Fundraiser Aids Family Of Sgt. Mike Russ Who Died Of Medical Event While On Duty

  • Tuesday, December 5, 2023
photo by GoFundMe
A fundraiser has set up to aid the family of Chattanooga Police Sgt. Mike Russ, who died of a medical event while on duty.

Sgt. Russ served the city of Chattanooga for 16 years after serving in the United States Navy for 20 years.

The GoFundMe effort notes:

Sgt. Russ was a dedicated public servant who spent his life serving and protecting others. His sudden passing leaves a significant financial burden and any amount of assistance is appreciated by the family.

As of Tuesday morning, $3,510 of a $10,000 goal had been raised.

The fund drive is here.
