Man Dies After Apparently Setting Hotel Room On Fire

A man was found deceased at the Motel 6 on Lee Highway Sunday after a fire it appears he intentionally set inside his hotel room.

Blue Shift companies responded at 11:25 a.m. to a fire at the motel, at 7707 Lee Highway, after witnesses saw smoke coming from the window of the man’s room. Once firefighters were on the scene, there was no smoke showing. The fire had snuffed itself out because of insufficient oxygen.

The man had barricaded himself in his room so fire crews were asked to stage nearby as Chattanooga Police made entry. The man was found dead in the room from what appeared to be smoke inhalation.

CFD and CPD investigators were called to the scene. At this time, the fire remains under investigation.

The Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the exact cause of death.