ADAMS, JAMAL LAMERE

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 09/11/1991

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/06/2023

Charge(s):

FIRST DEGREE MURDER

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED ATKINS, TRACY DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 08/06/1991

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/06/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR BASSHAM, JOSHUA AARON

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 03/13/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/06/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000 BAYER, TIFFANY MAUREEN

Age at Arrest: 58

Date of Birth: 07/28/1964

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/06/2023

Charge(s):

STALKING

HARASSMENT

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

ASSAULT BROGDON, KIMBERLY ALICE

Age at Arrest: 53

Date of Birth: 03/23/1969

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 02/06/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE(PTR) COLLINS, ANDREW ANTHONY

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 05/26/1984

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/06/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSUALT)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION(FALSE IMPRISIONMENT) COUEY, PAMELA ALAIN

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 08/22/1980

Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth



Last Date of Arrest: 02/06/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CRADDOCK, DAVID PIERRE

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 10/13/1989

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/06/2023

Charge(s):

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT DAVIS, JANSON DEJUANE

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 03/29/1979

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/06/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ELSTON, KAYLYNN

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 03/09/2000

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/06/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY

ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

GIBSON, ALLISON NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 12/19/1990

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 02/06/2023

Charge(s):

FALSE REPORTS

RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH GREEN, LATERRIA DENISE

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 11/03/1982

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/06/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE GROSS, JENNIFER MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 09/10/1973

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/06/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUB HAMILTON, RONALD CHRISTOPHER

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 05/07/1974

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/06/2023

Charge(s):

ASSAULT HODGE, BRIAN MACK

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 12/27/1972

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/06/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS. OF METHAMPHETAMINE F JACOWAY, EVAN THOMAS

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 12/20/1995

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/06/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

KRAUSE, RICHARD DAVID

Age at Arrest: 54

Date of Birth: 04/25/1968

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 02/06/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LEMLEY, ERICK CLAYTON

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 12/03/1988

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/06/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MARTIN, KRISTEN BREANNE

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 08/16/1995

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/06/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT MARTIN, MARIETTA ANN

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 04/13/1979

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/06/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE