Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)
AMBROCIO JUAREZ,CODY EMMANUEL
2008 BLACKFORD ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
20 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
BLACKBURN,CHERIECA FAYE
510 CENTRAL DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
37 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.
OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
BOWMAN,JEREMY THAMAR
1112 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
50 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
BURNETTE,MAKAYLA E
8671 GABLE CROSSING CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
19 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
CONTRIBUTING TO THE DELINQUENCY OF A MINOR
ENTICING CHILD TO PURCHASE ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES
BURTON,ARAMESHA MERCEDES
1112 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
33 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
COOK,JACOB SCOTT
8671 GABLE CROSSING CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
25 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
CONTRIBUTING TO THE DELINQUENCY OF A MINOR
ENTICING CHILD TO PURCHASE ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES
COOK,MILES L
3405 TAFT HWY SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377
Age at Arrest:
23 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
ASSAULT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
DAVIS,NARONDA RENE
5417 SLAYTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest:
42 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
DONATI,LILLIE ELIZABETH MAE
1133 Dartmouth St Chattanooga, 37405
Age at Arrest:
31 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
FLIPPIN,PAMELA DENESE
4150 BONNY OAKS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
55 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
FRADY,ADAM RAY
204 SUNRISE DRIVE ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest:
51 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
GALINDEZ,CARLOS RAMIREZ
220 W EUCLID AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest:
58 years old
Arresting Agency:
Tenn Hwy Patrol
Charges:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
HARRISON,JAQUAN LTREAL
803 SNOW STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest:
18 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
ASSAULT
ASSAULT
HODGINS,KAYLIE MARIE
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest:
35 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
HYMES,REANNA DESHAE
930 SHALLOWFORD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest:
22 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FAILURE TO APPEAR
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
JACKSON,LAMAR SETH
9625 VINE ST APT B OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest:
37 years old
Arresting Agency:
Collegedale PD
Charges:
JENKINS,DEMETRIUS CORTEZ
1756 OCOEE ST CHATTANOOGA, 374062817
Age at Arrest:
30 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
JOHNSON,QUNYSHIA SADE
806 OLGETHORPE RIDGE LANE APT 806 FORT OLGETHORPE, 30742
Age at Arrest:
21 years old
Arresting Agency:
Charges:
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
KIRBY,JEFF A
2000 SUNSET TERRACE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
53 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
KIRBY,JEFF A
2000 SUNSET TERRACE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
53 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
ASSAULT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
LANE,LECHELLE
621 MAPLE STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest:
44 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
LOISEAU,STEPHEN PAUL
2663 KINGSLEY CT CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest:
42 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
MCKINNEY,SHAUN MICHAEL
69 STONECREST LN RINGGOLD, 307362901
Age at Arrest:
33 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
MONTGOMERY,AMONCHAI
1175 LEONARD LANE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest:
19 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
EVADING ARREST
ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER
RECKLESS DRIVING
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
SPEEDING
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
PORTER,RONNIE JERMAINE
819 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374064141
Age at Arrest:
30 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (FENTANYL)
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (COCAINE)
UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
POSSESSION OF STOLEN FIREARM
PORTER,RONNIE JERMAINE
819 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374064141
Age at Arrest:
30 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
POYTHRESS,MATTHEW HENRY
5312 BENNET RD EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest:
40 years old
Arresting Agency:
Collegedale PD
Charges:
ROEBER,AILYAH
4150 BONNY OAKS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
20 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
ACCESSORY AFTER THE FACT
OBSTRUCTION OF JUSTICE
FALSE REPORTS
SCHOATES,ELIZABETH JEANETTE
7005 Pinebrook Dr Harrison, 373416971
Age at Arrest:
44 years old
Arresting Agency:
Collegedale PD
Charges:
SEXTON,SANDRA DENISE
4517 ROGERS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest:
52 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
SMITH,AMBER MICHELLE
1638 CRABTREE RD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest:
36 years old
Arresting Agency:
Charges:
BURGLARY
VOP (THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE
(VOP) THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDIS
(VOP) ASSAULT
(VOP )THEFT OF PROPERTY
(VOP) THEFT OF PROPERTY
(VOP )THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDIS
SMITH,LAUREN HEATHER
8264 ELLIE PLAZA PL HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest:
35 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
SONG,SAMANTHA
7300 MCCORMACK RD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest:
22 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
STONE,GARY L
25 S GERMANTOWN ROAD APT 233 CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest:
66 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
ASSAULT
THOMAS,JAHMANI ACHAMA
631 MAPLE STREET CT APT 238 CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest:
20 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) (UN
VAZQUEZ,GABRIEL GUERRERO
3111 12TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest:
60 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VEST,STEVEN LEE
831 PICKETT GULF RD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest:
44 years old
Arresting Agency:
East Ridge
Charges:
VICENTE,MIGUEL GASPAR
3241 ARDIAN RD EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest:
23 years old
Arresting Agency:
Tenn Hwy Patrol
Charges:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SPEEDING
WINNE,ELLEN C
410 NEWMAN RD SODDY DAISY, 37340
Age at Arrest:
20 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
WOODY,SARAH DENISE
1949 NORTHPOINT BLVD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest:
39 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
Here are the mug shots:
|AMBROCIO JUAREZ, CODY EMMANUEL
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 08/31/2004
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/08/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|BLACKBURN, CHERIECA FAYE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 12/23/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/08/2025
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|BOWMAN, JEREMY THAMAR
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 07/19/1974
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/08/2025
Charge(s):
|
|BURNETTE, MAKAYLA E
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 12/05/2005
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/08/2025
Charge(s):
- CONTRIBUTING TO THE DELINQUENCY OF A MINOR
- ENTICING CHILD TO PURCHASE ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES
|
|BURTON, ARAMESHA MERCEDES
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 03/05/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/08/2025
Charge(s):
|
|COOK, JACOB SCOTT
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 04/02/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/08/2025
Charge(s):
- CONTRIBUTING TO THE DELINQUENCY OF A MINOR
- ENTICING CHILD TO PURCHASE ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES
|
|COOK, MILES L
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 03/25/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/08/2025
Charge(s):
- ASSAULT
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|
|DAVIS, NARONDA RENE
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 05/31/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/08/2025
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
|
|DONATI, LILLIE ELIZABETH MAE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 06/05/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/08/2025
Charge(s):
|
|FLIPPIN, PAMELA DENESE
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 03/02/1970
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/08/2025
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
|
|HARRISON, JAQUAN LTREAL
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 08/17/2006
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/08/2025
Charge(s):
|
|HODGINS, KAYLIE MARIE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 08/08/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/08/2025
Charge(s):
|
|HYMES, REANNA DESHAE
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 08/28/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/08/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FAILURE TO APPEAR
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- STOP SIGN VIOLATION
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
|
|JACKSON, LAMAR SETH
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 02/21/1988
Arresting Agency: Collegedale PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/08/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|JENKINS, DEMETRIUS CORTEZ
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 08/26/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/08/2025
Charge(s):
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- ASSAULT
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
|
|JOHNSON, QUNYSHIA SADE
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 06/23/2003
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 06/08/2025
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
|
|KIRBY, JEFF A
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 10/11/1971
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/08/2025
Charge(s):
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|
|LANE, LECHELLE
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 08/21/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/08/2025
Charge(s):
|
|MCKINNEY, SHAUN MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 02/25/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/08/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
|
|MONTGOMERY, AMONCHAI
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 01/02/2006
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/08/2025
Charge(s):
- EVADING ARREST
- ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER
- RECKLESS DRIVING
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- SPEEDING
- STOP SIGN VIOLATION
- STOP SIGN VIOLATION
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|NAVA, SANTOS LAVIANO
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 02/14/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/08/2025
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|PETTUS, DILLON SHANNON
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 12/26/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/08/2025
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|PHELPS, CHESTER ARTHUR
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 10/14/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/08/2025
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|PORTER, RONNIE JERMAINE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 08/13/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/08/2025
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (FENTANYL)
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (COCAINE)
- UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
- POSSESSION OF STOLEN FIREARM
|
|POYTHRESS, MATTHEW HENRY
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 08/04/1984
Arresting Agency: Collegedale PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/08/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|ROEBER, AILYAH
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 12/31/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/08/2025
Charge(s):
- ACCESSORY AFTER THE FACT
- OBSTRUCTION OF JUSTICE
- FALSE REPORTS
|
|SCHAFER, SEAN ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 02/18/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/08/2025
Charge(s):
- FAILURE TO APPEAR
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|SCHOATES, ELIZABETH JEANETTE
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 06/11/1979
Arresting Agency: Collegedale PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/08/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|SEGROVES, DAVID ELMO
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 08/22/1960
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/08/2025
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|SMITH, AMBER MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 08/16/1988
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 06/08/2025
Charge(s):
- BURGLARY
- VOP (THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE
- (VOP) THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDIS
- (VOP) ASSAULT
- (VOP )THEFT OF PROPERTY
- (VOP) THEFT OF PROPERTY
- (VOP )THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDIS
|
|SMITH, LAUREN HEATHER
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 12/07/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/08/2025
Charge(s):
|
|SONG, SAMANTHA
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 03/13/2003
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/08/2025
Charge(s):
|
|STONE, GARY L
Age at Arrest: 66
Date of Birth: 03/16/1959
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/08/2025
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- ASSAULT
|
|THOMAS, JAHMANI ACHAMA
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 05/19/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/08/2025
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) (UN
|
|VEST, STEVEN LEE
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 06/20/1980
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 06/08/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|VICENTE, MIGUEL GASPAR
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 08/26/2001
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 06/08/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- SPEEDING
|
|WEBB, MATTHEW TYLER
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 06/26/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/08/2025
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|WINNE, ELLEN C
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 09/14/2004
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/08/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
- MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
|
|WOODY, SARAH DENISE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 10/04/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/08/2025
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|