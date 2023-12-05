Collegedale Airport Gets Improvement Projects; City Moving Ahead With License Plate Readers

The Collegedale Airport is close to finishing improvement projects, Director of Airport Operations Ryan Byford told the Collegedale Commissioners on Monday night. Asphalt covering the storage tank is finished as well as resurfacing a runway. Remaining work is to remove trees that have become obstructions at both end of the approaches to the runway. The removal is needed because of safety issues. The cost will be $117,100 but with a grant that will pay 95 percent of the total, Collegedale will pay only $5,855 for the work.

The city had previously applied for a “Safety Partners” matching grant from Public Entity Partners. The grant was awarded and on Monday night the commission approved accepting the money. The $4,000 that the city received will be used to reimburse Collegedale for the purchase of safety items designed to reduce workers compensation claims.

A contract with Flock for License Plate Reader Cameras was approved for use of the Collegedale Police Department. The cost of using the cameras will increase by $500 each in November 2024. By renewing the contract before the cost increases, the city will save $2,500 a year. The city already had two LPRs and has $5,000 in the current budget to purchase two more that will cost $6,100.

Mayor Morty Lloyd commented that he approves of the LPRs because it makes the city a safer place. The police department will also be getting six new Stalker Radar units that are part of the equipment used in police vehicles. The new units are for the six new police vehicles the city bought this year. The cost will be $10,797.

A contract for sewer pump station upgrades was also given approval. The cost for the renovations will be covered with American Rescue Plan funding.

On the second and final reading, the spending limit was increased for the Collegedale city manager. Previously an amount up to $10,000 could be spent without a vote of approval from the board of commissioners. Due to inflation, the change now will allow the city manager to make purchases between $10,000 and $25,000 without a vote from the commission. However, it must be only for a budgeted expense. Otherwise, board approval will be needed.