Barn And Several Vehicles Destroyed By Fire Saturday Afternoon In Sale Creek

A barn and several vehicles were destroyed by fire Saturday afternoon in Sale Creek.

The homeowner called 911 reporting his barn was on fire. Sale Creek Volunteer Fire Department responded to 707 Cottontail Lane and arrived on the scene confirming a 20 x 40 barn fire housed with several cars.

Firefighters worked quickly to try and contain the fire from spreading to an adjacent mobile home. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

No injuries were reported but HCEMS Medic 2 was on the scene for any potential injuries to the firefighters.

The barn and vehicles are a total loss and damages are unknown.

Soddy Daisy Fire Department responded with their tanker truck for mutual aid to Sale Creek’s fire.