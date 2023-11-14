Vehicular Homicide Case Dismissed Due To Suppression Of Blood Test

Vehicular homicide charges have been dismissed against a woman involved in a head-on collision on Hixson Pike on Oct. 25.

The crash caused the death of a 78-year-old Soddy Daisy man. Jimmy Satterwhite was a former Marine and sheet metal worker.

Officials in the District Attorney's Office said there was a suppression hearing in which the blood sample was suppressed and could not be used at trial. The court found the search warrant for the blood was not constitutionally valid.

Prosecutors said the blood was the only proof of intoxication.