX 3D Theater Temporarily Closing To Upgrade To Premium Seating
Tennessee Aquarium IMAX 3D Theater Temporarily Closing To Upgrade To Premium Seating
  • 10/20/2023
Three Ways Of Viewing DeSoto Falls In Its Autumn Splendor
  • 10/16/2023
Church
Bob Tamasy: Halloween: Proceed With Caution
Bob Tamasy: Halloween: Proceed With Caution
  • 10/30/2023
John Shearer: Former Signal Mountain Methodist Pastor Caleb Pitkin Enjoying New Knoxville Appointment
John Shearer: Former Signal Mountain Methodist Pastor Caleb Pitkin Enjoying New Knoxville Appointment
  • 10/27/2023
Temple Of Faith Deliverance COGIC To Hold Halloween Harvest Festival
  • 10/25/2023
Obituaries
Alice Louise Officer
Alice Louise Officer
  • 10/30/2023
Melissa Josephine Pearce Woods
Melissa Josephine Pearce Woods
  • 10/30/2023
Diane Swafford Collins Jarvis
Diane Swafford Collins Jarvis
  • 10/30/2023
Area Obituaries
Mendez, Baby Girl (Dalton)
  • 10/30/2023
Snyder, Audry Yearwood (Dayton)
Snyder, Audry Yearwood (Dayton)
  • 10/30/2023
Yarger, Carol Ann Spickler (Spring City)
Yarger, Carol Ann Spickler (Spring City)
  • 10/30/2023