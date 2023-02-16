2 Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Corrections Deputies Stabbed In Attempted Inmate On Inmate Assault

Daques Davis Previous Next

Two Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Corrections deputies were stabbed during an attempted inmate on inmate assault early Thursday morning.



The incident happened at approximately 3:20 a.m. while the deputies were delivering medication to inmates.

As one of the corrections deputies’ opened a cell door to deliver medication, one of the inmates, Daques Davis, rushed the door, pushed his way out, and began to run toward two inmates who were in the unit day room on their allotted recreation time. The day room is the main common area of the unit inmates can use when on recreation and not confined to their cells. Davis had a homemade weapon (shank) and was attempting to stab the two inmates.

As the deputies attempted to intervene into this violent incident, Davis used his homemade weapon (shank) to cut one corrections deputy on his wrist and stab another on the forehead twice.



Once the situation was under control, corrections services personnel immediately called for the on-site medical team to respond to assess any injuries sustained by the deputies and the inmates. None of the three inmates involved in the incident sustained any apparent stab wounds or serious injuries. The two corrections deputies were transported to a local medical facility for review.



Sheriff Austin Garrett said, “The injuries Deputies' Bradley Steinburg and James Lewis sustained in this altercation represent the ever present challenges and serious dangers our corrections services personnel face on a daily basis while performing their duties. Despite the perilous dangers a homemade shank posed to their personnel safety, they took immediate action and gained control of the situation even as one of them was being stabbed in the forehead. We are fortunate they were not killed while responding to this incident. Both of them showed great courage and heroism in their response to protect the safety and life of these two inmates who were the apparent intended targets of this incident."



In relation to Thursday morning’s incident, Davis has pending charges for the following:



Attempted first-degree murder

Aggravated assault on a deputy (x1)

Possession of a weapon in a penal institution

He is currently incarcerated at the Silverdale Detention Center for the following charges:

