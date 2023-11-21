Latest Headlines

Former Sheriff Hammond, 13 Judges Endorse McVeagh For Circuit Judge

  • Tuesday, November 21, 2023

Retired Hamilton County Sheriff Jim Hammond joined 13 local judges to endorse Judge Alex McVeagh in his race to replace retiring Judge Marie Williams in Hamilton County Circuit Court, the state trial court in Hamilton County that hears complex business disputes, domestic matters, and other civil lawsuits.  

“Serious times in our community call for a serious and experienced judge,” said retired Sheriff Hammond. “I, along with many others in our community, believe Judge McVeagh’s experience presiding over nearly 80,000 civil and criminal cases, his calm and respectful judicial demeanor, his overall intellect and incredible work ethic make him the best candidate for this job.

“Judge McVeagh has a history of treating everyone with dignity and respect, and he faithfully applies the laws as written by our legislators.”

Judge McVeagh is seeking the Republican nomination for the Third Division of Circuit Court in Tennessee’s 11th Judicial District (Hamilton County). The Republican primary election is scheduled for Tuesday, March 5, 2024.  Early voting begins on Feb. 14, 2024.  

“I have been a Hamilton County General Sessions judge for over ten years.  For six and a half of those years, I have served alongside Judge Alex McVeagh and have seen firsthand his commitment to upholding the rule of law and faithfully adhering to our Constitution,” stated General Sessions Judge Gary Starnes. “Judge McVeagh has the right experience and moral character that we all need in our courts. This is why many in the judiciary endorse Judge McVeagh in this incredibly important election and encourage all Hamilton County Republicans to cast their vote for Judge Alex McVeagh on March 5.”

Local judges joining Judge Starnes in endorsing Judge McVeagh in his race for Circuit Court include the following:

  • Hamilton County Judge Neil Thomas, Hamilton County Circuit Court (Retired)
  • Circuit Court Judge Justin Angel, Circuit Court Judge for the 12th Judicial District 
  • Hamilton County Judge Don Poole, Hamilton County Criminal Court (Retired)
  • Hamilton County Judge Rebecca Stern, Hamilton County Criminal Court (Retired)
  • Hamilton County Judge Larry Ables, Hamilton County General Sessions Court
  • Hamilton County Judge Gary Starnes, Hamilton County General Sessions Court
  • Hamilton County Judge Lila Statom, Hamilton County General Sessions Court
  • Hamilton County Judge David Bales, Hamilton County General Sessions Court (Retired)
  • Chattanooga Judge Russell Bean, Chattanooga City Court (Retired)
  • Red Bank Judge Johnny Houston, Red Bank Court
  • Lookout Mountain Judge Stevie Phillips Persinger, Lookout Mountain Court 
  • Walden Judge Herbert Thornbury, Walden Court
  • Collegedale Judge Kevin Wilson, Collegedale Court

“I am honored to have the support of colleagues that have worked with me inside and outside of the courtroom,” said Judge McVeagh, Republican candidate for the Third Division in Hamilton County’s Circuit Court. “While Republican voters know my record, I look forward to visiting with thousands of voters during the next four months and sharing with them my experience, values and respect for the rule of law that is necessary for Hamilton County’s next Circuit Court Judge.”

 

Latest Headlines
Former Sheriff Hammond, 13 Judges Endorse McVeagh For Circuit Judge
  • Breaking News
  • 11/21/2023
Covenant Transport Required To Pay $700,000 For Alleged Discrimination Against Non U.S. Citizen Workers
  • Breaking News
  • 11/21/2023
Randy Smith: I Am Thankful
Randy Smith: I Am Thankful
  • Sports
  • 11/21/2023
Dan Fleser: Vols Excelling Over Wide Range Of Sports
Dan Fleser: Vols Excelling Over Wide Range Of Sports
  • Sports
  • 11/21/2023
UT Welcomes Fans For Home Finale Against Vanderbilt
  • Sports
  • 11/21/2023
Chattanooga Finally Gets Welcome Soaking Rain
Chattanooga Finally Gets Welcome Soaking Rain
  • Breaking News
  • 11/21/2023
Breaking News
Former Sheriff Hammond, 13 Judges Endorse McVeagh For Circuit Judge
  • 11/21/2023

Retired Hamilton County Sheriff Jim Hammond joined 13 local judges to endorse Judge Alex McVeagh in his race to replace retiring Judge Marie Williams in Hamilton County Circuit Court, the state ... more

Police Blotter: Woman From Bahamas Steals Bathroom Decorations At Walmart; Woman Finds Vehicle Title And $3 In Her Bushes
  • 11/21/2023

A woman at Walmart at 2020 Gunbarrel Road was seen concealing items. The items she concealed were bathroom decorations such as toothbrush holder, soap dispenser, trash can and other similar items. ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 11/21/2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: AIKMAN, RANDY DARRYL 7019 MCDANIEL RD HARRISON, 37341 Age at Arrest: 35 years old Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE ... more

Breaking News
St. Elmo Featured In New Book Of Old Chattanooga Photos
  • 11/20/2023
New Airport Leader Says Landing Of Las Vegas "Just The Beginning"
  • 11/20/2023
Murder Trials Still On Track For High, Grier
Murder Trials Still On Track For High, Grier
  • 11/20/2023
Person Shot And Killed On Wilson Street On Monday Morning
  • 11/20/2023
North Chattanooga Woman With Multiple Arrests Caught Going Into Barton Avenue Home
North Chattanooga Woman With Multiple Arrests Caught Going Into Barton Avenue Home
  • 11/20/2023
Opinion
NFL Played On, But Not The Local Re-Enactors After JFK Was Shot
  • 11/21/2023
Jerry Summers: License Plate Reader Legality
Jerry Summers: License Plate Reader Legality
  • 11/21/2023
When May A Judge Decide A Case Without A Jury?
  • 11/21/2023
Senator Blackburn: In Response To Democrats’ Attack On The Supreme Court, I’m Recommending Subpoenas
  • 11/20/2023
Attorney John Wolfe Stood With Us
  • 11/20/2023
Sports
Dan Fleser: Vols Excelling Over Wide Range Of Sports
Dan Fleser: Vols Excelling Over Wide Range Of Sports
  • 11/21/2023
UT Welcomes Fans For Home Finale Against Vanderbilt
  • 11/21/2023
Randy Smith: I Am Thankful
Randy Smith: I Am Thankful
  • 11/21/2023
Patent Appeals Board Rules Against Local Red Wolves Keeping Their Nickname
  • 11/21/2023
Paul Payne: Why Rusty Wright Represents Everything Good About UTC Football
Paul Payne: Why Rusty Wright Represents Everything Good About UTC Football
  • 11/20/2023
Happenings
Winter Skating Has Arrived At Stable 41 In Fort Oglethorpe
  • 11/21/2023
Union Gospel Mission Needs Volunteers To Serve Over 400 Thanksgiving Meals On Nov. 22
Union Gospel Mission Needs Volunteers To Serve Over 400 Thanksgiving Meals On Nov. 22
  • 11/21/2023
Jerry Summers: Say It Ain't So, Mike
Jerry Summers: Say It Ain't So, Mike
  • 11/20/2023
Local Selected As SE Regiment Junior Young Marine Of The Year
Local Selected As SE Regiment Junior Young Marine Of The Year
  • 11/21/2023
Wreaths Across Chattanooga Purchase Deadline Is Nov. 27
  • 11/20/2023
Entertainment
Voices Of Lee Present “Home For Christmas” Concert
Voices Of Lee Present “Home For Christmas” Concert
  • 11/21/2023
Scenic City Chorale Christmas Concert Is Dec. 3
Scenic City Chorale Christmas Concert Is Dec. 3
  • 11/20/2023
Best of Grizzard - Fashion And Culture
Best of Grizzard - Fashion And Culture
  • 11/21/2023
48 Tickets Left To "Just A Boy And His Piano" Concert Nov. 30
  • 11/20/2023
WTCI PBS Selected To Receive Ready To Learn Grant To Support Early Literacy And Critical Thinking Skills
  • 11/20/2023
Opinion
NFL Played On, But Not The Local Re-Enactors After JFK Was Shot
  • 11/21/2023
Jerry Summers: License Plate Reader Legality
Jerry Summers: License Plate Reader Legality
  • 11/21/2023
When May A Judge Decide A Case Without A Jury?
  • 11/21/2023
Dining
Chatter Box Cafe On Shallowford Road Closes
Chatter Box Cafe On Shallowford Road Closes
  • 11/21/2023
Video: New Long Horn Restaurant Opens On Gunbarrel Road
  • 11/20/2023
Rib And Loin In Hixson Closing After 34 Years "Serving Chattanooga's Barbecue"
Rib And Loin In Hixson Closing After 34 Years "Serving Chattanooga's Barbecue"
  • 11/19/2023
Business/Government
EPB Transitioning Away From Legacy Video Service; Also, Using Large Batteries For Power Storage
  • 11/21/2023
Thanksgiving 2023 Garbage And Recycle Collection And Site Schedule Announced
  • 11/21/2023
Carrie Harlin Is New Development Director For Welcome Home Of Chattanooga
Carrie Harlin Is New Development Director For Welcome Home Of Chattanooga
  • 11/21/2023
Real Estate
Local Realtor, Sean Smith, Drives Equitable Health As Chattanooga Leaders Of Impact Winner
Local Realtor, Sean Smith, Drives Equitable Health As Chattanooga Leaders Of Impact Winner
  • 11/21/2023
Steven Sharpe: 5 Tasks To Complete During Fall
Steven Sharpe: 5 Tasks To Complete During Fall
  • 11/21/2023
Real Estate Transfers For Nov. 9-15
  • 11/16/2023
Student Scene
Edna Varner, Bo Watson Honored By Tennessee Charter School Center
  • 11/21/2023
TDOE Reports Statewide Graduation Rates At Highest Since 2012
  • 11/20/2023
Ooltewah High Wins National Title In The All-Service JROTC Raider Championships
Ooltewah High Wins National Title In The All-Service JROTC Raider Championships
  • 11/20/2023
Living Well
Morning Pointe Senior Living Donates Accessible Bus To Caldsted Foundation
Morning Pointe Senior Living Donates Accessible Bus To Caldsted Foundation
  • 11/21/2023
GNTC Student Receives Scholarship From The Georgia Nurses Foundation
GNTC Student Receives Scholarship From The Georgia Nurses Foundation
  • 11/21/2023
HCEMS Presents Check To MaryEllen Locher Scholarship
HCEMS Presents Check To MaryEllen Locher Scholarship
  • 11/21/2023
Memories
John Shearer: Remembering Famous 1973 Georgia-Tennessee Football Game With Eddie Brown, Glynn Harrison, Horace King, And Haskel Stanback
  • 11/20/2023
Earl Freudenberg: The Day After The Assassination Of John F. Kennedy
Earl Freudenberg: The Day After The Assassination Of John F. Kennedy
  • 11/20/2023
Curtis Coulter: The Story Of The Unknown Hobo Buried At McDonald Farm Cemetery
Curtis Coulter: The Story Of The Unknown Hobo Buried At McDonald Farm Cemetery
  • 11/18/2023
Outdoors
TWRA Detects Chronic Wasting Disease In Lewis County
  • 11/20/2023
Tennessee River Gorge Trust Announces Eliot Berz As Executive Director
Tennessee River Gorge Trust Announces Eliot Berz As Executive Director
  • 11/20/2023
Volunteers Remove Litter From Conasauga Watershed For Make A Difference Day
Volunteers Remove Litter From Conasauga Watershed For Make A Difference Day
  • 11/20/2023
Travel
Aquatic Wonderland Awaits: Tennessee Aquarium’s Holidays Under The Peaks Begins Nov. 27
  • 11/16/2023
Christmas At Rugby Offers Unique 1880 Victorian Experience For Families
Christmas At Rugby Offers Unique 1880 Victorian Experience For Families
  • 11/13/2023
Medal Of Honor Heritage Center Planning Larry Taylor, Black Hawk Down Exhibits; Convention Set 2025
  • 11/8/2023
Church
Bob Tamasy: Complexities Of Families And Communities
Bob Tamasy: Complexities Of Families And Communities
  • 11/20/2023
'Understanding That I Must Worship And Be Thankful" Is Sermon Topic At Middle Valley Church Of God
  • 11/15/2023
Antioch Missionary Baptist Church Hosts Pastor Vincent Dixon
  • 11/13/2023
Obituaries
Anthony Eugene “Tony” Watts
Anthony Eugene “Tony” Watts
  • 11/21/2023
Michael Gene Hill, Sr.
Michael Gene Hill, Sr.
  • 11/21/2023
Mary Thomas Hawthorne
Mary Thomas Hawthorne
  • 11/21/2023
Area Obituaries
Cross, Darlene Baxter (Cleveland)
Cross, Darlene Baxter (Cleveland)
  • 11/21/2023
Burnette, Mary Opal Harris Hampton
  • 11/21/2023
Walker Jr., Norman "Butch" C. (Chattanooga)
Walker Jr., Norman "Butch" C. (Chattanooga)
  • 11/21/2023