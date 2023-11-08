Latest Headlines

  • Wednesday, November 8, 2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BANKS, CHASITY CIARA 
1112 VANNOY DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CARRYING WEAPONS DURING JUDICIAL PROCEEDINGS

BEAN, MELODY ROSE 
75 GRANT DRIVE RINNGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BELL, GREGORY LEBRON 
710 MOORE ST CHATTANOOGA, 374112204 
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATI0N (BURGLARY)

BOYD, JAMIUS MAURQUIS 
1001 NATCHEG RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF HEROIN FOR R
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS.A FIREARM DURING A DA
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF AN AUTO)

BRASWELL, MARCUS TIERRA 
7663 N.

BISHOP DR APT2 CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BRAUN, CHRISTOPHER REED 
11 JUDSON DRIVE ROME, 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

BUNCH, KAYCE MICHELLE 
611 N HOLLIE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CRIMINAL INQUIRY
CHILD NEGLECT
FALSE REPORTS

CASE, JADE MCKENAH 
675 PINE GROVE RD SOUTH PITTSBURG, 37380 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
ACCESSORY AFTER THE FACT

CHAMLEE, JAIDEN MARIE 
416 JOHN C STENNIS DR MERIDIAN, 39305 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (WHITFIELD CO GA)

CORBIN, ANTHONY TODD 
9366 CHIRPING RD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CURD, MARY LAQUITA 
TENT ON TENN. AVE BEHIND FOOD CITY CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DENNISON, KEARA TWYLA-MICHELLE 
144 BISHOP RD. WILDWOOD, 30757 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

DOWLEN, CHRISTOPHER DIEON 
2400 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
FALSE REPORTS
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

GOBLE, ERIC NATHANIEL 
327 HOGAN CIR RINGGOLD, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HALE, BYRON LEBRON 
5922 HILLECREST DR HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

HARRIS, CHRISTOPHER DEWAYNE 
7954 BORK MEMORIAL DR OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

JORDAN, KELSI ALYSSA 
727 E 12TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: UTC
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

MARBURY, MARCELL JERMAINE 
3401 CAMPBELL ST CHATTANOOGA, 374064438 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( ROBBERY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ROBBERY)

MCCOLLUM, JEANETTE TULLOSS 
701 N GERMANTOWN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

MCCORMICK, CHRISTOPHER B 
SLEEPS IN CAR RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING THE INFLUENCE)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)

MCCULLOUGH, KAREN LYNNE 
536 FORRESTER WHITE DR HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION

MCCURDY, TIMOTHY LEMONT 
6333 HANSLEY DR CHATTANOOGA, 374162732 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $75
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURLGARY OF BUSINESS)

MEANS, DANIEL JAMES 
52 A STREET CHICKAMAUGA, 30707 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MONTGOMERY, ADRIAN MARQUESE 
HOMELESS CHTATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
STALKING

MOORE, CARLOS MCGALE 
112 SWEETLAND DR Chattanooga, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY

OLIVER, JOSHUA DAVID 
7310 STANDIFER GAP RD CHATTANOOGA, 374211465 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PAULSEN, RANDALL STERLING 
1427 IVY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: 
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PAYNE, CANDICE NICOLE 
6804 HOLDER RD HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

PRITCHETT, CASEY TYLER 
3437 WILIAMS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37315 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

RUTH, WILLIAM JACOB 
2700 SHEPERD VIEW DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SMITH, JIMMY EDWRD 
LIVES IN TENT ON TENNESSE AVE BEHIND FOOD CITY CHATTANOOGA, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

SMITH, JO ANN 
727 E 11TH ST Chattanooga, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

THOMPSON, EMILY DANIELLE 
1606 W 53ST CHATTANOOGA, 37409 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF HEROIN)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

VICKERY, MICHAEL JAMISON 
3613 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
FALSE REPORTS

WILSON, WILLIAM SHANE 
3512 B OAKLAND TER HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

WOMBLE, GEORGE DAVID 
4000 BENNETT RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CHILD NEGLECT
FALSE REPORTS

