Chattanooga Man Gets 110-Month Sentence For Being Felon With A Weapon

A 22-year-old Chattanooga man, who was earlier convicted by a jury of being a felon in possession of a weapon, has been sentenced to serve 110 months in federal prison.

Andre Blocker Jr. appeared before Judge Charles Atchley.

Blocker was convicted on June 27, following a one-day trial.

The evidence presented at trial showed that on Feb. 9, 2022, a Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office lieutenant observed Blocker driving recklessly on Glenwood Drive and initiated a traffic stop. During the stop, Blocker brandished a pistol and then fled, leading law enforcement on a high-speed pursuit.

Block eventually crashed, striking another vehicle and a building, and then fled on foot. He was taken into custody a short distance from the crash.

Officers located a Taurus 9-millimeter pistol in Blocker’s vehicle. Blocker is a multi-convicted felon.

Attorney Sam Robinson Jr. had asked an 80-month sentence, saying Blocker has had an anger problem but now recognizes it and hopes to improve himself while in prison.