Barn And Several Vehicles Destroyed By Fire Saturday Afternoon In Sale Creek

  • Saturday, March 11, 2023

A barn and several vehicles were destroyed by fire Saturday afternoon in Sale Creek.

The homeowner called 911 reporting his barn was on fire. Sale Creek Volunteer Fire Department responded to 707 Cottontail Lane and arrived on the scene confirming a 20 x 40 barn fire housed with several cars.

Firefighters worked quickly to try and contain the fire from spreading to an adjacent mobile home. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

No injuries were reported but HCEMS Medic 2 was on the scene for any potential injuries to the firefighters.

The barn and vehicles are a total loss and damages are unknown.

Soddy Daisy Fire Department responded with their tanker truck for mutual aid to Sale Creek’s fire.

Bradley Girls Win Seventh State Basketball Title
  • Prep Sports
  • 3/11/2023
McCallie Middle School Tennis Falls To Mountain Brook, 5-4
  • Prep Sports
  • 3/11/2023
McCallie Middle School Defeats Mountain Brook Tennis, 7-2
  • Prep Sports
  • 3/11/2023
Dan Fleser: Turnovers, Misses Doom Vols In SEC Tourney
  • Sports
  • 3/11/2023
Police Blotter: Stranger Threatens To Kill Woman’s Child; Homeless Woman Stays In Unlocked Room At Airport Inn
  • Breaking News
  • 3/11/2023
  • 3/11/2023

A woman told police she was walking towards her car after leaving Los 3 Amigos at 3536 Cummings Hwy. when a white male with long gray hair and no shirt yelled at her from inside a black GMC Yukon ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 3/11/2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ARNOLD, BRANDON DEVON 3905 CREEKVIEW LN CHATTANOOGA, 37411 Age at Arrest: 30 years old Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff Booked for Previous ... more

9 Residents Evacuated In Apartment Complex Fire Friday Afternoon
  • 3/10/2023

Nine residents were evacuated from an fire in an apartment complex Friday afternoon. Chattanooga Firefighters responded at 3:26 p.m. to an unknown fire on Cypress Street Court that turned ... more

Tony Browning Arrested, 2nd Suspect Sought In Burglary In Hixson
  • 3/10/2023
Police Blotter: Man Threatens To Rob Bank; Thief Stuffs $500 Worth Children’s Clothes Up Her Shirt
  • 3/10/2023
County Schools To Keep Brainerd High Principal Despite Mistakes With Security Firm
  • 3/10/2023
Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday
  • 3/10/2023
Few Members Of Public Taking Part In School Budget Process
  • 3/10/2023
Enough With The Greenwash
  • 3/11/2023
Stop Being The Problem And Offer Solutions
  • 3/10/2023
Hiding Truth Behind Slogans
  • 3/11/2023
We Are Failing Our Students
  • 3/10/2023
Rep. Vital: Capital Hill Review For March 10
  • 3/10/2023
Dan Fleser: Turnovers, Misses Doom Vols In SEC Tourney
  • 3/11/2023
Football Mocs End Spring Practice With Showcase
  • 3/10/2023
Lady Flames Win NCAA South Region Hoops Opener
  • 3/10/2023
College Sports On TV
  • 3/28/2023
Lee Baseball Wins 9-7 Over Visiting Frostburg State
  • 3/10/2023
Marti Rutherford Receives Excellence In Historic Preservation Medal
  • 3/10/2023
CFD Reminds To Change Your Clocks And Your Batteries
  • 3/10/2023
Hamilton County Democrats To Convene March 18
  • 3/9/2023
Murder At Hidden Lake Murder Mystery Campout Will Be April 1-2
  • 3/10/2023
Red Bank Chili Cookoff Set For March 23
  • 3/10/2023
John Shearer: A Review Of 3 Best Picture Oscar Nominees
  • 3/11/2023
Singer, Songwriter Tomberlin Performs At Barking Legs Theater
  • 3/9/2023
Best Of Grizzard - Fashion And Culture
  • 3/10/2023
Ana Popvic To Perform At Songbirds May 6
  • 3/10/2023
Fletcher Bright Fellow Announces Dance Showcase March 24-25
  • 3/9/2023
Enough With The Greenwash
  • 3/11/2023
Stop Being The Problem And Offer Solutions
  • 3/10/2023
Hiding Truth Behind Slogans
  • 3/11/2023
Five Star Acquires Vending Business From Biloxi's Corso, Inc.
  • 3/10/2023
Charles Siskin: Dinner With Friends
  • 3/7/2023
VIDEO: Biscuit Time At Wally's On McCallie Avenue
  • 3/6/2023
Bruce Bloomster Named Sales Director At Bohr Electronics
  • 3/10/2023
Novatech Takes Over ACT Business Machines
  • 3/9/2023
Chattanooga Chamber Calendar Of Events March 13-18
  • 3/9/2023
Steven Sharpe: Staying Vigilant Against Recent Land Scams
  • 3/9/2023
Real Estate Transfers For March 2-8
  • 3/9/2023
Pointe Commercial Real Estate Announces David Melton As Managing Member
  • 3/7/2023
Rivermont Elementary School Receives Water's Cool @ School Grant
  • 3/10/2023
Central Church Of Christ Hosts Information Session For New Christian Homeschool Tutorial Program
  • 3/10/2023
One-Handed Mountaineer Maureen Beck To Present “Improbable Ascent” At Southern Adventist University
  • 3/9/2023
CHI Memorial Foundation Hosts Free Education Event
  • 3/10/2023
Elevate Behavior Services To Hold Open House March 16
  • 3/10/2023
Hearing Loss Association Chattanooga Chapter Announces March 19 Program
  • 3/9/2023
Nellie Kenyon, Newspaper Reporter, Is Topic At Chattanooga Area Historical Association
  • 3/9/2023
Mayoral Office Exhibit To Be Dedicated At Museum Saturday
  • 3/8/2023
Annual Brick Wall Genealogy Class Held In Dalton
  • 2/27/2023
TWRA Honored As National State Agency Conservation Partner Of The Year
  • 3/10/2023
Park Sparks - The Neighborhood Park Activation Tour - Kicks Off March 19
  • 3/9/2023
4th Annual Tennessee River Grand Slam Cleanup Series Begins On Friday
  • 3/9/2023
Tennessee Aquarium Bids Farewell To COO Jackson Andrews After 32 Impactful Years
  • 3/10/2023
Endless Spring Break Adventures At The Tennessee Aquarium
  • 3/9/2023
Cultural Tourism Advancement Grant Application Is Now Open
  • 3/9/2023
Hamilton Memorial Gardens Easter Sunrise Service Will Be April 9
  • 3/10/2023
Antioch Youth Ministry Presents Pre-Mother's Day Celebration
  • 3/10/2023
Bob Tamasy: Instead of Wisdom, Maybe We Need Some "Foolishness"
  • 3/9/2023
Norma Jean Allen McDade
  • 3/11/2023
David Martin Lyons
  • 3/11/2023
James Harvey Ledford
  • 3/10/2023
Kimsey, Larry (Spring City)
  • 3/11/2023
Strickland, Barbara Ann (LaFayette)
  • 3/11/2023
James Ervin "J.E." Criddle (Cleveland)
  • 3/10/2023