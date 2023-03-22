Latest Headlines

Police Blotter: Woman Wants Ring She Lent To Co-Worker Returned; Someone Washing Clothes In Back Yard Of Condemned Property

  • Wednesday, March 22, 2023

An employee at Volkswagen, 8001 Volkswagen Dr., told police she allowed a man to wear her ring. She said she allowed it for approximately a month and now she wants it back. She told police she has asked the man to return the ring on several occasions and he has given excuses why he has not returned it. Police spoke with the man, who said he does not know where the ring is and he has tried explaining that to her; however, she refuses to believe him. The woman was unable to provide any photographs of the ring and did not have any proof of purchase. She said she does not know the value of the ring. Her only request was for the man to return it.

* * *

A woman told police she lost her wallet at the Publix, 400 N. Market St. Inside the wallet were her misc. ID cards and credit/debit cards. Since she lost her wallet, she said someone used her credit/debit cards to charge $213. No suspect information was available.

* * *

A woman told police that a few days ago she believes she left her wallet at the register when shopping at Walmart, 490 Greenway View Dr. When she returned, it could not be located. Inside of the wallet were her misc. ID cards, misc. credit/debit cards and $60 cash.

* * *

Police encountered a man who had possible warrants at Five Guys, 401 Broad St. Police confirmed that the person in question did have warrants and proceeded to go and detain him. Upon further investigation, police realized that the person did not match the suspect who police confirmed had warrants. The man identified himself to police. He did not match the person who police said had confirmed warrants. Police could not fully identify the man. He told police he was from Georgia, but did not have a license. He also said he had never been arrested. The man was told he was free to leave since he did not match the person with warrants.

* * *

A woman on Timber Lane told police her cousin had recently sent her threatening messages via "Snapchat" and made verbal threats via phone calls. The woman said she is blocking all means of contact with her cousin and will contact police if she gathers evidence of the harassing threats.

* * *

Police received multiple calls for service from several complainants in regards to a vehicle on fire at the fuel pumps at the Speedway, 3956 Brainerd Road. Police arrived on scene and found a Nissan Maxima, Tennessee license plate, completely engulfed. Members of the Chattanooga Fire Department arrived and were able to suffocate the fire. No one was injured during the fire. The owner of the vehicle was identified and his vehicle was towed by American Towing and Recovery to their lot at 4300 Rossville Blvd.

* * *

A woman on Wilcox Boulevard called police and said she wanted her daughter to be removed from her property. Police spoke with the daughter and she agreed to leave to property.

* * *

Police observed a white male panhandling at Northpoint Boulevard/Hixson Pike. Police were able to run his info prior to speaking with him, as they ran his vehicle tag. The man was showing a possible warrant out of Red Bank. The warrant did not verify. The man was given a verbal warning in regards to panhandling at this location.

* * *

A couple on Blackford Street told police they have been having issues with their neighbor for years. The man wanted documentation that he has spoken with police about the neighbor, just in case problems arise in the future.

* * *

While checking out a house on Fagan Street, an officer observed the property to be condemned with a shattered storm door. The property was found to be locked and in the back yard a washing machine was running and had 17 minutes left. This led the officer to believe someone was staying inside the condemned property. Also in the back, the officer located a motorcycle that had been spray painted. The VIN did not come back to any vehicle. The officer is passing the number to Auto Theft to follow up.

