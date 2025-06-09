Sam Voisin Steps In At Convention Center After Mike Shuford Retires After 40 Years

Following an extensive national search, the Carter Street Corporation has named Sam Voisin as the new executive director of the Chattanooga Convention Center.

Officials said Mr. Voisin "brings three decades of experience in the entertainment and hospitality industries, having managed large-scale venues and overseen multimillion-dollar capital projects for convention centers, theaters and amphitheaters nationwide."

Mr. Voisin most recently served as president and chief operating officer of Notes Live, Inc., and previously held senior leadership roles with ASM Global and Ambassador Theatre Group. His portfolio includes managing the Branson Convention Center, Shreveport Convention Center and the historic Saenger Theatre in New Orleans.

In his new role, Mr. Voisin will oversee operations of the 300,000-square-foot facility and lead long-term planning initiatives.

He succeeds Mike Shuford, who is retiring after 40 years of service during which the facility underwent significant expansion and became a hub generating more than $50 million in annual economic impact.

