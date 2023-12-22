Wreath Milestone Achieved For Chattanooga National Cemetery

For the first time in recent history, the Chattanooga National Cemetery now proudly showcases a wreath placed on all 46,417 graves. This feat was made possible by Wreaths Across Chattanooga in partnership with Wreaths Across America.“Each year, we set out to place a wreath on every single grave and we’ve only ever gotten close to achieving that in previous years. All of this comes down to the amazing partnerships from our community businesses. Area Walmarts assisted us with fundraising for the wreaths, which warms my heart tremendously as a former Market Manager for Walmart,” said Jeff Eversole, chairman of the Hamilton County Commission.“I’m incredibly thankful for those who were generous enough to do their part and help us reach this milestone.”On Friday, Dec. 8, the first wreaths were placed and marked the beginning of this honorable holiday tradition. Local trucking company, Storey Trucking, delivered the wreaths. These wreaths were grave specific and sponsored by family and friends of the veterans.“We really saw an outstanding response from the community, especially our local businesses who wanted to be part of it in any way they could, like Storey Trucking, area Walmarts and Food City. Thanks to people like Commissioner Jeff Eversole and Linda Moss Mines, the word got out quickly that we cannot do this alone and that’s how we were able to get here,” said Mickey McCamish, retired Navy captain.On Saturday, Dec. 9, Wreaths Across Chattanooga and many volunteers from the community gathered at the Chattanooga National Cemetery to lay wreaths and honor fallen heroes this holiday season. Food City assisted in delivering the remaining wreaths and ensuring that each area of the cemetery was covered.“Chattanooga is an outstanding community of people who just want to lend a hand, and we saw that sentiment really come to life when hundreds of our neighbors showed up to assist us in wreath placement,” said Linda Moss Mines, Chattanooga historian. “It is really inspiring and humbling to see just how willing the community is to come together and honor our heroes. I’m so honored to be part of this initiative every year.”