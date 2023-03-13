Cutting Unnecessary Costs Could Help Reduce $2.8 Million Fire Department Budget, Signal Officials Told

Since 80 percent of Signal Mountain Fire Department budget goes to cover salaries and benefits, it's logical to begin there when looking for ways to cut costs, a new study reveals.

But there are also other, easier ways for the fire department to save money, according to a the University of Tennessee Municipal Technical Advisory Service.

For example, the study points out, “staff could be required to bring food and beverages to their duty stations with them, rather than travel to stores or restaurants throughout the shift on fire department apparatus.”

That and other points raised by the study will be discussed at a tonight's 6 p.m. town council meeting in town, which is expected to be packed with fire department employees and their supporters.

Signal Mountain is far from the only community looking for smarter and cheaper ways to fight fires and help provide emergency medical care.

International City/County Management Association consultant Leonard Matarese, for example, thinks communities should take a close look at the significant amount of down time when looking at the way their fire departments are staffed.

The local study, titled “Fire Department Comparison Fire Study, is the second the town requested from MTAS in the past 12 months.

The first study, completed during the summer of 2022, analyzed fire department staffing, rank structure, availability of fire apparatus and credentials.

The second study, dated Dec. 10, 2022, compared Signal Mountain's fire department to those of other municipalities. Those departments included, but were not limited to, Chattanooga, Dunlap, Red Bank and Soddy Daisy.

Of those departments, only Chattanooga – with an ISO of 1 – outdid Signal Mountain's ISO of 2. Neither of those departments are completely staffed with full-time employees.

Both Red Bank and Soddy Daisy – which utilize both part-time and volunteer workers – - had #3 ISO ratings.

Financial data included in the recent report reveals that more than 80 percent of Signal Mountain's fire department budget is used to pay salaries and benefits.

Calculations reveal the averages salary and benefits package comes to about $74,200.

Firefighters' salaries fall between $37,500 and $49,300. They also receive between $17,000 and $24,000 in health benefits.