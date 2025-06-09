Latest Headlines

Sam Voisin Steps In At Convention Center After Mike Shuford Retires After 40 Years

  • Monday, June 9, 2025

Following an extensive national search, the Carter Street Corporation has named Sam Voisin as the new executive director of the Chattanooga Convention Center.

Officials said Mr. Voisin "brings three decades of experience in the entertainment and hospitality industries, having managed large-scale venues and overseen multimillion-dollar capital projects for convention centers, theaters and amphitheaters nationwide."

Mr. Voisin most recently served as president and chief operating officer of Notes Live, Inc., and previously held senior leadership roles with ASM Global and Ambassador Theatre Group. His portfolio includes managing the Branson Convention Center, Shreveport Convention Center and the historic Saenger Theatre in New Orleans.

In his new role, Mr. Voisin will oversee operations of the 300,000-square-foot facility and lead long-term planning initiatives.

He succeeds Mike Shuford, who is retiring after 40 years of service during which the facility underwent significant expansion and became a hub generating more than $50 million in annual economic impact.

Latest Headlines
Walker County Arrest Report For June 2-8
  • Government
  • 6/9/2025
HCSO Enters Tennessee Highway Safety Offices’ 5th Annual Best-Looking Cruiser Contest
  • Government
  • 6/9/2025
Sam Voisin Steps In At Convention Center After Mike Shuford Retires After 40 Years
  • Breaking News
  • 6/9/2025
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • Government
  • 6/9/2025
Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook For Instant News
  • Breaking News
  • 6/9/2025
Lookouts Take Series From Smokies With 3-2 Win
  • Sports
  • 6/9/2025
Breaking News
Woman, 41, Killed In Highway 58 Accident Friday Afternoon Identified As Kari Parsons
Woman, 41, Killed In Highway 58 Accident Friday Afternoon Identified As Kari Parsons
  • 6/9/2025

A woman, 41, was killed Friday afternoon in a wreck on Highway 58. She was identified as Kari Parsons by her family through a GoFundMe page. At approximately 2 p.m., Chattanooga Police ... more

Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook For Instant News
  • 6/9/2025

We send out headlines each week day of the latest Chattanooga news. Our news headlines have links that take you to the stories with a click. We also send out special emails if there ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 6/9/2025

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) AMBROCIO ... more

Breaking News
Dallas Bay Home Damaged By Fire Sunday Afternoon
Dallas Bay Home Damaged By Fire Sunday Afternoon
  • 6/8/2025
Boykins Found Guilty Of 2 Counts Of 2nd-Degree Murder In Grisly Deaths of Mother/Daughter
  • 6/8/2025
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 6/8/2025
Severe Storm Knocks Out Power In Hamilton, Bradley, Walker Counties
Severe Storm Knocks Out Power In Hamilton, Bradley, Walker Counties
  • 6/7/2025
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 6/7/2025
Opinion
Fence In The Whole Town
  • 6/8/2025
Put The Mental Hospital On Cameron Hill
  • 6/8/2025
Mayor Kelly Must Go
  • 6/8/2025
Republicans Must Continue To Lead Conservation Efforts - And Response
  • 6/6/2025
A Helping Hand For Family
  • 6/6/2025
Sports
Lookouts Take Series From Smokies With 3-2 Win
  • 6/9/2025
#14 Vols' Season Comes To A Close In Fayetteville Super Regional
  • 6/9/2025
Worley, Carter Combine To Win State Mid-Amateur Four-Ball
Worley, Carter Combine To Win State Mid-Amateur Four-Ball
  • 6/8/2025
Geren’s Furious Finish Claims North Georgia Invitational
  • 6/8/2025
Chattanooga FC Wins In Shootout With Miami CF II
  • 6/8/2025
Happenings
John Wilson Tells Kiwanis Club He Always Wanted To Be A Reporter
John Wilson Tells Kiwanis Club He Always Wanted To Be A Reporter
  • 6/7/2025
Wine Over Water To Celebrate 30th Anniversary Oct. 25
  • 6/7/2025
Profiles Of Valor: MSgt John Chapman (USAF)
Profiles Of Valor: MSgt John Chapman (USAF)
  • 6/6/2025
New Hamilton County Marriage Licenses
  • 6/9/2025
Free Movie Night At Chester Frost Park June 13 Features The Princess And The Frog
Free Movie Night At Chester Frost Park June 13 Features The Princess And The Frog
  • 6/6/2025
Entertainment
Alan Broadbent Jazz Concert Set For Sept. 11
Alan Broadbent Jazz Concert Set For Sept. 11
  • 6/6/2025
Summer Nights Concerts Continue With Eddie Beavers June 13
Summer Nights Concerts Continue With Eddie Beavers June 13
  • 6/5/2025
Scopes Trial Performance In Dayton Already Has Sold Out Date
  • 6/5/2025
Nightfall Features Indie Pop Rock This Friday
Nightfall Features Indie Pop Rock This Friday
  • 6/4/2025
TVFCU Riverfront Nights Features Shadowgrass Saturday
  • 6/4/2025
Opinion
Fence In The Whole Town
  • 6/8/2025
Put The Mental Hospital On Cameron Hill
  • 6/8/2025
Mayor Kelly Must Go
  • 6/8/2025
Dining
White Duck Taco Celebrates Grand Opening, Announces Future Brewery
White Duck Taco Celebrates Grand Opening, Announces Future Brewery
  • 6/9/2025
The Signal Has New Owner; Atmosphere Bar Opening At 807 Market
  • 6/9/2025
Hendo’s Creole Cuisine Opening At Former St. John's Site
  • 6/9/2025
Business
Katelyn Dennis Named Walker-Charleston Human Resources Director
Katelyn Dennis Named Walker-Charleston Human Resources Director
  • 6/7/2025
Spirit Airlines Launches 1st-Ever Nonstop Flights From Chattanooga Airport To Newark, Orlando And Fort Lauderdale
  • 6/4/2025
CARTA Welcomes New Community Ambassadors
CARTA Welcomes New Community Ambassadors
  • 6/4/2025
Real Estate
Hurricane Creek Heights To Offer New One-Bedroom Townhomes
Hurricane Creek Heights To Offer New One-Bedroom Townhomes
  • 6/8/2025
Another Large Apartment Complex Going In On Manufacturers Road
Another Large Apartment Complex Going In On Manufacturers Road
  • 5/30/2025
Real Estate Transfers For May 29-June 4
  • 6/5/2025
Student Scene
Pi Omega Chapter Celebrates Centennial Gala June 28
  • 6/5/2025
Local Students Graduate From Online High School
  • 6/5/2025
GNTC Announces Free Application Week For Fall Semester
GNTC Announces Free Application Week For Fall Semester
  • 6/4/2025
Living Well
Chattanoogan, 73, In Need Of A Kidney Transplant
Chattanoogan, 73, In Need Of A Kidney Transplant
  • 6/7/2025
Grand Opening Event For The Lantern At Morning Pointe East Hamilton Set For July 17
Grand Opening Event For The Lantern At Morning Pointe East Hamilton Set For July 17
  • 6/6/2025
Hamilton Nurse Leader Recognized With DAISY Leader Award
Hamilton Nurse Leader Recognized With DAISY Leader Award
  • 6/6/2025
Memories
AUDIO: Jack Lupton Discusses Downtown Future
  • 5/19/2025
Torchlight Tour Of Chattanooga National Cemetery Offered On Memorial Day
  • 5/19/2025
Upcoming Programs At Chickamauga And Chattanooga National Park
  • 5/31/2025
Outdoors
TWRA 2025 Public Wild Turkey Survey Underway Through Aug. 31
  • 6/6/2025
Master Gardeners Of Hamilton County Host 38th Annual Garden Tour
  • 6/9/2025
23+ Tons Of Trash Removed During 7th Annual TN River Grand Slam Cleanup Series
23+ Tons Of Trash Removed During 7th Annual TN River Grand Slam Cleanup Series
  • 6/4/2025
Travel
TVA Raccoon Mountain Visitor Center Reopens Following Maintenance Work
  • 6/6/2025
East Ridge Splash Pad To Open For 2025 Season
  • 5/28/2025
John Shearer: Visiting Charlotte And Attending The PGA Championship
John Shearer: Visiting Charlotte And Attending The PGA Championship
  • 5/23/2025
Church
First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) To Hold Installation Service June 14 For New Senior Minister
First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) To Hold Installation Service June 14 For New Senior Minister
  • 6/9/2025
Bob Tamasy: What's Your Logo, Your Trademark, Your Brand?
Bob Tamasy: What's Your Logo, Your Trademark, Your Brand?
  • 6/6/2025
Hope Unlimited Has Fundraiser With Point Of Grace July 24
  • 6/6/2025
Obituaries
Denise Ann Davis
Denise Ann Davis
  • 6/8/2025
William Leon Merriman
William Leon Merriman
  • 6/8/2025
William Marvin Parks
William Marvin Parks
  • 6/8/2025
Government
County Celebrates Upgrades At Birchwood Community Center
County Celebrates Upgrades At Birchwood Community Center
  • 6/8/2025
Deputy Governor And TDOT Commissioner Butch Eley Stepping Down After Nearly 7 Years Of Statewide Leadership
  • 6/6/2025
Grand Jury True Bills And Dismissed
  • 6/5/2025