$140 Stolen From Walmart Employee's Wallet - And Other Collegedale Police Calls

A Walmart employee reported that they had $140 stolen from their wallet.

An unknown 911 call came in from the Hills Parc apartment complex. An officer checked the area but located nothing.

A vehicle crash was reported in the 9000 block of Old Lee Highway after one vehicle sideswiped another.

An officer assisted a motorist having vehicle trouble in the Walmart parking lot.

An alarm was accidentally activated at the Collegedale Medical Plaza by a cleaning crew.

A traffic stop in the 9200 block of Lee Highway resulted in the driver being charged with driving on a suspended license.

Collegedale police were requested to assist the sheriff’s office by checking the well-being of an individual near I-75’s 12 mile marker. The officer was able to provide them a ride to the first Cleveland exit.

A concerned citizen called police to the Burger King for several individuals having a loud argument. The individuals were found to be siblings on a road trip. They continued on their trip in separate vehicles.

An officer was called to the 9400 block of Ooltewah Industrial Drive after a citizen reported a suspicious vehicle in the lot of a neighboring business that suffered some recent thefts. The vehicle was found to be occupied by a security guard.

Police were called to check on a vehicle in the ditch in the 10100 block of Lee Highway. The vehicle was gone upon the officer’s arrival.

A traffic stop in the 9100 block of Lee Highway resulted in a passenger being charged with possession of illegal narcotics.

A concerned citizen called in a disorder at the Circle K gas station at 9300 Lee Highway. No assault was found to have taken place; however, one individual was arrested on an East Ridge warrant and transported to the jail.

Police responded to an alleged domestic assault between siblings at the Hawthorne at the Summit apartment complex. No physical evidence of an assault was found.

An officer kept the peace while an individual returned property to a former partner in The Village at Apison Pike apartment complex.

A residential alarm was accidentally activated in the 9600 block of Collier Place by maintenance workers.

Officers got out with an individual who had been yelling and screaming at cars in the area of Main Street and Railroad Avenue. They were able to provide the individual a ride to their mother’s house.

An officer responded to the 10100 block of Crestmont Drive after receiving reports of gunshots in the area. Nothing was located.

A traffic stop in the 5500 block of Little Debbie Parkway for a handicap parking violation resulted in the driver’s arrest for felony possession of narcotics and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Collegedale police were requested to assist the sheriff’s office with a disorder at the Legends at White Oak apartments, located near the 6000 block of Ooltewah Georgetown Road.

While conducting routine business checks a night shift officer located an unlocked door of a business in the 5000 block of Ooltewah Ringgold Road.

An alarm was accidentally activated at the Aldi grocery store after a delivery person didn’t have the correct pass code.

Officers investigated a suspicious vehicle in the Burger King parking lot. Everything checked out ok.

An officer got out with a vehicle parked behind a closed business in the 5500 block of Little Debbie Parkway in the early morning hours. The vehicle was occupied by two students of a local university who advised that they were just sleeping in their car.

A Collegedale fugitive was booked on a bond revocation warrant from an original driving on a suspended license charge. The fugitive was released on bond.

An unknown 911 call came in from the Cracker Barrel. An officer checked the store and parking lot and found no one in distress.

Officers assisted a broken down motorist in the 5500 block of Little Debbie Parkway. They were able to push the vehicle from the roadway and a wrecker service was called to the scene by the motorist.

Police made contact with a suspicious person at an abandoned property in the 5100 block of Ooltewah Ringgold Road. The individual was advised to leave the property.

Officers were asked to check the well-being of an individual in the College Park apartments. No one answered the door.

An officer put down an injured deer in the 5200 block of Little Debbie Parkway.

A traffic stop in the 10200 block of Lee Highway resulted in the driver’s arrest for felony possession of methamphetamines and drug paraphernalia and driving on a suspended license. The driver was also found to have a petition to revoke bond warrant out of Collegedale from a previous drug arrest and was booked on that warrant as well.



