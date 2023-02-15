2 Shot At College Hill Courts; Man Dies; Suspects Caught

Two people were shot at College Hill Courts on Tuesday afternoon and one died from multiple gunshots.



At 4:30 pm, Chattanooga Police responded to a person shot at 710 W. 12th St.



P olice located a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased. He was identified as Keyshawn Kidd, 26.



A 27-year-old woman shot at this same location was also taken to a local hospital where she was treated for her injuries.



Police were told the suspect fled the scene in a Honda SUV.



Both occupants of the vehicle were taken into police custody. Their identification and related charges are pending.