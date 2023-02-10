Slumber Party Gets Too Loud - And Other Collegedale Police Calls

Residents at the Hawthorne at the Summit apartment complex made a noise complaint against a neighboring apartment. It was discovered to be coming from a slumber party. They agreed to quiet down for the night.

A Collegedale fugitive was booked on a failure to appear warrant from a previous drug paraphernalia charge.

Collegedale officers assisted the school resource officer (SRO) from Ooltewah High School with a student having a mental health crisis after they had been brought to a medical clinic in Collegedale.

Officers responded to a home in the Grindstone Estates neighborhood for an individual having a mental health crisis. The individual was transported to a local hospital for evaluation.

An officer was called to the Hills Parc apartment complex to answer questions regarding a civil issue between estranged spouses.

An officer responded to the Walmart parking lot after receiving reports of two individuals walking around and possibly attempting to break into cars. The officer made contact with them and found that they had locked themselves out of their own vehicle.

A resident of the Misty Valley neighborhood reported that they had received a package addressed to them that they had not ordered.

An officer got out with a disabled motorist in the 10000 block of Apison Pike. The vehicle was able to start and was driven away.

At the request of a school resource officer, Collegedale police responded to a home in the 10700 block of Lonnie Lane to check the well being of a juvenile having a mental health crisis. Officers spoke with the parents who advised that they were of an issue and were seeking counseling.

A resident of the Hawthorne at the Summit apartment complex requested police assistance with asking their friend to leave their home. The individual had invited their friend to live with them for several months and no longer wished to continue their arrangement. The resident’s friend agreed to leave.

A traffic stop in the 9400 block of Apison Pike resulted in the driver being charged with driving on a revoked license and felony possession of marijuana.

An officer provided a battery boost for a disabled car in the Walmart parking lot.

Officers made contact with a suspicious vehicle parked at a closed business in the 5600 block of Little Debbie Parkway. Everything checked out ok.

An officer made contact with a vehicle parked at a closed business in the 5900 block of Reagan Lane. Everything checked out ok.

East Ridge police made contact with a Collegedale fugitive who had a bond revocation for driving on a suspended license and transported them to the jail.