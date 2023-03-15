Mary Beth Meadows Wamp Dies At 84

Mary Beth Meadows Wamp, mother of former Congressman Zach Wamp and grandmother of County Mayor Weston Wamp and District Attorney Coty Wamp, has died at 84.

Family members said, "Beth was a light in a dark room, a soft spot to land, a laugh when one was most needed, and a general force of nature. The void she leaves in our lives can never be filled.

"Beth had many loves, causes and interests (besides her children) to which she devoted her time and talent, but probably none so loved as a good book! An avid reader, she thoroughly enjoyed her time volunteering at Good Shepherd Episcopal Church Bookstore on Lookout Mountain. A stalwart community leader, she also served on the boards of Friends of Moccasin Bend, the Advisory Board of Johnson Mental Health Center, Community Concerts, Vision 2000, Chattanooga Girls Club, Signal Centers, the Multiple Sclerosis Board, and was President of the Lutheran Women's Missionary League. She was an early leader of Chattanooga Venture and their efforts to rebuild the Chattanooga inner city."

Born in Hanceville, Ala., on Oct. 9, 1938, to Mildred and Paul Meadows, she spent her early years there until marrying her sweetheart, Donald Louis Wamp, on July 4, 1955. After Don Wamp's Army service ended, the couple relocated to Chattanooga where he was a prominent architect until his passing in January, 2011.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Don, and her two brothers, Sidney Ray and Paul, Jr.

She is survived by her children, Donald Louis Wamp, Jr. (Lynn), Zachary Paul Wamp (Kim), Jonathan Trent Wamp (Tracy), and Elizabeth Allison Wamp Brewster (Scott); 15 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held Friday at Cross of Christ Lutheran Church, 3204 Hixson Pike, from noon until 2 p.m. with funeral service to follow.

Interment with a graveside service will be Monday at 2 p.m. at Chattanooga National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Chattanooga, National Park Partners-Moccasin Bend, Y-CAP.

Chattanooga Funeral Home, North Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.