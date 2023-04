Here is the Walker County arrest report for April 3-9:

HENDRIX MARSHALL DEWAYNE W/M 53 MISD OFFICER YOUNG BATTERY-FVA

BARKER ANTHONY DEWAYNE W/M 33 FELONY OFFICER YOUNG PROBATION VIOLATION

TAYLOR CHAPPELL JERMAINE B/M 34 FELONY OFFICER YOUNG FAILURE TO APPEAR

WOMBLE CHARLES FLOYD W/M 48 FELONY OFFICER YOUNG FAILURE TO APPEAR, POSSESSION OF METH, OBSTRUCTION

APOSTAL AARON WILLIAM W/M 49 FELONY OFFICER YOUNG PROBATION VIOLATION

WOODWARD TERRY RANDALL W/M 37 FELONY OFFICER YOUNG FAILURE TO APPEAR

KING MICHAEL SHANE W/M 49 FELONY OFFICER YOUNG PROBATION VIOLATION

RIDLEY HEATHER DEE W/F 39 MISD OFFICER SARRELL DUI, DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

BEAN ELAINE ELIZABETH W/F 58 MISD OFFICER HOUSER DUI, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE, OBSCURED REGISTRATION

MARTIN ANTONIO DEMETRICE B/M 21 MISD OFFICER SMITH CONTRIBUTING TO THE DELINQUENCY OF A MINOR

DYKES JAMES NATHAN W/M 43 OFFICER AVANS COURT ORDER

GRILO KRISTIN MARIE W/F 40 FELONY OFFICER YOUNG PROBATION VIOLATION

ROSE LOLA MICHELLE W/F 48 FELONY OFFICER YOUNG PROBATION VIOLATION

WHITMIRE ADAM JEROME W/M 43 MISD OFFICER DURHAM CRIMINAL TRESPASS

BOATFIELD DESIREE MICHELLE W/F 27 MISD OFFICER SARRELL DUI, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

HOLDEN JAMES LEBRON W/M 43 FELONY OFFICER WILSON POSSESSION OF METH

JUV JUV JUV W/M 13 FELONY OFFICER MANNING TERRORISTIC THREATS

BROWN MARY CATHERINE W/F 56 MISD OFFICER BALLARD DUI, TAG LIGHTS

HARGIS BONNIE SUE W/F 42 OFFICER HOUSER HOLD FOR CATOOSA CO

GOODMAN JAMAL KENNYADDA B/M 46 OFFICER CAMP FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE

CALMES BRANDON OTIS B/M 36 FELONY OFFICER YOUNG FORGERY 4TH DEGREE

BASTIAN LORIE KATHERINE W/F 52 FELONY OFFICER GUTHRIE PROBATION VIOLATION

SMITH PHILIP ALEX W/M 44 MISD OFFICER HUNT DUI- LESS SAFE, SEAT BELT VIOLATION, OPEN CONTAINER

BARTLEY RACHEL LEIGH W/F 31 FELONY OFFICER FOUTS PROBATION VIOLATION

SKYLES ASHLEY SHAY W/F 35 FELONY OFFICER FOUTS PROBATION VIOLATION

CARPENTER ROBERT AUSTIN W/M 23 MISD OFFICER CAMPBELL DUI, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE, OPEN CONTAINER

DEW DEVONTA DORWANCE B/M 22 MISD OFFICER CAMPBELL BATTERY- FVA

STOCKMAN JACKSON TAYLOR W/M 19 MISD OFFICER THOMASON DUI- UNDER AGE 21, POSS. OF ALCHOLIC BEVERAGES BY PERSON UNDR 21, OPEN CONTAINER, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE, NO TAIL LIGHTS

GREEN LAMICHAEL CEDRIC B/M 27 FELONY OFFICER CARTER FTA, POSS.OF METH, POSS. OF MARIJUANA LESS THAN 1oz

KERR GAYLA MARIE W/F 47 FELONY OFFICER CARTER FTA, POSS.OF METH, POSS OF MARIJUANA LESS THAN 1oz

KILGORE JR. DOUGLAS JACK W/M 63 FELONY OFFICER MOSS THEFT BY TAKING (FELONY), THEFT BY TAKING (MISD)

KEOWN BRITTNEY NICHOLE W/F 32 FELONY OFFICER GALYON POSS. OF SCHEDULE IV, GIVING FALSE INFORMATION TO LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICERS, FTA, AFFIXING TAG TO CONCEAL IDENTITY OF VEHICLE, DRIVING W/O A VALID LICENSE, NO INSURANCE

WHEELER MALACHAI D’ANGELO B/M 22 FELONY OFFICER WILSON POSS. OF METH

VOWELL REBECCA LAUREN W/F 38 MISD OFFICER TATE CRIMINAL TRESPASS x2, OBTAINING DANGEROUS DRUGS BY FRAUD x2, THEFT BY TAKING

WORLEY JASON SAMUEL W/M 42 -- OFFICER ROBERTS RETURN FROM DOCTOR APPOINTMENT

WHITT MICHAEL BURTON W/M 53 FELONY OFFICER MATTHEWS TRAFFICKING DRUGS

THOMAS TIA DENISE B/F 39 MISD OFFICER HINCH PROBATION VIOLATION

MARSHALL BRYANT RANDELL B/M 33 FELONY OFFICER HAVEN AGGRAVATED STALKING

GIPSON RAYMOND LEE W/M 44 -- OFFICER BUCKNER HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY

ALVAREZ EDGAR GIOVANI H/M 31 MISD OFFICER HAVEN FTA, DRIVING W/O A VALID LICENSE, NO INSURANCE, NO TAG LIGHT, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

PETTY BRANDON KEITH W/M 37 MISD OFFICER CARTER DUI, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE, DRIVING ON WROND SIDE OF ROADWAY, HANDS FREE, OPEN CONTAINER

HOLMES KAILEY MADISON W/F 20 MISD OFFICER HAVEN DUI- ALCOHOL UNDER 21, SPEEDING

BOLDING TERRY EDWARD B/M 48 MISD OFFICER CARTER DUI-COMBO, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE, FAILURE TO YIELD TO LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICER, FAILURE TO OBEY STOP SIGN X2

COOK DAVID JAMESON W/M 57 ------- OFFICER COKER HOLD FOR CATOOSA

BRADFORD MADELYNE JAYNE W/F 27 FEL OFFICER FOUTS DUI, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE, OBSTRUCTION ON LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICER, SIMPLE BATTERY ON LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICER, POSSESSION OF SCEDHULE IV DRUG, POSSESSION OR COCAINE

HEADRICK PHILLIP WAYNE W/M 58 FEL OFFICER FOUTS POSSESSION OF COCAINE

HUDSON JUDITH TRISTEN W/F 37 FEL OFFICER CAMP POSSESSION AND USE OF DRUG RELATED OBJECTS, POSSESSION OF METH, POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA LESS THEN 1 OZ, CROSSING GUARD LINE WITH DRUGS, WILLFULL OBSTRUCTION OF LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICER

MCMILLIN JERRY LYN W/M 44 MISD OFFICER SMITH POSSESSION OF DRUG RELATED OBJECTS, POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA LESS THEN 1 OZ

GUFFEY MICHAEL JEREMY W/M 41 MISD OFFICER SMITH TAILLIGHT REQUIREMENTS, MISD- PROBATION VIOLATION

JONES COOPER MICHALE W/M 17 MISD OFFICER DEAL DUI UNDER 21, FAILURE TO OBEY STOP SIGN, POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL UNDER 21

STEEL JUSTIN CASEY W/M 29 FEL OFFICER BREWER THEFT BY TAKING MOTOR VEHICLE, POSSESSION OF METH, POSSESSION AND USE OF DRUG RELATED OBJECTS, REMOVING TAG WITH INTENT TO CONCEAL IDENTITY OF VEHICLE

CHAMBERS CHARLEY ROBERT W/M 50 MISD OFFICER HOUSER SUSPENDED LICENSE, NO BREAK LIGHT

SENN CHRISTIAN TYLER W/M 27 FEL OFFICER CAMP RECKLESS DRIVING, SPEEDING, IMPROPER LANE CHANGE, FLEEING OR ATTEMPTING TO ELUDE POLICE OFFICER, NO PROOF OF INSURANCE- MOTORCYLCE, SUSPENDED REGISTRATION, FAILURE TO REGISTER VEHICLE, IMPROPER USE OF CENTRAL TURNING LANE, DRIVING WITHOUT LICENSE, NO LICENSE PLATE, POSSESSION OF METH

MITCHELL DUSTIN DEWIGHT W/M 21 MISD OFFICER HOUSER DRIVING WITH NO LICENSE

CHUBB GARY LYNOUNERA B/M 40 MISD OFFICER FOUTS SUSPENDED LICENSE, TAG LIGHT

WARE WILLIAM RANDALL B/M 21 MISD OFFICER SMITH VIOLATION OF PROBATION- MISD, HEADLIGHT REQUIREMENT, SUSPENDED REGISTRATION

SCROGGINS JOHNIYA JANAY B/F 18 MISD OFFICER CAMP DUI- DRUGS

HARRIS CARLOS DEMETRIUS B/M 52 MISD OFFICER MULLIS SUSPENDED LICENSE

FORE PAMELA MARIE W/F 47 MISD OFFICER RAMEY SUSPENDED LICENSE, NO INSURANCE

WALKER YOLANDA FAYE W/F 41 MISD OFFICER FERGUSON MISD. BENCH WARRANT (SIMPLE BATTERY)