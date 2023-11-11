Latest Headlines

One Of Hamilton County's Oldest Veterans Laid To Rest

  • Saturday, November 11, 2023
  • Earl Freudenberg
Ralph Painter, one of Hamilton County’s oldest veterans, was laid to rest Friday afternoon with full military honors. A celebration of Mr. Painter’s life was held at the Chattanooga Funeral Home’s North Chapel in Hixson before the committal service.

Ridgedale Baptist Church Pastor Dr. Doug Plumlee said the word “Love” can best describe the man who would have turned 102 years old next Monday. His pastor said Mr. Painter joined the Ridgedale Baptist Church, Dec. 7, 1997 (Pearl Harbor Day) and he remained active the entire time.

Dr. Plumlee said the World War II Staff Sergeant loved his country, his TVA job, his family, his friends, his church, but most important of all, the man awarded the Bronze Star five times loved his Savior, the Lord Jesus Christ. Mr. Painter's favorite Bible verse was Colossians 3:17

Dr. Plumlee recalled the time the two went to Park Place Restaurant in Fort Oglethorpe to eat. he said,” He told the server give me the bill, he’s a preacher and he ain’t got no money.”

Dr. Plumlee said Ralph was grateful for his two best friends, Chattanooga Funeral Home President Gene Pike and retired CBL co-founder Ben Landress. The pastor said, “Ralph mentioned several times Gene taking him to see the Atlanta Braves in one of those funeral limos.

Dr. Plumlee said, “Mr. Landress (also Memorial Auditorium-Tivoli Theater manager) always had time for him even though he was a very busy man.” Mr. Landress took the veteran of the Greatest Generation to lunch many times.

During the service, Michael Johnson sang and played Mr. Painter's two favorite hymns, “Amazing Grace” and “Just a Closer Walk with the.”

The audience watched a video about his life story the soldier made at home several years ago. Mr. Painter talked about being drafted and landing on one of the beaches at Normandy. His unit was the 87th Armored Field Battalion. He said, “The Lord took care of us all the way.”

Dr. Plumlee said anyone who met Staff Sergeant Painter loved him and the pastor noted he never got tired of hearing about his feet freezing and thawing them on the engine of his military vehicle.

Dr. Plumlee said, “Ralph Painter is someone I’ll never forget; who challenged me to grow in the faith. The most important thing in Mr. Painter's life was following the Lord. The question today, is it yours?”

Mr. Johnson closed the service by playing Mr. Painter's favorite, the ole Southern Gospel Song, “On the Jericho Road.”

At the cemetery there was full military honors; the Vietnam Veterans of America, Chapter 203 provided the 21-gun salute and VVA member trumpeter Bill Tucker played Taps.

Dr. Plumlee concluded, “Ralph Painter did everything he did to honor and glorify God.”

Hamilton County Clerk Bill Knowles said at the visitation, "Veterans Day will be extra special this year remembering a man whom I’ve known most of my life."

Retired Hamilton County General Sessions Court Judge Clarence Shattuck also praised the veteran for his bravery and courage during World War II.

As his friend Gene Pike said, “Ralph Painter was a great soldier in his country’s Army and an even better soldier in the Army of the Lord.”

