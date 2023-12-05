Fundraiser Aids Family Of Sgt. Mike Russ Who Died Of Medical Event While On Duty

photo by GoFundMe
A fundraiser has set up to aid the family of Chattanooga Police Sgt. Mike Russ, who died of a medical event while on duty.
Sgt. Russ served the city of Chattanooga for 16 years after serving in the United States Navy for 20 years.
The GoFundMe effort notes:
Sgt. Russ was a dedicated public servant who spent his life serving and protecting others. His sudden passing leaves a significant financial burden and any amount of assistance is appreciated by the family.
As of Tuesday morning, $3,510 of a $10,000 goal had been raised.
The fund drive is here
.