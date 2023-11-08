Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

Here are the mug shots:

BANKS, CHASITY CIARA

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 09/28/1992

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/07/2023

Charge(s):

CARRYING WEAPONS DURING JUDICIAL PROCEEDINGS BEAN, MELODY ROSE

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 04/27/1993

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/07/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BOYD, JAMIUS MAURQUIS

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 11/13/2000

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/07/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF HEROIN FOR R

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS.A FIREARM DURING A DA

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF AN AUTO) BRASWELL, MARCUS TIERRA

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 04/18/1981

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/07/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CASE, JADE MCKENAH

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 04/01/1999

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/07/2023

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY

ACCESSORY AFTER THE FACT CHAMLEE, JAIDEN MARIE

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 12/30/1998

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/07/2023

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (WHITFIELD CO GA) CORBIN, ANTHONY TODD

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 07/08/1992

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/07/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CURD, MARY LAQUITA

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 08/18/1974

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/07/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT DOWLEN, CHRISTOPHER DIEON

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 10/01/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/07/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

FALSE REPORTS

PUBLIC INTOXICATION GOBLE, ERIC NATHANIEL

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 03/20/1984

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/07/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



HALE, BYRON LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 06/23/1985

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/07/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE HARRIS, CHRISTOPHER DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 03/01/1990

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/07/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY JORDAN, KELSI ALYSSA

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 07/12/1994

Arresting Agency: UTC



Last Date of Arrest: 11/07/2023

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING MARBURY, MARCELL JERMAINE

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 01/02/1973

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/07/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( ROBBERY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ROBBERY) MCCOLLUM, JEANETTE TULLOSS

Age at Arrest: 56

Date of Birth: 11/22/1966

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/07/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT MCCORMICK, CHRISTOPHER B

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 07/30/1982

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/07/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING THE INFLUENCE)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST) MCCULLOUGH, KAREN LYNNE

Age at Arrest: 57

Date of Birth: 04/25/1966

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 11/07/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION MCCURDY, TIMOTHY LEMONT

Age at Arrest: 53

Date of Birth: 06/01/1970

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/07/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $75

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURLGARY OF BUSINESS) MEANS, DANIEL JAMES

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 02/06/1987

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/07/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MONTGOMERY, ADRIAN MARQUESE

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 09/07/1990

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/07/2023

Charge(s):

STALKING MOORE, CARLOS MCGALE

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 10/15/1970

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/07/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY OLIVER, JOSHUA DAVID

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 08/24/1994

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/07/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PAULSEN, RANDALL STERLING

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 04/12/1986

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 11/07/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PAYNE, CANDICE NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 08/30/1979

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/07/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY) PRITCHETT, CASEY TYLER

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 12/07/1992

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 11/07/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE RUTH, WILLIAM JACOB

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 10/04/1989

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/07/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SMITH, JIMMY EDWRD

Age at Arrest: 53

Date of Birth: 05/01/1970

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/07/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT SMITH, JO ANN

Age at Arrest: 63

Date of Birth: 05/29/1960

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/07/2023

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING THOMPSON, EMILY DANIELLE

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 03/14/1998

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/07/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF HEROIN)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY) WILSON, WILLIAM SHANE

Age at Arrest: 53

Date of Birth: 07/27/1970

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/07/2023

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



