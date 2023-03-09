VIDEO: Senator Bill Hagerty Interviewed On Mix 104.1

Mix 104.1's Steve Hartline spoke with Senator Bill Hagerty.

Senator Hagerty spoke to Mr. Hartline about his resolution of disapproval to block the D.C. Council’s Revised Criminal Code Act of 2022 (RCCA) from taking effect passing the U.S. Senate with bipartisan support. President Biden announced last Thursday that he would sign the resolution if it passed the Senate. With the Senate’s decision to block the crime law on Wednesday, the resolution now heads to the president’s desk.

Hartline and Senator Hagerty also discussed the expected release of the president’s budget, and the ARP Funds available to counties.