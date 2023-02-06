Police Say 9 Shots Were Fired At Murder Victim On Sixth Avenue; Slaying Was Caught On Video

Police said Jamal Adams fired nine shots into a white Chevrolet pickup occupied by Matthew Overby on Sixth Avenue.

The incident last Wednesday was caught on video.

The victim, who was the father of six children, died from gunshots to the head.

Adams is seen fleeing the scene with a gun in his hand on the tape. He changed clothes at a nearby house before leaving.

Adams was charged with stabbing Matthew Overby in October 2022. That case was still pending.

Adams has a felony record and was not suppose to be carrying a weapon. He has a conviction for armed robbery in Walker County in 2009.