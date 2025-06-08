Motorcyclist Killed After Collision With Another Motorcycle

A motorcyclist was killed Sunday afternoon after colliding with another motorcycle.

Chattanooga Police responded at 4:40 p.m. to a two-vehicle crash involving two motorcycles in the 100 block of Honest Street. The collision resulted in the fatality of a 52-year-old man.



The Chattanooga Police Department Traffic Unit conducted the investigation. The preliminary investigation indicates that both motorcycles were traveling north on Honest Street when one operator lost control, causing the motorcycle to wobble. The first motorcycle then collided with the rear of the second, causing the second operator to be ejected and subsequently struck by the first motorcycle.

First responders administered life-saving measures at the scene until Hamilton County EMS arrived and transported the second operator to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased.

The investigation is ongoing and charges are pending.