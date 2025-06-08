Dallas Bay Home Damaged By Fire Sunday Afternoon

photo by Dallas Bay VFD Chief Markus Fritts photo by Dallas Bay VFD Chief Markus Fritts photo by Dallas Bay VFD Chief Markus Fritts Previous Next

The Dallas Bay Volunteer Fire Department responded to a kitchen fire Sunday afternoon on Carterwood Lane.

At 5:30 p.m., s Dallas Bay VFD first engine arrived on the scene confirming smoke showing at the home. Once firefighters confirmed everyone was out of the home, they entered the home and quickly extinguishrf the fire in the kitchen.

Dallas Bay fire officials reported no injuries and fire damages around $10,000. The cause of the fire will be accidental cooking.