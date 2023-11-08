Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
BANKS, CHASITY CIARA
1112 VANNOY DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CARRYING WEAPONS DURING JUDICIAL PROCEEDINGS
BEAN, MELODY ROSE
75 GRANT DRIVE RINNGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BELL, GREGORY LEBRON
710 MOORE ST CHATTANOOGA, 374112204
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATI0N (BURGLARY)
BOYD, JAMIUS MAURQUIS
1001 NATCHEG RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF HEROIN FOR R
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS.A FIREARM DURING A DA
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF AN AUTO)
BRASWELL, MARCUS TIERRA
7663 N.
BISHOP DR APT2 CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BRAUN, CHRISTOPHER REED
11 JUDSON DRIVE ROME,
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
BUNCH, KAYCE MICHELLE
611 N HOLLIE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CRIMINAL INQUIRY
CHILD NEGLECT
FALSE REPORTS
CASE, JADE MCKENAH
675 PINE GROVE RD SOUTH PITTSBURG, 37380
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
ACCESSORY AFTER THE FACT
CHAMLEE, JAIDEN MARIE
416 JOHN C STENNIS DR MERIDIAN, 39305
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (WHITFIELD CO GA)
CORBIN, ANTHONY TODD
9366 CHIRPING RD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CURD, MARY LAQUITA
TENT ON TENN. AVE BEHIND FOOD CITY CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DENNISON, KEARA TWYLA-MICHELLE
144 BISHOP RD. WILDWOOD, 30757
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
DOWLEN, CHRISTOPHER DIEON
2400 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA,
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
FALSE REPORTS
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
GOBLE, ERIC NATHANIEL
327 HOGAN CIR RINGGOLD, 30741
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HALE, BYRON LEBRON
5922 HILLECREST DR HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
HARRIS, CHRISTOPHER DEWAYNE
7954 BORK MEMORIAL DR OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
JORDAN, KELSI ALYSSA
727 E 12TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: UTC
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
MARBURY, MARCELL JERMAINE
3401 CAMPBELL ST CHATTANOOGA, 374064438
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( ROBBERY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ROBBERY)
MCCOLLUM, JEANETTE TULLOSS
701 N GERMANTOWN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
MCCORMICK, CHRISTOPHER B
SLEEPS IN CAR RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING THE INFLUENCE)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)
MCCULLOUGH, KAREN LYNNE
536 FORRESTER WHITE DR HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
MCCURDY, TIMOTHY LEMONT
6333 HANSLEY DR CHATTANOOGA, 374162732
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $75
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURLGARY OF BUSINESS)
MEANS, DANIEL JAMES
52 A STREET CHICKAMAUGA, 30707
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MONTGOMERY, ADRIAN MARQUESE
HOMELESS CHTATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
STALKING
MOORE, CARLOS MCGALE
112 SWEETLAND DR Chattanooga, 37415
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
OLIVER, JOSHUA DAVID
7310 STANDIFER GAP RD CHATTANOOGA, 374211465
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PAULSEN, RANDALL STERLING
1427 IVY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency:
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PAYNE, CANDICE NICOLE
6804 HOLDER RD HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
PRITCHETT, CASEY TYLER
3437 WILIAMS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37315
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
RUTH, WILLIAM JACOB
2700 SHEPERD VIEW DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SMITH, JIMMY EDWRD
LIVES IN TENT ON TENNESSE AVE BEHIND FOOD CITY CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
SMITH, JO ANN
727 E 11TH ST Chattanooga, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
THOMPSON, EMILY DANIELLE
1606 W 53ST CHATTANOOGA, 37409
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF HEROIN)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VICKERY, MICHAEL JAMISON
3613 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
FALSE REPORTS
WILSON, WILLIAM SHANE
3512 B OAKLAND TER HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
WOMBLE, GEORGE DAVID
4000 BENNETT RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CHILD NEGLECT
FALSE REPORTS
Here are the mug shots:
|BANKS, CHASITY CIARA
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 09/28/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/07/2023
Charge(s):
- CARRYING WEAPONS DURING JUDICIAL PROCEEDINGS
|
|BEAN, MELODY ROSE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 04/27/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/07/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|BOYD, JAMIUS MAURQUIS
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 11/13/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/07/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF HEROIN FOR R
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS.A FIREARM DURING A DA
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF AN AUTO)
|
|BRASWELL, MARCUS TIERRA
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 04/18/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/07/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|CASE, JADE MCKENAH
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 04/01/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/07/2023
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
- ACCESSORY AFTER THE FACT
|
|CHAMLEE, JAIDEN MARIE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 12/30/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/07/2023
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (WHITFIELD CO GA)
|
|CORBIN, ANTHONY TODD
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 07/08/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/07/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|CURD, MARY LAQUITA
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 08/18/1974
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/07/2023
Charge(s):
|
|DOWLEN, CHRISTOPHER DIEON
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 10/01/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/07/2023
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- FALSE REPORTS
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|
|GOBLE, ERIC NATHANIEL
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 03/20/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/07/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|HALE, BYRON LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 06/23/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/07/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|HARRIS, CHRISTOPHER DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 03/01/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/07/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|JORDAN, KELSI ALYSSA
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 07/12/1994
Arresting Agency: UTC
Last Date of Arrest: 11/07/2023
Charge(s):
|
|MARBURY, MARCELL JERMAINE
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 01/02/1973
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/07/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( ROBBERY)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ROBBERY)
|
|MCCOLLUM, JEANETTE TULLOSS
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 11/22/1966
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/07/2023
Charge(s):
|
|MCCORMICK, CHRISTOPHER B
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 07/30/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/07/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING THE INFLUENCE)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)
|
|MCCULLOUGH, KAREN LYNNE
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 04/25/1966
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 11/07/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
|
|MCCURDY, TIMOTHY LEMONT
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 06/01/1970
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/07/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $75
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURLGARY OF BUSINESS)
|
|MEANS, DANIEL JAMES
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 02/06/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/07/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MONTGOMERY, ADRIAN MARQUESE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 09/07/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/07/2023
Charge(s):
|
|MOORE, CARLOS MCGALE
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 10/15/1970
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/07/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
|
|OLIVER, JOSHUA DAVID
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 08/24/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/07/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|PAULSEN, RANDALL STERLING
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 04/12/1986
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 11/07/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|PAYNE, CANDICE NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 08/30/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/07/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
|
|PRITCHETT, CASEY TYLER
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 12/07/1992
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 11/07/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|RUTH, WILLIAM JACOB
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 10/04/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/07/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|SMITH, JIMMY EDWRD
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 05/01/1970
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/07/2023
Charge(s):
|
|SMITH, JO ANN
Age at Arrest: 63
Date of Birth: 05/29/1960
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/07/2023
Charge(s):
|
|THOMPSON, EMILY DANIELLE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 03/14/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/07/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF HEROIN)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
|
|WILSON, WILLIAM SHANE
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 07/27/1970
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/07/2023
Charge(s):
|