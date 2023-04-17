County School Officials Respond On Concerns About Substitute Teacher

Hamilton County School officials responded on concerns about a substitute teacher on Monday morning.

Some parents said the sub at East Ridge Elementary School was a male dressed as a female, who directed the students to refer to him by feminine pronouns.

School officials said, "Earlier today, Hamilton County Schools learned about concerns being raised about the appearance of a substitute teacher at East Ridge Elementary School. HCS believes its schools should be safe, welcoming and inclusive spaces for all, and we believe our schools should provide disruption-free environments that facilitate student learning.

This includes an expectation that adults who interact with our students present a professional appearance that does not cause distraction. Following this morning’s situation, we have had conversations with our substitute vendor, Education Staffing Solutions (ESS), to reiterate our expectations for the appearance of adults in our schools going forward. The primary commitment of Hamilton County Schools is to our students, and we will continue to take steps to ensure we are providing them with the best educational environment we possibly can."