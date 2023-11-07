Police Blotter: Man Says "Knife" He Pulled On Friend Was Actually Clippers; Woman Yells That All Are "Going To Die" At Pickle Barrell

An anonymous person told police a white male pulled a knife during an altercation and threatened to slash his tires at 2719 Hickory Valley Road. Police checked the area for the man, and saw him sitting on the side of the road. He identified himself to police. He said he did have an altercation with a friend, but he pulled out clippers and pretended it was a knife. He said that he lives in a homeless camp on Angela Drive. The caller did not wish to speak with police. As a result, police allowed the man to leave to the area.



* * *

While conducting a park and walk at Market Street (Miller Park), police came across a bike earlier reported stolen from Walnut Street. The bike matched the description of the stolen bike and was confirmed through serial number. The bike was returned to the owner.

* * *

A suspicious person was reported at 928 Market St. The caller said a white male wearing a black shirt and pajama pants was walking in and out of traffic. Police spoke with the man and he identified himself. Police ran him for wants and warrants, and found none. Police told him to stay out of traffic and released him.

* * *

An anonymous caller stated there was a woman in Target at 1816 Gunbarrel Road acting up and then started yelling because she was asked to leave. This woman also used the Target phone to call 911, but then hung up before Dispatch could ask any questions. Police found the woman in the

Chick-fil-A parking lot. She said she has been walking around all day because she just got out of jail. She said she was just going to go find a place to stay for the rest of the night. Police did not believe she was in danger and she did not need police assistance.

* * *

Police received an anonymous call about man touching himself and drinking at 1263 E. Main St. Police located a man by himself, charging his cell phone. They also found a man next to a woman. The woman would not talk to police or give them her name. The man said he was just hanging out with the lady; he was not doing anything either. All of them were released, and no crime had been committed.

* * *

A woman on Starview Lane told police she has approached the tenant of an neighboring apartment about the noise, and the noise still continues late into the night. She said that she reached out to the front office and they told her to get a police report. She said she wanted a report so that it might help her move to another apartment, as she is tired of hearing furniture move at all hours of the night.

* * *

An woman at the Belk at Northgate Mall told police there has been a strange man that keeps looking at her bike. She said that a white male in his mid 20s has been around her bike for four separate times while she was at work. She said that the man rides a black Ninja 400 (TN tag). The tag comes back to a man police identified. The woman is worried that the man is trying to steal her bike and wanted a report on it. A recent photo showed the man on his bike wearing a purple shirt, black sweatpants, white Nike vans, a black and gray backpack and a black gloss AGV helmet. The man's identity is not confirmed at this time.

* * *

A woman at the Bayberry Apartments, 2300 Wilson St., told police she wanted her boyfriend to leave her apartment and return her door key. Police had him empty his pockets and bag, and no key was located, he denied having a key. Police supervised as he gathered the rest of his belongings and left without incident.

* * *

A man on Gunston Hall Road was very upset and irate and told police he needed to get his wife's medication and could not get out of his driveway because of a Drain Right Guttering truck blocking his driveway. Police noticed that man had plenty of room to get out of his driveway, but was blaming it on his military status. Police had the workers from Drain Right Guttering move their work truck and the man left. The man was very rude and left before giving police any of his information.

* * *

A woman on Starview Lane told police she wanted to make a report about a man who called her phone and left a voicemail message. She said the message sounded like him talking to someone else mentioning that she still has his television. The woman thinks that it could have possibly been an accidental call. She asked that police contact the man and inform him once more to not call/text or message her in any way, including social media. She said should he attempt to contact her in any way, she would pursue prosecution for harassment. Police called the man and spoke to him over the phone. He denied calling the woman, but said he would delete and block her number. He understands that she may proceed with prosecution should he try and contact her in any way.

* * *

An anonymous caller told police a camp of homeless people have set up camp behind their business on Brainerd Road and they wanted them to leave. Police spoke with a man and two women and told them they cannot be behind the business anymore and have to leave. The man acknowledged and said that the were packing up because an employee had already told them to leave. The three left without causing any incident.

* * *

Police received a call about a woman that had driven into a yard on Hamilton Run Drive, that was possibly intoxicated. Police spoke with the woman, who is a 75-year-old that spoke limited English. After a while, police found that the woman was worried that someone was at the rear of her house, so she drove to her front door to get in, but couldn't because she could only get in through her garage, due to her not having a house key. Police did not see any signs that the woman was impaired. She was just scared. Police helped her get her vehicle to her garage and get her inside so she could get some rest.

* * *

Police were notified about a person possibly walking on the shoulder of the interstate near I-75 SB and I-24 WB. Police found a woman walking, who said she was trying to get to Georgia. Police warned her of the dangers of walking along the interstate, and by her request, assisted her to the Mapco Gas Station on Ringgold Road.

* * *

Police responded to the Side Track Restaurant, 3514 Hixson Pk., where a vehicle (TN tag) was left parked. It was blocking the dumpsters. A caller from the business had requested a tow for the vehicle. Because an arrest had been made involving this vehicle, police did request a tow. Conley's responded. The registered owner was not the arrestee. The most recent phone number police could find for the owner was not accepting phone calls.

* * *

The manager of the Pickle Barrel, 1012 Market St., told police a woman walked into the bar and began yelling at patrons, saying they were all going to die. The woman was then asked to leave the bar, but she refused. Officers spoke with the woman and she agreed to leave the property.