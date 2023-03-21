Latest Headlines

Jury Sees Home Video Of Execution On Trailwood Drive

  Tuesday, March 21, 2023
Gary Dyquanne Cross
Gary Dyquanne Cross

A Criminal Court jury on Tuesday morning watched a home video showing a minivan stop on Trailwood Drive, two people with guns get out, then multiple shots being fired.

Dexter Posey said when the noise finally stopped, he and other neighbors went out to find 28-year-old Tracy Calloway in his vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds. "There was nothing we could do for him," he said.

The witness said Calloway was "basically a good guy. He kept to himself. We would see him playing basketball outside."

Gary Dyquanne Cross, 26, is standing trial in the courtroom of Judge Barry Steelman for first-degree murder, criminal conspiracy, unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, and reckless endangerment.

Three others are yet to be tried and are due to go before Judge Steelman next month.

Antonio Watkins' criminal history is extensive and includes attempted murder, aggravated assault, retaliation against an official, and numerous drug-related charges.

Prandel Reid Jr. has previously been charged with aggravated assault, felony evading arrest, and drug possession/resale charges.

Jamichael Smith also has a lengthy criminal history and has previously been charged with first-degree murder, aggravated assault, and numerous weapons charges.

Police said Calloway was shot multiple times. There were also multiple bullet holes in the white sedan he was occupying. He was pronounced dead two and a half hours after being shot.

The video from the Posey house showed a minivan stop in the roadway and a silver sedan come around it and stop in front of it. Two people got out of the passenger side of the minivan, including one who was armed with a long gun. Several shots were then heard.

The two people then got back in the minivan and it and the sedan went out of the view of the camera. The minivan was found backed into the front yard up against a duplex at 4617 Trailwood Dr. The victim had frantically tried to get away.

When the graphic video began playing, several members of the Calloway family exited the courtroom.

Posey said he was lying in bed when he began hearing what sounded to him like firecrackers up close to his house. It was around 2:30 p.m. He said he was mad that kids were waking him up, and he ran to the door.

He said he saw "a gray minivan with people running back and forth from it."

The witness said it appeared to be "a driveby" so he ducked down until the gunshots finally stopped. Then he and neighbors headed for the sedan to check on their friend. He was still breathing and they sat him up.

He said of the event, "It's still shocking."

A crime scene specialist said 64 shell casings were found. Most were about four houses down from where the victim's car wound up.

Jerry McElroy said there were so many shell casings that he ran out of plastic number markers and had to start using letters.

He said the shell casings included some from a .40 caliber handgun as well as from a rifle.

Police said a witness stated that the group talked about "going out and shooting someone."

Police said the witness was present at the time of the shooting and that the statements of the witness were backed up by evidence at the scene and the video footage. That witness, who was granted immunity by former District Attorney Neal Pinkston, was the opening state witness.

He said Cross was the driver of the minivan.

The judge asked the media not to give out the name of the witness because of the danger he might face.

Police earlier said, "Based on the information gathered to this point by CPD Homicide Investigators, the homicide that occurred on July 21, 2019, appears to have occurred among individuals who knew one another."

Cross pleaded guilty in November 2016 to reckless endangerment and possession of a firearm with intent to go armed.

