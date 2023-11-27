East Ridge Police Want To Question Occupants Of Black Dodge Charger In Teen Murder Investigation

The East Ridge Police Department is seeking the help of the community to locate the vehicle shown in a photo the department released.

The occupant(s) of the vehicle are believed to have vital information relating to the fatal shooting of a juvenile at 5420 Connell St. last Tuesday.

The vehicle is believed to be a black Dodge Charger manufactured between 2011 and 2014, with chrome wheels and a rear spoiler.

If you have any information, please contact Detective Stojnic #549 at sstojnic@eastridgetn.gov or call the Confidential Tip Line at 423-867-0016.