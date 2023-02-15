Latest Headlines

TV And Other Items Stolen From Walmart - And Other Collegedale Police Calls

  Wednesday, February 15, 2023

Walmart reported a theft of a TV and other items from earlier in the day. An individual was identified and charges are pending.

A minor fender bender was reported in the 4900 block of Colcord Drive on the campus of Southern Adventist University.

A traffic stop in the 9900 block of Lee Highway led to the driver being charged with driving on a revoked license.

A single vehicle crash was reported in the 10000 block of Standifer Gap Road.

An officer responded to a disorder between two brothers-in-law at the Hills Parc apartment complex. Charges were not pursued against either individual.

Officers were dispatched to a disorder at the Burger King involving a customer. The situation was resolved by the manager before the officers arrived.

An officer made contact with a motorist in the 5500 block of Little Debbie Parkway whose vehicle had a license plate that had been reported lost or stolen. The officer confirmed that the tag belonged to the driver and had dispatchers remove the tag’s lost status.

Walmart reported a theft from February 11.

Collegedale police assisted Chattanooga police by providing a female officer for a search of a female in the 8900 block of Lee Highway.

A business alarm was activated in the 5100 block of Ooltewah Ringgold Road. Everything checked out ok.

An officer made contact with an individual in the 9300 block of Lee Highway who advised that they were waiting for a ride.

Night shift officers made contact with an individual walking around the side of the Chik-Fil-A. The individual was confirmed to be a maintenance worker.

Collegedale police K9 Krino was requested to assist East Ridge police with a drug sniff of a stopped vehicle in the 4200 block of Ringgold Road.

Officers responded to a home in the 8800 block of Apison Pike after the homeowner advised that they had heard noises coming from the basement. The basement was checked but nothing was located.

A night shift officer conducting routine business checks located an unsecured security gate at a business in the 10600 block of Lee Highway. Everything checked out ok.

Win Tickets To Broadway Musical Chicago At Memorial Auditorium From Chattanoogan.com
  • 2/20/2023

Win a set of tickets to the upcoming Broadway musical Chicago from Chattanoogan.com. There will be three sets of tickets given away for opening night on Tuesday, Feb. 28, at Soldiers and Sailors ... more

Walmart reported a theft of a TV and other items from earlier in the day. An individual was identified and charges are pending. A minor fender bender was reported in the 4900 block of Colcord ... more

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ALFARO-LOPEZ, JIMY 502 N WILLOW STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406 Age at Arrest: 31 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD PUBLIC INTOXICATION ... more

