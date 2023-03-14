Erlanger To Resume Life Force Flights After They Were Suspended Following Crash

Erlanger Health System officials said Life Force flights will resume after a suspension in the wake of a recent helicopter crash.

Robbie Tester, Erlanger vice president of Patient Logistics, said, "We are pleased to announce Life Force will begin the process of thoughtfully returning its crews to service. In accordance with our safety culture, the stand-down allowed time to process the event, review and perform safety checks, and ensure we are well-prepared to return to service.

"We deeply appreciate the support and patience of our partners, colleagues, and community through this difficult time. Special thanks to Air Evac 44, Air Life 14, UT Lifestar, and Vanderbilt Life Flight for the service they provided our community during our stand-down. Our team is looking forward to getting back to and serving our communities."

No one died in the crash of a helicopter that was on a medical flight in Western North Carolina, but there were injuries.

