Police Blotter: Man Has No Help Regarding Noise From Exile Bar; Man Hitting His Dog Agrees To Give Him To McKamey

Police responded to a noise complaint at Exile Bar, 1634 Rossville Ave., at 11:20 p.m. Police spoke to a person who had called in previously regarding the ongoing excessive noise levels coming from Exile Bar. Police had been to the Exile bar several times in the past and issued citations for the bar violating the city's noise ordinance. The current directive from Chattanooga executive staff is to refrain from citations at the bar until they have their hearing at the end of the month.





* * *

While on patrol, police located an open door at a residence on S. Holtzclaw Avenue. Police cleared the residence and found no one inside. Police attempted to secure the door with a bungee cord due to the door not being able to shut all the way.

* * *



A man on Taylor Street told police there was at least two people at his house attempting to gain access to his house, but they were unsuccessful. He noticed that his door panel had been damaged and needed a report for insurance. The man believes that it could be a man he identified to police, but was unsure if it was him because he didn't physically see him. While police were on scene the first time, the man did not mention anything about his back door panel being damaged. Police were later dispatched again to the same residence because the man noticed his back door was also damaged. Police do not have enough suspect information to obtain warrants.

* * *

A man on Chestnut Street told police that over the last year he has had approximately $1,500 worth of mail packages stolen from his mailbox/mail room at his apartment complex. The packages contained a variety of shoes and clothes, he said. There is no suspect information available.

* * *





A security guard at the Tennessee Aquarium told police a man was on the property after being told to leave by security multiple times throughout the night. He said security would like him to be trespassed from the property. Officers arrived on scene and made contact with the security guard, who said the man might have left the property. Officers looked around the area, but were unable to locate the man in order to trespass him.

* * *

A woman on Hicks Road wanted to report to police that some unknown men looked as if they came from the street next to her property and got into an unknown dark car parked at the stop sign in front of her house and left.

* * *





A man told police he works at Shady's Corner and was getting off shift at approximately 4 a.m. When he started his vehicle, he could hear that it was louder than usual. When he checked underneath, he observed the catalytic converter to be cut out. No security footage or suspect description is available.

* * *

A man on Marylin Lane told police that sometime during the night his 2015 Hyundai Sonata was stolen from his driveway. He said the keys were not with the vehicle at the time it was taken. He said that he has no idea who could have taken the vehicle, but knows that it was not repossessed because the vehicle was paid for and he possesses the title. Police entered the vehicle into NCIC. Police did not view glass on the ground and the vehicle was supposedly locked.

* * *

A man told police that he parked his 2015 Subaru Forester in parking lot space #651 at 150 River St. He said sometime between 5-9 a.m. his vehicle was damaged on the front passenger side bumper area. There was no evidence of what definitively caused the damage.





* * *





Police learned several vendors left their merchandise inside their tents overnight in the field at Coolidge Park. Sometime during the night, someone went inside Envision Positive tent and stole approximately 72 rings (metal and aluminum), 30 keychains and 10 wristlets. The owner of Envision Positive said over $1,000 worth of merchandise was taken. There is no suspect information.

* * *

A person told police they found a wallet at the Hamilton County Juvenile Court, 1600 E. 3rd St. Police met with the person, who wished to remain anonymous, and she handed in the woman's wallet. Police turned the wallet into Property.

* * *

A woman told police that her rental car, a Nissan Altima, was damaged while parked in the parking lot at the apartments at 2120 Chestnut St. It is unknown what caused the damage. Due to the delayed report and not being on scene, this information could not be verified or evidence collected.



* * *



Police were contacted by a man who was upset after receiving a parking citation while attempting to pay for parking. The man showed police where he took a picture of his vehicle's tag at 2:41 p.m. in order to pay for parking. The citation did show 2:41 p.m. as the time stamp on the citation.

* * *





A man on Hargraves Avenue told police his Honda Civic displaying a Georgia license plate was damaged in an apparent auto theft attempt. Police observed damage to the steering column shroud and ignition switch consistent with this. The ignition switch was observed to have damage to the metal as if someone attempted to start the vehicle with a device other than the key. There is no suspect information.

* * *

Police were alerted by a passerby of a man hitting a dog in the area of 829 Houston St. Police located a man walking with a dog on a leash. The man told police that he became upset with the dog after it ran from him. He said that he wanted to hand the dog over to McKamey Animal Center due to his lack of patience. Police transported the dog to McKamey.