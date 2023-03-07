Red Bank Opens Up To Chickens, Bars

Residents in Red Bank can now legally keep chickens for eggs in the R-1 and R-1A. residential zones unless the property abuts Stringers Branch. On the second and final vote for amending the ordinance, the lot size requirement was eliminated that previously had been a half-acre. That will make 70 percent of the homes in the city eligible.

The vote was three in favor and Commissioners Pete Phillips and Jamie Fairbanks-Harvey opposed. Commissioner Phillips said, “We’re in a city, an urban environment, not a place to have chickens.” And he asked who is going to enforce it? The city has just one codes enforcement official. It will fall to the staff, including issuing and renewing permits and inspecting properties to make sure the conditions meet the city codes. "There’s just no way to enforce it," he said.

Mayor Hollie Berry said the city has received complaints about chickens, but they have all been un-permitted. Commissioner Harvey said that unforeseen consequences might crop up in the future caused by chickens. Three citizens at the public hearing prior to the vote supported the practice and there was no speaker in opposition.

Also Tuesday night, Red Bank’s beer ordinance was amended on the first reading, modernizing and updating it to match the laws in surrounding municipalities. Changes include special event permits that will allow sales of beer in addition to giving it away at events such as fundraisers. Growlers can now be sold and the new ordinance also allows a self-pour concept which has taps on the walls for customers to use. There is no such bar in Red Bank at this time, but the ordinance will allow it if a business is interested in moving into the city.

Lights at the tennis and pickleball courts at Redding Road are being replaced with energy-efficient LED bulbs. Higdon Electric has contracted to do the work for an amount not to exceed $15,272. This was not a budgeted item and will be paid from a maintenance fund for the facility plus money from the general fund. The lights will be on a timer to turn off at night and will also be set to turn off if players walk away.

The commissioners were told that the Red Bank received a violent crime intervention fund grant for an amount up to $120,564. It came from the Tennessee Office of Criminal Justice Department and will be used by the Red Bank Police Department to fund the salary and benefits for an additional officer who will focus on violent crimes including domestic violence.

The commission also approved updating the city codes to the 2018 version of the International Building and Fire Codes relating to both commercial and residential structures. This will make Red Bank’s codes consistent with the versions that the surrounding cities and Hamilton County are currently using. In the future, the city plans to change the versions in conjunction with the other municipalities. City Manager Martin Granum said that the recent destruction by the earthquake in Syria and collapse of the condominium tower in Florida are examples of the importance of building codes. He said in December 2022 in Red Bank, an apartment fire was controlled by fire-stops required by current codes demonstrating how building codes can improve safety.

As part of the city’s effort of digital transformation, the commissioners approved a three-year agreement between the city and RJ Young Company. It will be paid from American Rescue Plan funds.There will also be a recurring cost for storage that will need to be budgeted in the next fiscal year.

There are two cemeteries in the city - Red Bank Cemetery and the Pauper’s Cemetery. The city is making plans to improve the care of both, starting with Red Bank Cemetery. Four very qualified individuals have volunteered to be on the newly formed board to help with the transformations, officials said. Plans are first to survey it to define the boundaries and install perimeter fencing. An arborist will be hired to take care of the mature trees. The board will help in defining and building an entrance, establishing a headstone maintenance plan and creating a registry.