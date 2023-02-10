Latest Headlines

Slumber Party Gets Too Loud - And Other Collegedale Police Calls

  • Friday, February 10, 2023

Residents at the Hawthorne at the Summit apartment complex made a noise complaint against a neighboring apartment. It was discovered to be coming from a slumber party. They agreed to quiet down for the night.

A Collegedale fugitive was booked on a failure to appear warrant from a previous drug paraphernalia charge.

Collegedale officers assisted the school resource officer (SRO) from Ooltewah High School with a student having a mental health crisis after they had been brought to a medical clinic in Collegedale.

Officers responded to a home in the Grindstone Estates neighborhood for an individual having a mental health crisis. The individual was transported to a local hospital for evaluation.

An officer was called to the Hills Parc apartment complex to answer questions regarding a civil issue between estranged spouses.

An officer responded to the Walmart parking lot after receiving reports of two individuals walking around and possibly attempting to break into cars. The officer made contact with them and found that they had locked themselves out of their own vehicle.

A resident of the Misty Valley neighborhood reported that they had received a package addressed to them that they had not ordered.

An officer got out with a disabled motorist in the 10000 block of Apison Pike. The vehicle was able to start and was driven away.

At the request of a school resource officer, Collegedale police responded to a home in the 10700 block of Lonnie Lane to check the well being of a juvenile having a mental health crisis. Officers spoke with the parents who advised that they were of an issue and were seeking counseling.

A resident of the Hawthorne at the Summit apartment complex requested police assistance with asking their friend to leave their home. The individual had invited their friend to live with them for several months and no longer wished to continue their arrangement. The resident’s friend agreed to leave.

A traffic stop in the 9400 block of Apison Pike resulted in the driver being charged with driving on a revoked license and felony possession of marijuana.

An officer provided a battery boost for a disabled car in the Walmart parking lot.

Officers made contact with a suspicious vehicle parked at a closed business in the 5600 block of Little Debbie Parkway. Everything checked out ok.

An officer made contact with a vehicle parked at a closed business in the 5900 block of Reagan Lane. Everything checked out ok.

East Ridge police made contact with a Collegedale fugitive who had a bond revocation for driving on a suspended license and transported them to the jail.

Latest Headlines
Hamilton County Department Of Education Introduces New Strategic Plan, Opportunity 2030
Hamilton County Department Of Education Introduces New Strategic Plan, Opportunity 2030
  • Breaking News
  • 2/10/2023
Maren Morris, Nathaniel Rateliff And The Night Sweats, And Trombone Shorty To Headline Riverbend
Maren Morris, Nathaniel Rateliff And The Night Sweats, And Trombone Shorty To Headline Riverbend
  • Breaking News
  • 2/10/2023
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 2/10/2023
Assistant Principal Pulled From Fairyland School; Consideration Given To Make Fairyland A Charter School
  • Breaking News
  • 2/10/2023
Slumber Party Gets Too Loud - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • Breaking News
  • 2/10/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 2/10/2023
Breaking News
Police Blotter: Woman Calls Police Because Daughter Won’t Give Her Pills On Time; Woman Loses $2,500 In Scam
  • 2/10/2023

Police were dispatched to Albert Lane on a disorder. Police have been to this residence multiple times in reference to a woman calling in on her daughter about not giving her prescription pills ... more

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 2/10/2023

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. more

Slumber Party Gets Too Loud - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 2/10/2023

Residents at the Hawthorne at the Summit apartment complex made a noise complaint against a neighboring apartment. It was discovered to be coming from a slumber party. They agreed to quiet down ... more

Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 2/10/2023
Police Give Background On Cuffing Of Juvenile As Shooting Suspect, Then His Quick Release
  • 2/9/2023
Rep. Hazlewood Wants To Add Marsy's Law To State Constitution
  • 2/9/2023
TBI Crime Lab Expert Uses DNA To Tie Leslie To Murder Scene
  • 2/9/2023
Grand Jury No Bills And True Bills
  • 2/9/2023
Opinion
Why Parents Take Their Children To Georgia Schools
  • 2/9/2023
Jerry Summers: Profit Over Passenger Trains
Jerry Summers: Profit Over Passenger Trains
  • 2/9/2023
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 2/10/2023
Is There A 3rd Leg To The Stool Of Growth?
  • 2/9/2023
Garry Mac Was The Embodiment Of Chattanooga
  • 2/8/2023
Sports
Vandy Stuns #6 Tennessee With Buzzer Beater 3 Pointer, 66-65
  • 2/8/2023
Chattanooga Men Get Back On Track With Big Win
  • 2/8/2023
Lady Flames Perfect In Conference Road Games, Travel To Mississippi College Thursday
  • 2/8/2023
College Basketball On TV
  • 2/28/2023
UTC Women Earn Sweep Over Mercer With 64-61 Win
  • 2/9/2023
Happenings
Approximately 100 Applicants To Become American Citizens In Chattanooga On Feb. 16
  • 2/9/2023
United Way Adds Housing Resource To 211 Services To Support Unhoused Neighbors
  • 2/9/2023
Did You Know - Valentines Day
Did You Know - Valentines Day
  • 2/10/2023
Boy Scout Road Re-Opened At Railroad Crossing
  • 2/9/2023
Jerry Summers: Chattanooga Legendary Locals
Jerry Summers: Chattanooga Legendary Locals
  • 2/9/2023
Entertainment
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 2/9/2023
Jericho Brass Band Winter Concert Is Feb. 26
Jericho Brass Band Winter Concert Is Feb. 26
  • 2/8/2023
Best Of Grizzard - Growing Up
Best Of Grizzard - Growing Up
  • 2/10/2023
Group That Features "Cocaine Bear" To Appear At Barrelhouse Ballroom
  • 2/7/2023
Scenic City Chorus In Concert On Sunday At First Cumberland Presbyterian Church
  • 2/7/2023
Opinion
Why Parents Take Their Children To Georgia Schools
  • 2/9/2023
Jerry Summers: Profit Over Passenger Trains
Jerry Summers: Profit Over Passenger Trains
  • 2/9/2023
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 2/10/2023
Dining
Wendy's Restaurant Location On Bonny Oaks Drive Sells For $12,250,000
  • 2/9/2023
Dunkin Donuts Property On South Broad Sells For $1,740,000
  • 2/9/2023
Chef Mike Price Has Special Treat For Valentine's Guests At The Creag On Lookout Mountain
Chef Mike Price Has Special Treat For Valentine's Guests At The Creag On Lookout Mountain
  • 2/8/2023
Business
Former Chamber VP Montgomery Joins Piedmont Lithium In McMinn County
Former Chamber VP Montgomery Joins Piedmont Lithium In McMinn County
  • 2/9/2023
Transportation Modernization Act advances In The General Assembly
Transportation Modernization Act advances In The General Assembly
  • 2/9/2023
Court Grants Temporary Restraining Order Against Solar Panel Retailer
  • 2/9/2023
Real Estate
Ooltewah House Sells For $6,350,000
Ooltewah House Sells For $6,350,000
  • 2/9/2023
Real Estate Transfers For Feb. 2-8
  • 2/9/2023
CHA Opens New Waiting List For Housing Choice Voucher Program
  • 2/8/2023
Student Scene
Chattanooga State’s Center For Engineering, Technology, Arts & Sciences Named In Honor Of Gerald McCormick
  • 2/10/2023
UTC To Become Regional Hub For Rural Schools Collaborative
UTC To Become Regional Hub For Rural Schools Collaborative
  • 2/9/2023
GPS Panels Provide Inside Look At Applying To And Transitioning To College
  • 2/9/2023
Living Well
Morning Pointe Foundation To Offer Free Webinar On Parkinson’s Disease
Morning Pointe Foundation To Offer Free Webinar On Parkinson’s Disease
  • 2/8/2023
Bebe Reed Named Morning Pointe Senior Living’s VP Of Clinical Services
Bebe Reed Named Morning Pointe Senior Living’s VP Of Clinical Services
  • 2/7/2023
“Love Is In The Air Sip-n-Shop” To Benefit Love’s Arm Is Feb. 11
“Love Is In The Air Sip-n-Shop” To Benefit Love’s Arm Is Feb. 11
  • 2/7/2023
Memories
Chattanooga Area Historical Association To Meet At First Presbyterian Church
  • 2/8/2023
Earl Freudenberg: Armed Forces Network Was Highlight Of My Radio Career
Earl Freudenberg: Armed Forces Network Was Highlight Of My Radio Career
  • 2/6/2023
National Park Service Transmits James K. Polk Presidential Home Study To Congress
National Park Service Transmits James K. Polk Presidential Home Study To Congress
  • 2/6/2023
Outdoors
Chester Frost Park Boat Ramp Closed For Renovations
  • 2/8/2023
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Planning
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Planning
  • 2/3/2023
Elk Quota Hunt Application Period Underway
  • 2/1/2023
Travel
Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania Comes To IMAX 3D Theater On Feb. 16
  • 2/6/2023
Cool Things For Southern Californians To Do 30: Specialty Museums 2
  • 2/7/2023
Forbes Names Chattanooga 1 Of The Top 50 Places To Travel In The World
  • 2/1/2023
Church
Congress Of Christian Education Set For Feb. 13-16
Congress Of Christian Education Set For Feb. 13-16
  • 2/10/2023
Bob Tamasy: The Vanishing Virtues Of Patience And Perseverance
Bob Tamasy: The Vanishing Virtues Of Patience And Perseverance
  • 2/9/2023
Richmont Celebrates 90th anniversary Of Chattanooga Bible Institute
  • 2/7/2023
Obituaries
Rhett Allen Chapple, Jr.
Rhett Allen Chapple, Jr.
  • 2/10/2023
Randall Lee Posey
  • 2/10/2023
Lawson Spires Whitaker III
Lawson Spires Whitaker III
  • 2/9/2023
Area Obituaries
Joy Annetta Coulter (Dayton)
Joy Annetta Coulter (Dayton)
  • 2/10/2023
Dixon, Elsie Viola Bitz (LaFayette)
Dixon, Elsie Viola Bitz (LaFayette)
  • 2/10/2023
Cleghorn, Arlis Elois Dudley (LaFayette)
Cleghorn, Arlis Elois Dudley (LaFayette)
  • 2/10/2023