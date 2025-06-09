Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

Here are the mug shots:

AMBROCIO JUAREZ, CODY EMMANUEL

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 08/31/2004

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/08/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BLACKBURN, CHERIECA FAYE

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 12/23/1987

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/08/2025

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA BOWMAN, JEREMY THAMAR

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 07/19/1974

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/08/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT BURNETTE, MAKAYLA E

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 12/05/2005

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/08/2025

Charge(s):

CONTRIBUTING TO THE DELINQUENCY OF A MINOR

ENTICING CHILD TO PURCHASE ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES BURTON, ARAMESHA MERCEDES

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 03/05/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/08/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT COOK, JACOB SCOTT

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 04/02/2000

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/08/2025

Charge(s):

CONTRIBUTING TO THE DELINQUENCY OF A MINOR

ENTICING CHILD TO PURCHASE ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES COOK, MILES L

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 03/25/2002

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/08/2025

Charge(s):

ASSAULT

DISORDERLY CONDUCT DAVIS, NARONDA RENE

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 05/31/1983

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/08/2025

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC) DONATI, LILLIE ELIZABETH MAE

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 06/05/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/08/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT FLIPPIN, PAMELA DENESE

Age at Arrest: 55

Date of Birth: 03/02/1970

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/08/2025

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)

HARRISON, JAQUAN LTREAL

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 08/17/2006

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/08/2025

Charge(s):

ASSAULT

ASSAULT HODGINS, KAYLIE MARIE

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 08/08/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/08/2025

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING HYMES, REANNA DESHAE

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 08/28/2002

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/08/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FAILURE TO APPEAR

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

STOP SIGN VIOLATION

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION JACKSON, LAMAR SETH

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 02/21/1988

Arresting Agency: Collegedale PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/08/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

JENKINS, DEMETRIUS CORTEZ

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 08/26/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/08/2025

Charge(s):

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT JOHNSON, QUNYSHIA SADE

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 06/23/2003

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 06/08/2025

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC) KIRBY, JEFF A

Age at Arrest: 53

Date of Birth: 10/11/1971

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/08/2025

Charge(s):

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT LANE, LECHELLE

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 08/21/1980

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/08/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT MCKINNEY, SHAUN MICHAEL

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 02/25/1992

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/08/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE MONTGOMERY, AMONCHAI

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 01/02/2006

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/08/2025

Charge(s):

EVADING ARREST

ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER

RECKLESS DRIVING

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

SPEEDING

STOP SIGN VIOLATION

STOP SIGN VIOLATION

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

NAVA, SANTOS LAVIANO

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 02/14/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/08/2025

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) PETTUS, DILLON SHANNON

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 12/26/1996

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/08/2025

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) PHELPS, CHESTER ARTHUR

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 10/14/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/08/2025

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) PORTER, RONNIE JERMAINE

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 08/13/1994

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/08/2025

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (FENTANYL)

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (COCAINE)

UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON

POSSESSION OF STOLEN FIREARM POYTHRESS, MATTHEW HENRY

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 08/04/1984

Arresting Agency: Collegedale PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/08/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ROEBER, AILYAH

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 12/31/2004

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/08/2025

Charge(s):

ACCESSORY AFTER THE FACT

OBSTRUCTION OF JUSTICE

FALSE REPORTS SCHAFER, SEAN ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 02/18/1986

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/08/2025

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE SCHOATES, ELIZABETH JEANETTE

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 06/11/1979

Arresting Agency: Collegedale PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/08/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SEGROVES, DAVID ELMO

Age at Arrest: 59

Date of Birth: 08/22/1960

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/08/2025

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) SMITH, AMBER MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 08/16/1988

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 06/08/2025

Charge(s):

BURGLARY

VOP (THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE

(VOP) THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDIS

(VOP) ASSAULT

(VOP )THEFT OF PROPERTY

(VOP) THEFT OF PROPERTY

(VOP )THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDIS

SMITH, LAUREN HEATHER

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 12/07/1984

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/08/2025

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT SONG, SAMANTHA

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 03/13/2003

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/08/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT STONE, GARY L

Age at Arrest: 66

Date of Birth: 03/16/1959

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/08/2025

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

ASSAULT THOMAS, JAHMANI ACHAMA

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 05/19/1998

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/08/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) (UN VEST, STEVEN LEE

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 06/20/1980

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 06/08/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

VICENTE, MIGUEL GASPAR

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 08/26/2001

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 06/08/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

SPEEDING WEBB, MATTHEW TYLER

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 06/26/1990

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/08/2025

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) WINNE, ELLEN C

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 09/14/2004

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/08/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW WOODY, SARAH DENISE

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 10/04/1985

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/08/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)



