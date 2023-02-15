2 Shot At College Hill Courts; Man Dies; Suspects Caught

Two people were shot at College Hill Courts on Tuesday afternoon and one died from multiple gunshots.
At 4:30 pm, Chattanooga Police responded to a person shot at 710 W. 12th St.
Police located a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased. He was identified as Keyshawn Kidd, 26.
A 27-year-old woman shot at this same location was also taken to a local hospital where she was treated for her injuries.
Police were told the suspect fled the scene in a Honda SUV.
The SUV was later located by the Tennessee Highway Patrol on Interstate 24 as it traveled westbound.
Both occupants of the vehicle were taken into police custody. Their identification and related charges are pending.