Tennessee AG Jonathan Skrmetti To Host Town Hall Meeting In Chattanooga To Discuss Big Tech's Impact On Children

Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti will host a town hall meeting in Chattanooga on Monday, to discuss the impact Big Tech is having on Tennessee families, particularly children.

“Social media platforms hurt kids with products designed to be addictive and recommended content that exacerbates depression and self-harm,” General Skrmetti said. “Tennessee is proud to be a leader in pursuing transparency and accountability for social media companies. We look forward to hearing from Tennesseans across the state about how social media is affecting kids.”



Town halls were announced last month as General Skrmetti, on behalf of Tennessee consumers, is investigating some social media companies. As part of its investigation, the Attorney General’s Office seeks to learn more about the problems Tennesseans have encountered regarding the harmful effects of social media on kids. The first one was held in Clarksville on March 2, and the second in Jackson on March 9.



The town hall will be held at the Chattanooga School for the Liberal Arts located at 4850 Jersey Pike and is open to the public. The program will begin at 6 p.m.





