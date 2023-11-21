Former Sheriff Hammond, 13 Judges Endorse McVeagh For Circuit Judge

Retired Hamilton County Sheriff Jim Hammond joined 13 local judges to endorse Judge Alex McVeagh in his race to replace retiring Judge Marie Williams in Hamilton County Circuit Court, the state trial court in Hamilton County that hears complex business disputes, domestic matters, and other civil lawsuits.

“Serious times in our community call for a serious and experienced judge,” said retired Sheriff Hammond. “I, along with many others in our community, believe Judge McVeagh’s experience presiding over nearly 80,000 civil and criminal cases, his calm and respectful judicial demeanor, his overall intellect and incredible work ethic make him the best candidate for this job.

“Judge McVeagh has a history of treating everyone with dignity and respect, and he faithfully applies the laws as written by our legislators.”

Judge McVeagh is seeking the Republican nomination for the Third Division of Circuit Court in Tennessee’s 11th Judicial District (Hamilton County). The Republican primary election is scheduled for Tuesday, March 5, 2024. Early voting begins on Feb. 14, 2024.

“I have been a Hamilton County General Sessions judge for over ten years. For six and a half of those years, I have served alongside Judge Alex McVeagh and have seen firsthand his commitment to upholding the rule of law and faithfully adhering to our Constitution,” stated General Sessions Judge Gary Starnes. “Judge McVeagh has the right experience and moral character that we all need in our courts. This is why many in the judiciary endorse Judge McVeagh in this incredibly important election and encourage all Hamilton County Republicans to cast their vote for Judge Alex McVeagh on March 5.”

Local judges joining Judge Starnes in endorsing Judge McVeagh in his race for Circuit Court include the following:

Hamilton County Judge Neil Thomas, Hamilton County Circuit Court (Retired)

Circuit Court Judge Justin Angel, Circuit Court Judge for the 12th Judicial District

Hamilton County Judge Don Poole, Hamilton County Criminal Court (Retired)

Hamilton County Judge Rebecca Stern , Hamilton County Criminal Court (Retired)

Hamilton County Criminal Court (Retired) Hamilton County Judge Larry Ables, Hamilton County General Sessions Court

Hamilton County Judge Gary Starnes, Hamilton County General Sessions Court

Hamilton County Judge Lila Statom, Hamilton County General Sessions Court

Hamilton County Judge David Bales, Hamilton County General Sessions Court (Retired)

Chattanooga Judge Russell Bean, Chattanooga City Court (Retired)

Red Bank Judge Johnny Houston, Red Bank Court

Lookout Mountain Judge Stevie Phillips Persinger, Lookout Mountain Court

Walden Judge Herbert Thornbury, Walden Court

Collegedale Judge Kevin Wilson, Collegedale Court

“I am honored to have the support of colleagues that have worked with me inside and outside of the courtroom,” said Judge McVeagh, Republican candidate for the Third Division in Hamilton County’s Circuit Court. “While Republican voters know my record, I look forward to visiting with thousands of voters during the next four months and sharing with them my experience, values and respect for the rule of law that is necessary for Hamilton County’s next Circuit Court Judge.”