Man Dies After Apparently Setting Hotel Room On Fire

  • Sunday, June 8, 2025

A man was found deceased at the Motel 6 on Lee Highway Sunday after a fire it appears he intentionally set inside his hotel room.

Blue Shift companies responded at 11:25 a.m. to a fire at the motel, at 7707 Lee Highway, after witnesses saw smoke coming from the window of the man’s room. Once firefighters were on the scene, there was no smoke showing. The fire had snuffed itself out because of insufficient oxygen.

The man had barricaded himself in his room so fire crews were asked to stage nearby as Chattanooga Police made entry. The man was found dead in the room from what appeared to be smoke inhalation.

CFD and CPD investigators were called to the scene. At this time, the fire remains under investigation.

The Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the exact cause of death.

Worley, Carter Combine To Win State Mid-Amateur Four-Ball
  • 6/8/2025
  • 6/8/2025
  • 6/8/2025
  • 6/8/2025
  • 6/8/2025
  • 6/8/2025
  • 6/9/2025

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) AMBROCIO ... more

  • 6/8/2025

A Criminal Court jury found Gabriel Boykins guilty of two counts of second-degree murder in the grisly slayings of a mother and daughter. An earlier jury had been unable to come to a verdict ... more

  • 6/8/2025

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) ARMOUR,JEFFERY ... more

