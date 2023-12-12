Latest Headlines

Police Blotter: Police Assist In Removing Couple From Motel; Gun Found In A Creek

  • Tuesday, December 12, 2023

Officers were dispatched to Hamilton Inn at 2717 Rossville Blvd. where two people were refusing to leave. Security personnel took the officers to a room where there was a man and woman. The man appeared to be intoxicated as the smell of alcohol was coming from him and he swayed while standing. The officer explained to them management wanted them to leave the property. While in the room, the man tried to take with him an open container of beer after it was explained to him that he could not. The man and woman said they were waiting for their Lyft to arrive and officers asked them to start collecting their belongings and take them downstairs while they waited for their ride. The man said they had made some arrangements with the manager of the motel about leaving some items behind and picking them up the next day. An officer spoke with the manager and she said the couple never paid for their stay and were requested to be completely moved out by 10 p.m. the day before. She wanted them trespassed for theft of services. Officers explained to the man and woman they needed to grab all their belongings and were not allowed back on the property and were trespassed. They repeatedly ignored lawful commands to gather their belongings and leave the property, even after police had assisted them with moving their things. The open container of beer was taken from the man after police saw it inside his jacket pocket. While in the parking lot, the man was belligerent and attempted to engage in verbal disorders with the security guard. He made threats about vandalizing the security guard's vehicle. Police found out Lyft had never been called. Officers helped the couple move their belongings off the property and onto the public sidewalk. Police explained again they were not allowed back.

* * *

A woman on Northbrier Lane had her luggage in her driveway and told police she just came from out of town and didn't have a key. There were about five cars in the driveway and she said they were her boyfriend's cars and she didn’t have any of the keys or spares. Although police couldn’t break into her house unless there was an emergency, the officer looked up several 24-hour locksmiths but none answered. She said she'd wait.

* * *

A man called police and said he was driving south on Dupont Parkway and a tire was in the roadway and he hit it. He said the tire caused damage to his vehicle, and he was going through his insurance company for a tow. His vehicle was out of the roadway.

* * *

A man on White Oak Road told police over the phone his Chevy Cruz had the rear passenger window busted out. He said his HP Laptop and North Face backpack were taken. The vehicle was broken into overnight.

* * *

A man on McCallie Avenue told police his vehicle was damaged on the left side. He said the left side mirror was knocked off but didn’t know how the damage was sustained.

* * *

A man who leased a residence on Laura Street said when he returned home from work, he saw damage to the rear security door. Police saw the metal mesh of the security door had been cut and bent inwards, as if someone had attempted to reach their hand through the mesh. The interior rear door had paint chipped away, as if it had been scratched by an item. The security door was valued at $200.

* * *

A woman told police she was driving on Jenkins Road making a left hand turn onto Old Lee Highway behind another vehicle. She said the light turned green and she said she started to make the left hand turn. She went into the left lane and thought the car in front of her was turning into the right lane, but instead came over into the left lane. The woman didn't give enough room between herself and the car in front of her, causing her to go off the road and pop all four of her tires. She called her own tow.

* * *

On Northpoint Boulevard, an officer witnessed two people dumpster diving. They were both given a citation for trespassing at the wishes of the business manager.

* * *

An officer was called to E. 11th Street as a man said his girlfriend’s son refused to leave his apartment. The son stated that his mom kicked him out and he wanted his belongings to leave for the night. The mom was not answering the phone from either the man or the son. They left without further incident.

* * *

Police were called to Kings Point Road and found two suspicious vehicles. Please spoke with two men who said they were hanging out separately and that was it. Police looked the men up and trespassed them from the park during sun down. Both men then left.

* * *

A woman on Webb Oaks Court told police her son and his friend had been in a disorder, but the friend had left and police were no longer needed.

* * *

A man on Jarren Court told police he was arguing with his daughter. Upon arrival both were calm. The man said he was upset with his daughter's behavior and wanted her to enroll in substance abuse programs. He said that she has caused considerable stress on him and his wife. Officers encouraged the daughter to work with her father while living in his house.

* * *

A man on Brigadoon Lane called police and said he saw on CCTV a newer white Nissan Titan pull up to the address. A white female exited the front passenger door as the white male driver remained inside. The woman then walked directly onto his driveway and attempted to open the car doors to two of his vehicles, which were locked. The woman then entered the white Nissan Titan and left. The suspect’s vehicle was bolo'd.

* * *

Police responded to Youngston Road where a black Glock .380 was found in a creek. A person found the firearm while magnet fishing. The gun didn’t have a magazine with it and was filled with mud. The firearm had not been reported stolen. It was placed in Property.

