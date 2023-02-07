Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Tuesday, February 7, 2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ADAMS, JAMAL LAMERE
708 W HENDERSON DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FIRST DEGREE MURDER
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

ATKINS, TRACY DEWAYNE
726 DAVIS AVE. CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

BASSHAM, JOSHUA AARON
300 B DUNLAP AVE CHATTANOOGA, 30706
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000

BAYER, TIFFANY MAUREEN
500 COUNTY ROAD 358 PISGAH, 35765
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
STALKING
HARASSMENT
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
ASSAULT

BROGDON, KIMBERLY ALICE
4306 SOUTH TERRACE CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE(PTR)

COLLINS, ANDREW ANTHONY
1010 NORTH CHAT AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSUALT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(FALSE IMPRISIONMENT)

COUEY, PAMELA ALAIN
857 PARADISE DR CORDOVA, 38018
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CRADDOCK, DAVID PIERRE
3922 KINGS ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

DAVIS, JANSON DEJUANE
606 PARKVIEW DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ELSTON, KAYLYNN
6361 CHAMPION RD CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

GIBSON, ALLISON NICOLE
87 LYNN LANE ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
FALSE REPORTS
RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH

GLENN, DEMETRI DEJUAN
1512 GREENWOOD RD CHATTANOOGA, 374111078
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
EVADING ARREST
KIDNAPPING
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
EVADING ARREST
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

GREEN, LATERRIA DENISE
4915 JEFFERY LN CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

GROSS, JENNIFER MICHELLE
7526 SIMS ROAD HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUB

HALE, KRISTIAN TYLER
6923 SAVANNAH ESTATES DR HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

HAMILTON, RONALD CHRISTOPHER
171 LEOTA DR RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT

HARGIS, DAVID WAYNE
633 LULLWATER RD CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

HILL, KATHERINE REE
HOMELESS OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HODGE, BRIAN MACK
375 LOWER CHESTUEE ROAD CLEVELAND, 37323
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS.

OF METHAMPHETAMINE F

HUBBARD, BRITNEY MARIE
5330 MATTHEWS DR CHATTANOOGA, 374123222
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
FALSE IMPRISONMENT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

HUTCHINSON, STEPHEN MICHAEL
8663 CAMP COLUMBUS RD APT 3 HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

JACOWAY, EVAN THOMAS
909 SPINNAKER WAY CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

KRAUSE, RICHARD DAVID
6009 SHIRLEY POND RD. HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency:
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LEMLEY, ERICK CLAYTON
5530 BUNKER HILL RD BIRCHWOOD, 373085106
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LYNN, DANIEL HUNTER BLAKE
2010 PEACH ORCHARD HILL RD NE CLEVELAND, 37323
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

MANN, CHRISTINA NIHCOLE
311 HUGHES RD TRENTON, 30728
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
FUGITIVE (WALKER CO GEORGIA)

MARTIN, KRISTEN BREANNE
8189 CAR STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

MARTIN, MARIETTA ANN
1111 NORTHERN HILLS RD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

MCCAINE, ANTONIE K
748 GRAYSVILLE RD CHATTANOOGA, 374214365
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

MCDOWELL, TYRONE DENZELL
3410 CAMPBELL SREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
FEDERAL

PALLAS, JAMES BLAKE
8830 SPRINGFEILD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37379
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(DUI)

PAYNE, CHAZ D
3114 14TH AVE APT D CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY

PELAEZ, ROBERTO HERNANDEZ
12820 BETTIS RD BIRCHWOOD, 37308
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

RODRIGUEZ, MICIEL SALVADOR
DOES NOT KNOW HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

SCOTT, DATAYVIAN RAKELL
4826 LAKE HAVEN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

SIMMONS, DYSHON KAIMEN
984 DENTON VALLEY RD BRISTOL, 37620
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SLOAN, ROBERT KYLE
5587 TALLENT RD. COLLEGEDALE, 37363
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

TEEM, PRISCILLA STARR
4911 14TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

TOMAS-PEREZ, FERNANDO
2907 3RD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

WALKER, DARNELL CHRISTOPHER
Homeless Chattanooga, 37410
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
SEXUAL BATTERY
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
EVADING ARREST
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

WILLIAMS, ANTOINE MARKEL
2216 15TH AVENUE NORTH NASHVILLE, 37208
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WILLIAMSON, TROY NEAL
1587 WILLIAMSBURG CIR SE CLEVELAND, 37323
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
FAILURE TO APPEAR

