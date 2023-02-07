Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
Here are the mug shots:
|ADAMS, JAMAL LAMERE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 09/11/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/06/2023
Charge(s):
- FIRST DEGREE MURDER
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
|
|ATKINS, TRACY DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 08/06/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/06/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
|
|BASSHAM, JOSHUA AARON
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 03/13/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/06/2023
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000
|
|BAYER, TIFFANY MAUREEN
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 07/28/1964
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/06/2023
Charge(s):
- STALKING
- HARASSMENT
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- ASSAULT
|
|BROGDON, KIMBERLY ALICE
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 03/23/1969
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 02/06/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE(PTR)
|
|COLLINS, ANDREW ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 05/26/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/06/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSUALT)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION(FALSE IMPRISIONMENT)
|
|COUEY, PAMELA ALAIN
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 08/22/1980
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth
Last Date of Arrest: 02/06/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|CRADDOCK, DAVID PIERRE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 10/13/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/06/2023
Charge(s):
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
|
|DAVIS, JANSON DEJUANE
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 03/29/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/06/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|ELSTON, KAYLYNN
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 03/09/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/06/2023
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
- ASSAULT
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
|
|GIBSON, ALLISON NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 12/19/1990
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 02/06/2023
Charge(s):
- FALSE REPORTS
- RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH
|
|GREEN, LATERRIA DENISE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 11/03/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/06/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|GROSS, JENNIFER MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 09/10/1973
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/06/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUB
|
|HAMILTON, RONALD CHRISTOPHER
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 05/07/1974
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/06/2023
Charge(s):
|
|HODGE, BRIAN MACK
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 12/27/1972
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/06/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS. OF METHAMPHETAMINE F
|
|JACOWAY, EVAN THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 12/20/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/06/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|KRAUSE, RICHARD DAVID
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 04/25/1968
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 02/06/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|LEMLEY, ERICK CLAYTON
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 12/03/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/06/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MARTIN, KRISTEN BREANNE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 08/16/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/06/2023
Charge(s):
|
|MARTIN, MARIETTA ANN
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 04/13/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/06/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
|
|MCCAINE, ANTONIE K
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 12/17/1984
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 02/06/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|MCDOWELL, TYRONE DENZELL
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 07/23/1993
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
Last Date of Arrest: 02/06/2023
Charge(s):
|
|PALLAS, JAMES BLAKE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 11/21/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/06/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION(DUI)
|
|PAYNE, CHAZ D
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 03/22/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/06/2023
Charge(s):
|
|PELAEZ, ROBERTO HERNANDEZ
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 05/23/1974
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/06/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
- REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
|
|SIMMONS, DYSHON KAIMEN
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 11/11/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/06/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|SLOAN, ROBERT KYLE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 02/17/1993
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 02/06/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|TEEM, PRISCILLA STARR
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 04/13/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/06/2023
Charge(s):
|
|WALKER, DARNELL CHRISTOPHER
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 02/11/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/06/2023
Charge(s):
- SEXUAL BATTERY
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- EVADING ARREST
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|
|WILLIAMS, ANTOINE MARKEL
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 06/17/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/06/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|WILLIAMSON, TROY NEAL
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 11/08/1981
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 02/06/2023
Charge(s):
|