Latest Headlines

$140 Stolen From Walmart Employee's Wallet - And Other Collegedale Police Calls

  • Monday, March 13, 2023

A Walmart employee reported that they had $140 stolen from their wallet.

An unknown 911 call came in from the Hills Parc apartment complex. An officer checked the area but located nothing.

A vehicle crash was reported in the 9000 block of Old Lee Highway after one vehicle sideswiped another.

An officer assisted a motorist having vehicle trouble in the Walmart parking lot.

An alarm was accidentally activated at the Collegedale Medical Plaza by a cleaning crew.

A traffic stop in the 9200 block of Lee Highway resulted in the driver being charged with driving on a suspended license.

Collegedale police were requested to assist the sheriff’s office by checking the well-being of an individual near I-75’s 12 mile marker. The officer was able to provide them a ride to the first Cleveland exit.

A concerned citizen called police to the Burger King for several individuals having a loud argument. The individuals were found to be siblings on a road trip. They continued on their trip in separate vehicles.

An officer was called to the 9400 block of Ooltewah Industrial Drive after a citizen reported a suspicious vehicle in the lot of a neighboring business that suffered some recent thefts. The vehicle was found to be occupied by a security guard.

Police were called to check on a vehicle in the ditch in the 10100 block of Lee Highway. The vehicle was gone upon the officer’s arrival.

A traffic stop in the 9100 block of Lee Highway resulted in a passenger being charged with possession of illegal narcotics.

A concerned citizen called in a disorder at the Circle K gas station at 9300 Lee Highway. No assault was found to have taken place; however, one individual was arrested on an East Ridge warrant and transported to the jail.

Police responded to an alleged domestic assault between siblings at the Hawthorne at the Summit apartment complex. No physical evidence of an assault was found. 

An officer kept the peace while an individual returned property to a former partner in The Village at Apison Pike apartment complex.

A residential alarm was accidentally activated in the 9600 block of Collier Place by maintenance workers.

Officers got out with an individual who had been yelling and screaming at cars in the area of Main Street and Railroad Avenue. They were able to provide the individual a ride to their mother’s house.

An officer responded to the 10100 block of Crestmont Drive after receiving reports of gunshots in the area. Nothing was located.

A traffic stop in the 5500 block of Little Debbie Parkway for a handicap parking violation resulted in the driver’s arrest for felony possession of narcotics and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Collegedale police were requested to assist the sheriff’s office with a disorder at the Legends at White Oak apartments, located near the 6000 block of Ooltewah Georgetown Road.

While conducting routine business checks a night shift officer located an unlocked door of a business in the 5000 block of Ooltewah Ringgold Road.

An alarm was accidentally activated at the Aldi grocery store after a delivery person didn’t have the correct pass code. 

Officers investigated a suspicious vehicle in the Burger King parking lot. Everything checked out ok.

An officer got out with a vehicle parked behind a closed business in the 5500 block of Little Debbie Parkway in the early morning hours. The vehicle was occupied by two students of a local university who advised that they were just sleeping in their car.

A Collegedale fugitive was booked on a bond revocation warrant from an original driving on a suspended license charge. The fugitive was released on bond.

An unknown 911 call came in from the Cracker Barrel. An officer checked the store and parking lot and found no one in distress.

Officers assisted a broken down motorist in the 5500 block of Little Debbie Parkway. They were able to push the vehicle from the roadway and a wrecker service was called to the scene by the motorist.

Police made contact with a suspicious person at an abandoned property in the 5100 block of Ooltewah Ringgold Road. The individual was advised to leave the property.

Officers were asked to check the well-being of an individual in the College Park apartments. No one answered the door.

An officer put down an injured deer in the 5200 block of Little Debbie Parkway.

A traffic stop in the 10200 block of Lee Highway resulted in the driver’s arrest for felony possession of methamphetamines and drug paraphernalia and driving on a suspended license. The driver was also found to have a petition to revoke bond warrant out of Collegedale from a previous drug arrest and was booked on that warrant as well.


Latest Headlines
Man Seriously Injured In Robbery On Rossville Avenue Early Saturday Morning
  • Breaking News
  • 3/13/2023
Cutting Unnecessary Costs Could Help Reduce $2.8 Million Fire Department Budget, Signal Officials Told
  • Breaking News
  • 3/13/2023
Grace Athletics Set To Host Second Annual Golf Tournament
  • Prep Sports
  • 3/13/2023
Dan Fleser: Lady Vols Get Home Advantage, Rickea Back Another Year
Dan Fleser: Lady Vols Get Home Advantage, Rickea Back Another Year
  • Sports
  • 3/13/2023
Woman, 29, Struck And Killed Early Monday Morning On Highway 27
  • Breaking News
  • 3/13/2023
Mark Wiedmer: A Wonderful 3 Weeks Is Just Ahead
  • Sports
  • 3/13/2023
Breaking News
Man Seriously Injured In Robbery On Rossville Avenue Early Saturday Morning
  • 3/13/2023

A man, 27, was seriously injured in a robbery early Saturday morning on Rossville Avenue. Chattanooga Police were alerted to several fights in the area at 2:16 a.m. Police working in the area ... more

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 3/13/2023

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. more

$140 Stolen From Walmart Employee's Wallet - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 3/13/2023

A Walmart employee reported that they had $140 stolen from their wallet. An unknown 911 call came in from the Hills Parc apartment complex. An officer checked the area but located nothing. ... more

Breaking News
Gas Prices Rise 17.6 Cents In Chattanooga
  • 3/13/2023
Police Blotter: Car Horn Blowing In Parking Lot Was From Woman Sleeping On Steering Wheel; Man Thinks Drone Caused Hole In His Roof
  • 3/13/2023
Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News
  • 3/13/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 3/13/2023
2 Hurt When Vehicle Goes Out Of Control On The Ridge Cut
  • 3/12/2023
Opinion
Missionary Ridge And Its Monuments
  • 3/12/2023
Enough With The Greenwash
  • 3/11/2023
Who's To Take The Blame
  • 3/13/2023
How To Opt Out Of The School's Well-Being Survey
  • 3/13/2023
Donate For California Flood Relief
  • 3/13/2023
Sports
Mark Wiedmer: A Wonderful 3 Weeks Is Just Ahead
  • 3/13/2023
Dan Fleser: Lady Vols Get Home Advantage, Rickea Back Another Year
Dan Fleser: Lady Vols Get Home Advantage, Rickea Back Another Year
  • 3/13/2023
Lady Vols Nab 41st Straight NCAA Bid, Earn Right To Host
  • 3/13/2023
College Sports On TV
  • 3/28/2023
UTC Women 16th Seed; Will Face Top Seeded Virginia Tech On Friday
  • 3/12/2023
Happenings
Life With Ferris: Lindsey Frost Brings Beauty To Her Shop, Twenty-Two
Life With Ferris: Lindsey Frost Brings Beauty To Her Shop, Twenty-Two
  • 3/13/2023
Marti Rutherford Receives Excellence In Historic Preservation Medal
Marti Rutherford Receives Excellence In Historic Preservation Medal
  • 3/10/2023
Jerry Summers: Gig City For 2028 Convention
Jerry Summers: Gig City For 2028 Convention
  • 3/13/2023
BASF Hosts Hygiene Drive And Builds Wheelchair Ramp To Support Local Veterans
  • 3/13/2023
Patriot Charles Thurman Honored With Ceremony, New Flag
Patriot Charles Thurman Honored With Ceremony, New Flag
  • 3/13/2023
Entertainment
John Shearer: A Review Of 3 Best Picture Oscar Nominees
  • 3/11/2023
Singer, Songwriter Tomberlin Performs At Barking Legs Theater
Singer, Songwriter Tomberlin Performs At Barking Legs Theater
  • 3/9/2023
Best Of Grizzard - Fashion And Culture
Best Of Grizzard - Fashion And Culture
  • 3/10/2023
Jesse Daniel Edwards Plays At Cherry Street Tavern March 24
  • 3/13/2023
Ana Popvic To Perform At Songbirds May 6
  • 3/10/2023
Opinion
Missionary Ridge And Its Monuments
  • 3/12/2023
Enough With The Greenwash
  • 3/11/2023
Who's To Take The Blame
  • 3/13/2023
Dining
Five Star Acquires Vending Business From Biloxi's Corso, Inc.
  • 3/10/2023
Charles Siskin: Dinner With Friends
  • 3/7/2023
VIDEO: Biscuit Time At Wally's On McCallie Avenue
  • 3/6/2023
Business
Bruce Bloomster Named Sales Director At Bohr Electronics
Bruce Bloomster Named Sales Director At Bohr Electronics
  • 3/10/2023
Novatech Takes Over ACT Business Machines
  • 3/9/2023
Chattanooga Chamber Calendar Of Events March 13-18
  • 3/9/2023
Real Estate
Filming For The American Dream, Selling Chattanooga Begins Wednesday
Filming For The American Dream, Selling Chattanooga Begins Wednesday
  • 3/13/2023
Steven Sharpe: Staying Vigilant Against Recent Land Scams
  • 3/9/2023
Real Estate Transfers For March 2-8
  • 3/9/2023
Student Scene
Rivermont Elementary School Receives Water's Cool @ School Grant
  • 3/10/2023
Central Church Of Christ Hosts Information Session For New Christian Homeschool Tutorial Program
  • 3/10/2023
One-Handed Mountaineer Maureen Beck To Present “Improbable Ascent” At Southern Adventist University
One-Handed Mountaineer Maureen Beck To Present “Improbable Ascent” At Southern Adventist University
  • 3/9/2023
Living Well
CHI Memorial Foundation Hosts Free Education Event
  • 3/10/2023
Elevate Behavior Services To Hold Open House March 16
  • 3/10/2023
Hearing Loss Association Chattanooga Chapter Announces March 19 Program
  • 3/9/2023
Memories
Nellie Kenyon, Newspaper Reporter, Is Topic At Chattanooga Area Historical Association
  • 3/9/2023
Mayoral Office Exhibit To Be Dedicated At Museum Saturday
Mayoral Office Exhibit To Be Dedicated At Museum Saturday
  • 3/8/2023
Annual Brick Wall Genealogy Class Held In Dalton
Annual Brick Wall Genealogy Class Held In Dalton
  • 2/27/2023
Outdoors
TWRA Honored As National State Agency Conservation Partner Of The Year
TWRA Honored As National State Agency Conservation Partner Of The Year
  • 3/10/2023
Park Sparks - The Neighborhood Park Activation Tour - Kicks Off March 19
  • 3/9/2023
4th Annual Tennessee River Grand Slam Cleanup Series Begins On Friday
  • 3/9/2023
Travel
Tennessee Aquarium Bids Farewell To COO Jackson Andrews After 32 Impactful Years
  • 3/10/2023
Endless Spring Break Adventures At The Tennessee Aquarium
  • 3/9/2023
Cultural Tourism Advancement Grant Application Is Now Open
  • 3/9/2023
Church
Bob Tamasy: Is A Gift Really A Gift If It's Not Received?
Bob Tamasy: Is A Gift Really A Gift If It's Not Received?
  • 3/13/2023
Ridgedale Baptist To Have Easter Worship Service, Easter Egg Hunt
Ridgedale Baptist To Have Easter Worship Service, Easter Egg Hunt
  • 3/12/2023
Hamilton Memorial Gardens Easter Sunrise Service Will Be April 9
Hamilton Memorial Gardens Easter Sunrise Service Will Be April 9
  • 3/10/2023
Obituaries
Jack Manis
Jack Manis
  • 3/12/2023
Adrian Gregory Casteel
Adrian Gregory Casteel
  • 3/12/2023
Norma Jean Allen McDade
Norma Jean Allen McDade
  • 3/11/2023
Area Obituaries
Brewer, Howard John (Cleveland)
Brewer, Howard John (Cleveland)
  • 3/13/2023
Gayle, Audrey (Cleveland)
Gayle, Audrey (Cleveland)
  • 3/13/2023
Anders, Harold (Dalton)
Anders, Harold (Dalton)
  • 3/13/2023